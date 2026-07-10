Weekend Romance on Great! Romance: From Wedding Whimsy to Culinary Sparks

If you’re looking for a mix of heart‑warming weddings, sizzling kitchen romance and a few light‑hearted news breaks, Great! Romance’s July 11‑12 schedule has a little of everything. Below is a rundown of the key shows, who they’re best for, and a quick opinion on each.

Wedding at The Hamptons (2022)

A mistaken‑identity mishap at a big‑family wedding gives a fashion designer a chance to showcase her work. It balances light drama with a touch of romance, and its pace feels steady enough for couples or anyone who enjoys a tidy plot.

Good News on GREAT! (5 min)

A short uptick of uplifting stories, perfect for a quick reset before the next block.

Two Chefs and A Wedding Cake (2022)

A food critic meets a chef who bans reviewers. Their rivalry turns into romance, giving a satisfying blend of culinary tension and a sweet payoff. This is great for foodies looking for a light romantic storyline.

A Very Country Wedding (2019)

A couple’s love is tested by distance and a touring groom. It offers a realistic look at long‑distance relationships, making it relatable for viewers juggling careers and romance.

A Wedding for Belle (2025)

Belle’s dream wedding collides with a high‑school boyfriend’s return. The storyline is charming for teens and young adults who enjoy a classic “return‑to‑origin” romance.

The Decoy Bride (2011)

A Hollywood star hires a local girl as a decoy bride to fight paparazzi. The mix of celebrity drama and everyday romance keeps viewers hooked, especially if they enjoy a bit of drama.

The Engagement Dress (2022)

A lucky bridesmaid’s dress sparks a chain of engagements. It’s a light, feel‑good story that does well for anyone who enjoys a tidy, hopeful romance.

The Wedding Rule (2022)

Two friends inherit a restaurant that can only be kept if they’re married. It’s a quirky premise that blends food, romance, and a dash of humor, appealing to those who like playful setups.

Just for Showmance (2023)

A reality show fakes a marriage for ratings, only to see real sparks flare. This meta‑commentary on reality TV offers a fresh twist for viewers who appreciate satire.

Accidentally Engaged (2016)

A struggling actress fakes an engagement with an A‑lister. The ruse slowly turns into genuine affection, making it a gentle, feel‑good pick for those who enjoy understated romance.

The Professional Bridesmaid (2023)

A bridesmaid coordinator navigates a high‑profile wedding while looking for love herself. It’s solid for viewers who like a blend of professional drama and romance.

Team Bride (2023)

A designer and a brand revamp partner collaborate on a wedding dress brand. The storyline offers a mix of fashion and romance, suitable for those who appreciate style‑centric plots.

Stop The Wedding (2016)

A meddling couple tries to stop a wedding, only to find themselves falling for each other. It’s a light‑hearted romantic comedy that works well for casual viewers.

Bottom line: Great! Romance delivers a steady stream of light‑hearted, feel‑good stories that cater to a wide audience—from families looking for wholesome drama to young adults craving fresh romantic twists. The mix of weddings and food‑centric plots ensures something for everyone.