BBC Three’s Weekend Lineup: From Time‑Traveling Terrors to Quirky Hallways
Londoners ready for a binge‑night? BBC Three offers a mix of sci‑fi, drama, and comedy that keeps the line‑up fresh. The schedule, starting at 7 pm on Saturday 11 July, is packed. Here’s a rundown of the must‑watch titles, with a little opinion from a media critic.
Sci‑Fi Spotlight – Doctor Who
Episode 5/12 (19:00 BST) – The Doctor returns to a Viking village, facing the space‑warriors Mire.
Episode 6/12 (19:45 BST) – The Doctor battles a 17th‑century highwayman in London.
Opinion: Doctor Who remains a solid choice for viewers who enjoy period‑mixing adventures. The episodes hold up well, offering a fresh take on the classic premise.
Comedy Corner – Not Going Out & Schitt’s Creek
Not Going Out, Episode 3/6 (20:30 BST) – Lee attempts new parenthood friendships.
Not Going Out, Episode 4/6 (21:00 BST) – Lee recovers from knee surgery while spying on neighbours.
Schitt’s Creek, Episode 11/13 (21:30 BST) – Moira’s unwelcome visitor causes a stir.
Schitt’s Creek, Episode 12/13 (22:15 BST) – Moira takes over a birthday surprise.
Schitt’s Creek, Episode 13/13 (22:35 BST) – The Roses prepare to sell the town.
Opinion: While the humour is adult‑oriented, both shows maintain their unique voice and deliver reliable laughs for an older audience.
Family‑Friendly Drama – EastEnders Omnibus
Episode 1 (18:00 BST) – Honey clears Billy’s name.
Episode 2 (18:30 BST) – Bea unravels, Avani reaches out to Ravi.
Episode 3 (19:00 BST) – Priya trapped, Jack pushes Kim.
Episode 4 (19:30 BST) – Max excuses his behaviour, Kim confronts Sheila.
Opinion: EastEnders offers a dependable narrative flow, suitable for viewers seeking a slice of everyday London life.
Documentary & Drama – Elvis & Kidnapped by My Mum
Elvis (20:00 BST – 22:25 BST) – The biopic explores the complex relationship with Colonel Tom Parker.
Kidnapped by My Mum (22:25 BST – 00:05 BST) – Alex retraces his disappearance across Europe.
Opinion: The biopic offers a nuanced look at fame; the personal story provides a compelling, emotionally resonant narrative.
Comedy Showcase – BBC New Comedy Awards 2023
BBC New Comedy Awards 2023 (02:25 BST – 02:55 BST) – Stand‑up hopefuls battle it out at York Hall.
Opinion: The event is one of the better options for comedy aficionados, offering fresh voices.
Other Highlights – Only Child & Bluestone 42
Only Child (23:35 BST – 00:05 BST) – Richard hides away from the world while Ken joins protests.
Bluestone 42 (01:00 BST – 01:30 BST) – Nick and Simon learn to dance.
Bluestone 42 (01:30 BST – 02:00 BST) – The series about bomb disposal in Afghanistan.
Opinion: Both shows hold up well for viewers seeking light‑hearted, situational humour.
Bottom Line
BBC Three’s weekend offers a broad spectrum of genres that caters to diverse tastes. Whether you lean towards time‑traveling sci‑fi or heartfelt sitcoms, there’s something that keeps the evening engaging.
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