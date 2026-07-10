BBC Three’s Weekend Lineup: From Time‑Traveling Terrors to Quirky Hallways

Londoners ready for a binge‑night? BBC Three offers a mix of sci‑fi, drama, and comedy that keeps the line‑up fresh. The schedule, starting at 7 pm on Saturday 11 July, is packed. Here’s a rundown of the must‑watch titles, with a little opinion from a media critic.

Sci‑Fi Spotlight – Doctor Who

Episode 5/12 (19:00 BST) – The Doctor returns to a Viking village, facing the space‑warriors Mire.

Episode 6/12 (19:45 BST) – The Doctor battles a 17th‑century highwayman in London.

Opinion: Doctor Who remains a solid choice for viewers who enjoy period‑mixing adventures. The episodes hold up well, offering a fresh take on the classic premise.

Comedy Corner – Not Going Out & Schitt’s Creek

Not Going Out, Episode 3/6 (20:30 BST) – Lee attempts new parenthood friendships.

Not Going Out, Episode 4/6 (21:00 BST) – Lee recovers from knee surgery while spying on neighbours.

Schitt’s Creek, Episode 11/13 (21:30 BST) – Moira’s unwelcome visitor causes a stir.

Schitt’s Creek, Episode 12/13 (22:15 BST) – Moira takes over a birthday surprise.

Schitt’s Creek, Episode 13/13 (22:35 BST) – The Roses prepare to sell the town.

Opinion: While the humour is adult‑oriented, both shows maintain their unique voice and deliver reliable laughs for an older audience.

Family‑Friendly Drama – EastEnders Omnibus

Episode 1 (18:00 BST) – Honey clears Billy’s name.

Episode 2 (18:30 BST) – Bea unravels, Avani reaches out to Ravi.

Episode 3 (19:00 BST) – Priya trapped, Jack pushes Kim.

Episode 4 (19:30 BST) – Max excuses his behaviour, Kim confronts Sheila.

Opinion: EastEnders offers a dependable narrative flow, suitable for viewers seeking a slice of everyday London life.

Documentary & Drama – Elvis & Kidnapped by My Mum

Elvis (20:00 BST – 22:25 BST) – The biopic explores the complex relationship with Colonel Tom Parker.

Kidnapped by My Mum (22:25 BST – 00:05 BST) – Alex retraces his disappearance across Europe.

Opinion: The biopic offers a nuanced look at fame; the personal story provides a compelling, emotionally resonant narrative.

Comedy Showcase – BBC New Comedy Awards 2023

BBC New Comedy Awards 2023 (02:25 BST – 02:55 BST) – Stand‑up hopefuls battle it out at York Hall.

Opinion: The event is one of the better options for comedy aficionados, offering fresh voices.

Other Highlights – Only Child & Bluestone 42

Only Child (23:35 BST – 00:05 BST) – Richard hides away from the world while Ken joins protests.

Bluestone 42 (01:00 BST – 01:30 BST) – Nick and Simon learn to dance.

Bluestone 42 (01:30 BST – 02:00 BST) – The series about bomb disposal in Afghanistan.

Opinion: Both shows hold up well for viewers seeking light‑hearted, situational humour.

Bottom Line

BBC Three’s weekend offers a broad spectrum of genres that caters to diverse tastes. Whether you lean towards time‑traveling sci‑fi or heartfelt sitcoms, there’s something that keeps the evening engaging.