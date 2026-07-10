Weekend on LEGEND Xtra: The Six Million Dollar Man, Westerns and More

LEGEND Xtra Weekend Line‑up: Superheroes, Westerns & More

If you’re hunting for something that packs action, nostalgia, or a touch of mystery, LEGEND Xtra’s schedule for this Saturday and Sunday offers a smorgasbord of styles. Below is a quick guide to the standout titles, plus a few extra tips for different age groups.

The Six Million Dollar Man – The Bionic Boy’s High‑Stakes Run

Three consecutive episodes from Season 5 (episodes 5–7) start at 06:00 Z. The storyline follows Rudy Wells as he battles a psychopathic super‑man after a lab chimp bite. It’s a classic 1960s sci‑fi that still holds up well thanks to its quirky villains and 8‑minute‑long action sequences.

In my view, the show’s clever blend of pseudo‑science and comedy keeps it relevant even for a modern audience.

The Twilight Zone – Mind‑Bending Mini‑Episodes

From 19:00 Z to 20:00 Z on Saturday, three episodes of Season 3 (episodes 8–10) spin out of the classic anthology format. The plots range from a boy’s telekinetic mischief to an ex‑Nazi’s chilling recall of a concentration camp.

I find the series’ philosophical underpinnings still intriguing, though the pacing can feel uneven for younger viewers.

Western Classics – A Tale of Guns, Cattle and Courage

The lineup includes Cowboy (11:00 Z to 12:50 Z), Boot Hill (12:50 Z to 14:50 Z), Eagle’s Wing (14:50 Z to 16:45 Z), 3:10 to Yuma (20:00 Z to 22:30 Z) and The Man Called Noon (22:30 Z to 00:30 Z). These films span the 1950s to the 1970s and deliver a mix of heroism, betrayal and rugged landscapes.

If you’re a fan of classic Westerns, these titles offer the genuine grit and charm that modern blockbusters rarely capture.

Action & Thriller – From Heists to Revenge

The schedule also features The Brink’s Job (16:55 Z to 19:00 Z), Legacy of Lies (00:30 Z to 02:30 Z) and Eye Of The Tiger (02:30 Z to 04:15 Z). These films bring high‑stakes crime plots and tense pursuits to the screen.

They are suitable for older teens and adults who appreciate a smart, plot‑driven narrative.

Historic Epics – Zulu and The Flight of the Phoenix

Starring Michael Caine, Zulu (16:05 Z to 19:00 Z) dramatises the 1879 Rorke’s Drift battle. The Flight of the Phoenix (13:20 Z to 16:05 Z) follows a plane crash in the desert. Both films appeal to history buffs and lovers of epic storytelling.

The historical detail is solid, but the pacing may feel slow for those used to fast‑action fare.

Legend Lowdown – Your Monthly Preview

At 16:45 Z, the channel hosts a brief “Legend Lowdown” segment to preview upcoming titles. It’s a quick way to stay up‑to‑date on what’s coming next.

Kid‑Friendly Slots – Teleshopping & Early Morning Shows

From 04:30 Z onwards, a block of Teleshopping offers light‑hearted shopping segments. While not a scripted drama, it can be a casual filler for younger viewers who prefer low‑intensity content.

Bottom line: The weekend’s schedule on LEGEND Xtra balances nostalgic classics with fresh action. Whether you’re after brain‑twisting tales, gun‑slinging heroes, or high‑stakes crime dramas, the channel has a line‑up that caters to almost every taste.