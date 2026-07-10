Weekend Pulse: Why You Should Tune Into BBC Parliament’s PM Q’s, Lords, and the Hall

The Big Draw: Prime Minister’s Questions

The weekly showdown between the Deputy Prime Minister and the opposition happens at 10:00 GMT. It’s the highlight of the channel, offering sharp answers and a glimpse into policy debates.

I find the back‑and‑forth exchange both reassuring and a bit predictable, but it still delivers the political punch you need.

The Hall’s Endless Debate

Westminster Hall opens at 5 am with House of Commons proceedings. The early start is for those who need to catch up before the day begins.

It’s a reliable source of parliamentary drama, though its pace may test your patience.

Lords, Lords, Lords – The House of Lords

From 12:20 GMT, the Lords debate offers a quieter, more measured discussion.

The deliberations are solid, but the tempo might not thrill the younger crowd.

Welsh First Minister’s Questions – A Regional Spin

The Senedd’s questions at 10:35 GMT give a localized perspective. It’s a niche but valuable addition for those interested in Welsh policy.

I think it holds up well for viewers keen on regional politics.

Select Committees – The Behind‑the‑Scenes Work

From 17:00 GMT to 22:55 GMT, the recorded committee proceedings give a deeper look into policy investigations.

It’s a reliable resource for those who want to dig into the details.

Bottom line: BBC Parliament’s weekend line‑up offers a mix of high‑profile debates and regional insights. Whether you’re a political junkie or just curious, there’s something to keep you engaged throughout the day.