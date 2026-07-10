ITV3 Weekend Watchlist: Wycliffe’s Dark Tides, Midsomer’s Intrigue & Lighthearted Comic Relief

ITV3 is packed with a smorgasbord of crime‑drama, mystery, and good‑natured comedy this weekend. Whether you’re a seasoned sleuth fan or looking for a lighthearted break, the channel offers a mix that’s hard to beat.

Wycliffe – The Detective’s Deep Dives

The series starts with a grim body washed ashore in the “Lost Contact” episode, followed by a forensic mystery in “Four and Twenty Blackbirds” and an investigation into a schoolgirl’s death in “Happy Families.” The recurring theme of a Cornish detective unraveling strange local crimes keeps the audience engaged. Personally, I find the layered character work and regional flair reliable, offering a steady binge for those who appreciate depth over spectacle.

Endeavour – A Sharp Slice of Oxfordian Justice

The “Overture” episode places DC Morse in a high‑stakes hunt for a missing schoolgirl. The storytelling is tight, and the setting feels credible. It’s one of the better options for viewers who enjoy procedural thrillers without the over‑the‑top drama.

The Darling Buds of May – Charming Coastal Comedy‑Drama

Two episodes – “When the Green Woods Laugh – Part One” and “Part Two” – deliver a breezy wedding plot with a touch of pastoral mischief. The lighthearted tone makes it a safe pick for families looking for a feel‑good escape.

Midsomer Murders – Classic English Mystery

From “The Maid in Splendour” to “Book of the Dead,” the series offers a range of murders in picturesque villages. The episodes are reliable for fans of traditional whodunits, and the recurring characters provide a comforting familiarity.

Vera – Coastal Investigation with Edge

Episodes “On Harbour Street” and “Protected” continue Vera’s incisive detective work. The show holds up well for viewers who prefer a bit more grit compared to Midsomer’s quaintness.

Inspector Morse – Classic London Detective

“Deceived by Flight” delivers the classic blend of literary references and subtle crime solving. It’s a solid choice for those nostalgic for the original series.

George and Mildred – 70s Sitcom Charm

The series runs through episodes like “Finders Keepers?” and “The Mating Game,” offering a comedic look at a quirky couple’s domestic life. It’s still entertaining for older viewers who grew up with the show, and younger audiences can appreciate its slapstick humor.

Trigger Point – Counter‑Terror Drama

The single episode “S3 Ep2” explores police work in a tense setting. It’s a reliable option for those interested in serious modern crime.

Doc Martin – Medical Drama with Quirk

The episode “Other People’s Children” follows the doctor’s attempts to navigate therapy. It offers a light, character‑driven narrative that holds up well for fans of medical series.

Lewis – Psychological Thriller

The “The Mind Has Mountains” episode presents a clinical trial gone wrong. It’s a more intense watch for viewers who enjoy deeper psychological narratives.

Agatha Christie’s Marple – Classic Miss Marple Mystery

The episode “The Secret of Chimneys” follows Miss Marple at a country estate. It remains a reliable choice for fans of classic whodunits.

Unwind with ITV – Relaxation Segment

A brief 10‑minute calm‑down segment that’s perfect for a quick break between dramas. It’s a gentle interlude for viewers needing a pause.

Bottom line: ITV3 delivers a balanced mix of crime sophistication and lighthearted fun this weekend. Whether you’re chasing forensic puzzles or simply craving a laugh‑out‑loud sitcom, the lineup offers something that holds up well for every mood and age group.