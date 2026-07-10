BBC Two Weekend Guide: Oppenheimer, Wimbledon Live & More

With the weekend arriving, BBC Two offers a mix that spans drama, sports, children’s programming and classic cinema. Below we highlight the top picks for every mood and age group, sprinkled with a few personal takes.

1. The Heavyweight: Oppenheimer

This film, filmed in 2023, follows J Robert Oppenheimer’s race to build the atomic bomb during WWII. It’s a polished, intense drama with strong language and mature themes – a solid choice for adult viewers who enjoy historical epics.

2. Sports Central: Wimbledon 2026 Live

The Championships run from 10:00 to 12:15 on July 11, offering live action, commentary and behind‑the‑scenes insight. If tennis is your passion, this is the most reliable coverage available.

3. Kid‑Friendly & Animation: Pokémon Horizons & Winx Club – The Magic Is Back

From 06:15 to 06:35, Pokémon fans can enjoy a new episode featuring Roy and Nemona. Following that, Winx Club offers a fun adventure at 06:35 – a satisfying blend of magic and friendship for younger viewers.

4. Garden & Outdoors: Gardeners’ World & Countryfile

From 08:00 to 09:00, Gardeners’ World delivers practical tips set against a Gloucestershire backdrop. Later that day, Countryfile (08:00–08:30) explores wildlife walks in the Welsh countryside, offering a relaxed, scenic break.

5. Classic & Retro: North by Northwest & Dads Army – The Deadly Attachment

This 1959 Hitchcock thriller, airing from 13:15 to 15:25, retains its sharp humour and suspense. For those who enjoy period sitcoms, Dad’s Army (19:20–19:50) delivers a reliable dose of wartime comedy.

6. Antiques & Nostalgia: Flog It! & Celebrity Antiques Road Trip

From 17:30 to 18:15, Flog It! showcases Paul Martin’s finds in Bedfordshire. Following that, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip (18:15–19:20) brings glamour and adventure as 90s stars shop Lancashire in a Fiat 500.

7. Music & Entertainment: TOTP: Biggest Hits 2000 & Craig David: Radio 2 In Concert

From 19:50 to 20:50, TOTP revisits the year 2000’s biggest chart‑toppers. Later, Craig David’s concert (21:50–22:50) celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut album, offering a nostalgic musical experience.

8. Other Highlights

Blue Peter’s special at 07:25 mixes celebrity interviews with behind‑the‑scenes at Wimbledon. Talking Tennis (09:30–10:00) provides insightful commentary on rivalries, while Bargain Hunt (12:15–13:15) offers a lighthearted treasure hunt for those who love antiques.

In conclusion, this weekend on BBC Two caters to a broad audience: from the gripping narrative of Oppenheimer to the high‑energy live sports, and from children’s cartoons to classic films. Pick what matches your mood and you’re guaranteed a mix that holds up well.