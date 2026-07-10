This Weekend on ITV: From Rugby Rumble to World Cup Thrills – Your Ultimate Viewing Guide

Sports Showdowns

FIFA WC2026: Norway v England – 20:45 BST (19:45 UTC). Live coverage of the 2026 World Cup quarter‑final in Miami. Mark Pougatch, Roy Keane and Ian Wright provide commentary. The match is one of the biggest sporting events on ITV this weekend, and the atmosphere in the studio is electric. I would recommend it for any football fan looking for high‑stakes drama.

Next up, the Nations Champ Rugby series. The opening round starts with New Zealand vs Italy at 06:00 BST, followed by Australia vs France at 08:10 BST, Japan vs Ireland at 10:40 BST, Fiji vs England at 13:20 BST and South Africa vs Scotland at 16:20 BST. These matches deliver intense action for rugby aficionados, and the commentary team brings insightful analysis. If you’re a rugby fan, these games are a reliable source of adrenaline.

Game Shows & Trivia

Who Wants to Be a… Millionaire? Celebrity Special – 19:40 BST. Hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, the show brings a mix of celebrity charisma and quiz excitement. It’s a solid option for viewers who enjoy light entertainment and a dash of suspense. The celebrity guests add a playful twist to the classic format.

The Box Sneak Peek – 20:35 BST. A preview of Gary Lineker’s new game show where celebrities are sealed in a box and sent to mystery locations. While the concept is quirky, it offers a glimpse of the show’s potential for fun and surprises.

Culinary & Gardening Delights

James Martin’s French Adventure – 21:05 BST. James explores St Tropez’s seafood market and meets Michel Roux for a cooking session. The episode is a treat for food lovers and a subtle reminder of culinary craftsmanship.

Love Your Garden – 22:30 BST. Alan Titchmarsh and his team create a jungle-inspired space in the Wirral. This show is ideal for gardening enthusiasts looking for creative inspiration.

News & Current Affairs

ITV Evening News – 19:00 BST. The flagship news programme offers national and international stories with analysis. It’s a dependable source for staying informed before the day ends.

ITV News London – 19:10 BST. Focused coverage of local news and weather for the capital and South East. It’s a concise update for viewers who prefer city‑centric information.

Special Features & Specials

The Assembly – 00:40 BST. Danny Dyer faces a grilling session with autistic and learning‑disabled interviewers. The segment offers an honest look at social issues, and its raw tone can be thought‑provoking.

Long Lost Family Special: The Spanish Baby Scandal – 21:15 BST. The show delves into a historic Spanish scandal and its modern impact. It’s a heartfelt documentary that can resonate with viewers interested in real‑life stories.

Bottom Line

This weekend’s ITV schedule blends high‑intensity sports with engaging entertainment and thoughtful documentaries. Whether you’re after the thrill of rugby and football, the charm of cooking, or insightful news, ITV has curated a lineup that keeps the audience hooked. As always, programmes may shift, so keep an eye on the official schedule for the latest updates.