Friday Night on Channel 5: Drama, Debate and Adventure

Friday Night on Channel 5

The Star of the Night: Castle

From 15:00 to 16:50 BST, Castle delivers a double‑header that keeps you on the edge of your seat. In the first episode, Beckett faces a murder frame as she digs into her mother’s death. The second sees her pulling a groom out of the past for a divorce. The drama is solid, pacing well, and the twists are plausible enough to keep you hooked.

Talk Show Heat: Jeremy Vine

From 09:15 to 11:30 BST, Jeremy Vine offers a sharp, opinion‑led debate. The show’s energy is high, but it stays reliable, covering politics and social issues with a direct touch that won’t let you get bored.

Mid‑day Mix: Storm & Alexis

11:30 to 12:45 BST, Storm & Alexis tackles the day‑to‑day issues that matter to viewers. The format is conversational yet informative, and the host pairing brings a lively but grounded tone.

Late Night Debate: Piers Morgan Uncensored

22:30 to 00:30 BST, Piers Morgan delivers a bold, opinion‑led news and debate show. The mix of journalism, cultural commentary, and unapologetic directness makes this a late‑night highlight that holds up well for those who enjoy cutting‑throat discussion.

Action Wrap‑Up: Cops

00:30 to 00:55 BST, Cops brings a high‑speed police chase and a domestic argument aftermath. It’s a short but punchy segment that can serve as a quick adrenaline fix before the night ends.

Classic Sitcom: Friends

03:40 to 04:05 BST, Friends gives a nostalgic look back to the beloved sitcom. It’s a reliable, light‑hearted option for a family‑friendly break.

Travel and Exploration: Michael Palin in Venezuela

20:00 to 21:00 BST, Michael Palin’s journey through Venezuela showcases extremes from slums to gold mines. The series offers a reliable, eye‑opening documentary experience.

Adventure: Ben Fogle and the Lost City

21:00 to 22:30 BST, Ben Fogle explores Slab City, a unique off‑grid community. It’s a compelling mix of adventure and human interest, holding up well for viewers who crave real‑world exploration.

Bottom Line: Channel 5 delivers a varied Friday line‑up that balances drama, debate, and adventure. Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping crime story, a sharp talk show, or a late‑night documentary, there’s something that holds up well for any taste.