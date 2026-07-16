Friday Night on More4: From B&B Battles to Grand Design Glory

Grand Designs 100th Episode: A Towering Triumph

After nine floors, a water tower turned into a luxury home, this milestone episode of Grand Designs offers a jaw‑dropping take on architectural ambition. The extra 360‑degree viewing room feels like a future‑proof dream. If you’re into design, this one is still entertaining.

Heir Hunters: Unearth the Past

Heir Hunters dives into a vanished individual’s records, uncovering a London Underground legacy. The investigative angle keeps you hooked, and the dig into census records adds a reliable layer of intrigue. It’s a solid pick for history fans.

Four in a Bed: B&B Showdown

Series of episodes featuring Four in a Bed bring a mix of hospitality clashes and heartfelt moments. From the Park Hotel in Gloucestershire to the Crescent Victoria in Kent, each location offers fresh drama. The show’s comedic beats are still entertaining, making it a dependable choice.

Come Dine with Me: Culinary Camaraderie

With five episodes in the lineup, Come Dine with Me keeps the kitchen scenes lively. Hosts from Woking and Weybridge deliver homemade dishes, while the friendly feuds keep the energy up. A reliable watch if you enjoy lighthearted cooking competitions.

New: The Sommerdahl Murders – Danish Noir

This brand‑new series from Walter Presents introduces a fashion model’s murder mystery. The Danish setting and subbed format offer a fresh angle, making it one of the better options for thriller lovers.

24 Hours in A&E: Medical Reality

Episodes featuring real emergency scenarios show the grit of frontline care. The dramatic injuries displayed are gripping, and the show holds up well as a realistic depiction of medical drama.

999: On the Front Line – Emergency Response

Paramedics tackling road collisions and sepsis cases in this episode keep the pace brisk. The series offers a reliable look into emergency services.

A Place in the Sun – Spanish Holiday Homes

Jacqui’s quest for a Costa Blanca home brings a light, feel‑good story. The focus on budget and property search is relatable for viewers with travel ambitions.

Discover Must Have Ideas: Shopping – Home & Garden

Running from 02:55 to 06:00, this programme offers the latest trends for home and garden. The lack of an image means we can’t show a visual, but the content remains useful for design enthusiasts.

Bottom line: A mix of design, heritage, hospitality, and medical drama offers a well‑rounded Friday for More4 viewers. Pick the show that fits your mood and enjoy the diverse lineup.