Friday Night on QUEST: Salvage Masterpieces & Gold Rushes You Shouldn’t Miss

Quest’s Friday schedule is a treasure trove of restoration stories, gold‑digging adventures and engineering mysteries. Below are the standout programmes, along with a quick take on each.

Salvage Hunters: The Restorers

05:00 — 06:00

Steve tackles a huge bench from a Scottish court while Ruth revives a Georgian mirror frame. The show delivers a steady, reliable slice of meticulous craftsmanship.

Opinion: The episode offers a calm, detail‑rich experience that holds up well for viewers who appreciate hands‑on restoration.

Salvage Hunters (multiple segments)

06:00 — 08:00 (two consecutive episodes)

In Sussex, Drew gets first pick of French antiques; later in Kent, he visits a historic railway. The series continues to provide practical insights without over‑the‑top drama.

Opinion: While the pacing is steady, the show remains a solid choice for fans of cultural heritage.

Aussie Gold Hunters

08:00 — 10:00 (two episodes)

From Victoria Diggers to Gold Gypsies, the series follows the hunt for rare nuggets amid dangerous landscapes, blending adventure with a touch of peril.

Opinion: The show keeps the stakes realistic, offering one of the better options for those craving high‑altitude thrills.

Outback Crystal Hunters

10:00 — 12:00 (two episodes)

Red Lead Redemption and the hunt for garnets amid bushfires. The series showcases the raw, rugged side of mineral prospecting.

Opinion: The show offers a solid look at the challenges of mining, standing out as a reliable adventure.

Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic

12:00 — 13:00

Ant and his dad tackle a wooden vehicle with no engine, while a farmhouse risks collapse. It’s a mix of mechanical ingenuity and rural drama.

Opinion: The episode delivers a steady mix of repair and humour, holding up well for car enthusiasts.

Shed And Buried (multiple segments)

13:00 — 15:00 (three 30‑min episodes)

Henry and Sam explore sheds full of vintage Americana, from a dusty Chicago police car to a rare 1972 Yamaha TX500, and even a 100‑year‑old Lister D Stationary Engine. The variety keeps the show fresh.

Opinion: The series is a dependable trip through collectibles, offering a refreshing change of pace.

Find It, Fix It, Flog It

15:00 — 16:00

The crew rummages through Gloucestershire sheds, unearthing a coffee table and a set of scales. The show highlights the appeal of turning junk into treasure.

Opinion: The episode offers a light, relatable narrative for DIY fans.

The Yorkshire Auction House

16:00 — 18:00 (two episodes)

Angus oversees auctions of model aircraft and paintings, while a customer deals with a hoard of inherited items. The show adds a touch of local colour.

Opinion: The programme provides a calm, engaging look at the auction world.

Antiques Road Trip

18:00 — 19:00

Izzie Balmer and Tim Medhurst head to Wales for a final auction, hoping to find the right items. The episode delivers a mix of market insight and travel charm.

Opinion: The episode keeps the pace steady, making it a reliable watch for collectors.

The Repair Shop

20:00 — 22:00 (two episodes)

Restorers revive a rocking duck chair, a WWII pilot’s jacket and a banjo. The show showcases heartfelt craftsmanship.

Opinion: The episode offers a soothing, reliable showcase of restoration artistry.

How Do They Do It?

22:00 — 00:00 (four 30‑min episodes)

From steel cables for a 50,000‑tonne bridge to Tennessee whiskey production, the series dives into the science behind everyday objects. It offers curious insight without over‑explanation.

Opinion: The show delivers an engaging, informative perspective that holds up well for curious minds.

Massive Engineering Mistakes

05:00 — 06:00

Catastrophe in Minnesota and a Danish railway tragedy expose engineering failures. The episode takes a serious look at safety concerns.

Opinion: The episode offers a sobering, informative narrative on infrastructure risk.

How It’s Made

03:00 — 04:00 (two 30‑min episodes)

From powder horns to lace, the series explores manufacturing processes. It provides a clear, concise look at production.

Opinion: The episode offers a straightforward, reliable introduction to everyday manufacturing.

Bottom line: QUEST’s Friday lineup delivers a balanced mix of restoration, adventure and science. Whether you’re into meticulous craftsmanship or thrilling gold‑rushes, there’s a programme that will satisfy your curiosity.