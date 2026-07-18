Sunday on E4: From Laughs to Kitchens – Your Must‑Play Line‑up

E4 is set to deliver a smorgasbord of entertainment this Sunday. From family‑friendly sitcoms to sizzling culinary drama, here’s what you can’t afford to miss.

Comedy Gold: Modern Family

Phil, Jay and the whole clan get tangled in everyday chaos. The latest episodes keep the humour razor‑sharp and the family dynamics real. Still entertaining for those who enjoy light‑hearted banter.

Animated Tradition: The Simpsons

Homer’s latest misadventures keep the satire alive. Episodes today tackle everything from tech mishaps to suburban absurdities. Holds up well for fans of the iconic series.

Kitchen Make‑over: Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares USA

Gordon Ramsay dives into chaotic diners, offering a dose of culinary reality. The drama is palpable, but the solutions offered are practical and engaging.

Space‑Adventure: Zathura

Two brothers board a board game that pulls them into the cosmos. The film’s blend of family bonding and sci‑fi thrills keeps it relevant for all ages.

Disaster Drama: Deep Impact

Elijah Wood and Morgan Freeman fight to stop a looming meteor. The tension is sustained, though the plot’s pacing may feel conventional.

Coming‑of‑Age Classic: American Pie

Jason Biggs leads a group of teens on a prom‑night pact. The film’s cheeky humor remains a reliable fan favorite.

Reality Check: Gogglebox

Brits comment on the biggest shows of the year. It’s a snapshot of collective viewing culture, still entertaining for casual fans.

Dating Drama: Naked Attraction

A bold dating format where contestants aren’t judged by looks. The show offers unpredictable twists and remains a reliable curiosity.

Police Comedy: Brooklyn Nine‑Nine

Peralta’s squad solves crimes with humor. Episodes keep the pace lively and the jokes fresh.

Soap & Summer: Hollyoaks

Teen drama unfolds with school out for summer. The storylines blend romance and intrigue, a dependable watch for soap enthusiasts.

Quick‑Hit Fun: Rude(ish) Tube Shorts

A cheeky 5‑minute clip that brings light‑hearted humor. Holds up as a quick filler.

Bottom line: E4’s Sunday lineup offers a mix of genres that ensures there’s something for everyone. From sitcoms to culinary drama, the channel maintains a solid balance of light‑heartedness and real‑world stakes.