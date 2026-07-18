Sunday’s Crime Fix: Medical Detectives, Judge Judy & UK Crime Files – The Ultimate True‑Crime Lineup on TRUE CRIME Xtra

The Sunday lineup on TRUE CRIME Xtra is a nonstop parade of forensic intrigue, courtroom drama and real‑world investigations that will keep you glued to the screen from dawn to dusk.

Medical Detectives – Forensic Frenzy

From 08:00 to 10:30, a series of tightly‑packed Medical Detectives episodes take you through a range of baffling deaths – from a bike rider to a businessman’s body in a rental car. The show’s steady pace and emphasis on science is reliable for fans of forensic storytelling.

Secrets of a Murder Detective – Psychological Depth

At 11:00, the series delves into the brutal murder of Mohammed Yousaf, dissecting forensic evidence and the killer’s mind. It holds up well for those who crave a mix of science and psychology.

UK Crime Files: Dating App Murder – Modern Investigation

The 13:00 block focuses on the Leicester case of Timothy Smith, showcasing how digital footprints can crack a modern crime. Still entertaining for viewers who enjoy tech‑savvy sleuthing.

UK Crime Files: Child Killers – A Dark Tale

At 14:00 the shocking James Bulger case is revisited, reminding viewers of the chilling reality behind child murders. One of the better options for those who want a sobering investigation.

UK Crime Files: Murder Of The Secret Millionaire – Cash and Crime

The 15:00 episode explores the silent millionaire’s murder in Hammersmith, using CCTV to track suspects. Still entertaining for fans of high‑stakes investigations.

UK Crime Files: The Seaside Strangler – Coastal Horror

From 16:00 to 17:00 the series follows Stephen Akinmurele’s chilling spree in Blackpool, culminating in a suicide before trial. Holds up well for those who appreciate a grim narrative.

UK Crime Files: Double Murders – Rural Mystery

At 17:00 the rural County Derry case is explored, revealing a twist of suicide and murder. Still entertaining for those who enjoy a quiet, suspenseful mystery.

Judge Judy – Courtroom Drama

From 18:00 through 21:00, Judge Judy delivers a steady stream of real‑world disputes, from car repossessions to housing battles. The show remains reliable for viewers who enjoy a mix of legal intrigue and human drama.

With this packed schedule, you’ve got a full day of riveting forensic drama and courtroom drama. Whether you’re into cold‑case sleuthing or real‑world legal battles, TRUE CRIME Xtra keeps you glued to the screen. Don’t miss the chance to dive into these compelling stories.