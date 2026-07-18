Sunday on BBC One Wales: From Hard‑Hit Headlines to Family Fun – Your Ultimate Line‑up

If you’re looking for a Sunday that balances the grit of current affairs with the lightness of family cinema, BBC One Wales delivers a full‑day menu that keeps every viewer in mind. Below is a quick guide to the major blocks, each with a short opinion on what you’ll get from it.

05:00 – 08:00 Breakfast: Start the Day Right

The BBC’s flagship breakfast show pulls in the latest news, sport, business and weather. It’s a reliable, no‑frills source that sets the tone for the day.

08:00 – 09:00 Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: Inside the Political Pulse

Laura Kuenssberg sits down with the movers and shakers behind the headlines. If you want a deeper look at politics without the jargon, this slot holds up well.

09:00 – 09:45 Politics Wales: Local Insight

With guests from the Welsh Assembly, this show is a solid primer on what’s happening in Wales.

09:45 – 11:15 The Addams Family 2: Animated Family Fun

A quirky animated sequel that still entertains both kids and adults. It’s a safe pick for family watching.

11:15 – 12:00 Bargain Hunt: Hunt for Hidden Gems

The National Botanic Garden hosts teams looking for valuable antiques. It’s a light‑hearted treasure hunt that keeps viewers on their toes.

12:00 – 12:10 BBC News: Quick Pulse

A short, crisp briefing that rounds off the mid‑day news cycle.

12:10 – 12:15 Weather for the Week Ahead: Plan Your Weekend

A quick forecast to help you decide on outdoor plans.

12:15 – 12:45 Songs of Praise: Faith and Renewal in Hull

A reflective look at how music and faith are breathing new life into Hull.

12:45 – 13:15 Escape to the Country: Buying in Carmarthenshire

Follow Ginny Buckley as she searches for the perfect country home, a reassuring story for house‑hunters.

13:15 – 15:35 Spider‑Man: No Way Home – Hollywood Blockbuster

A high‑energy superhero film that holds up well for audiences who enjoy action and humor. Note: language may be offensive for some.

15:35 – 16:05 Flying without Wings – Our Lives: Personal Triumph

Laura Davies navigates grief while honoring her husband’s legacy. A moving, heartfelt documentary.

16:05 – 16:35 Wales’ Home of the Year – House‑Battle

Without a visible image, we rely on the description: judges choose between distinctive homes. It’s a confident, if somewhat niche, segment.

16:35 – 16:50 BBC News: Quick Update

A brief rundown keeps you current before the evening.

16:50 – 16:55 BBC Wales Today: Local News & Weather

A quick local recap that is solid for those rooting for Welsh stories.

16:55 – 17:00 Weather: Quick Forecast

A concise forecast that helps plan the late‑afternoon.

17:00 – 18:00 Countryfile: Road Trip & Nature

Anita continues her road trip, showcasing the natural beauty of Essex – a gentle, scenic break.

18:00 – 22:00 MOTD Live: Spain v Argentina – World Cup Final

A live football spectacle that keeps viewers glued. The only major break in the schedule.

22:00 – 22:25 BBC News and Weather: Evening Brief

A brief wrap‑up of the day’s events and the weather forecast.

22:25 – 23:55 The Full Monty: Classic Comedy

A beloved comedy about Sheffield steelworkers. It still entertains with its underdog story.

23:55 – 00:00 Weather for the Week Ahead: Final Forecast

A final look at the upcoming week’s weather to keep you prepared.

00:00 – 05:00 BBC News: Overnight Coverage

An all‑night news block that rounds off the channel’s coverage.

Bottom line: The Sunday schedule on BBC One Wales packs a balanced mix of hard news, light entertainment and family‑friendly cinema. Whether you want to keep up with politics or unwind with a blockbuster, there’s a slot for everyone.