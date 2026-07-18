Sunday on BBC One Wales: From Hard‑Hit Headlines to Family Fun – Your Ultimate Line‑up
If you’re looking for a Sunday that balances the grit of current affairs with the lightness of family cinema, BBC One Wales delivers a full‑day menu that keeps every viewer in mind. Below is a quick guide to the major blocks, each with a short opinion on what you’ll get from it.
05:00 – 08:00 Breakfast: Start the Day Right
The BBC’s flagship breakfast show pulls in the latest news, sport, business and weather. It’s a reliable, no‑frills source that sets the tone for the day.
08:00 – 09:00 Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: Inside the Political Pulse
Laura Kuenssberg sits down with the movers and shakers behind the headlines. If you want a deeper look at politics without the jargon, this slot holds up well.
09:00 – 09:45 Politics Wales: Local Insight
With guests from the Welsh Assembly, this show is a solid primer on what’s happening in Wales.
09:45 – 11:15 The Addams Family 2: Animated Family Fun
A quirky animated sequel that still entertains both kids and adults. It’s a safe pick for family watching.
11:15 – 12:00 Bargain Hunt: Hunt for Hidden Gems
The National Botanic Garden hosts teams looking for valuable antiques. It’s a light‑hearted treasure hunt that keeps viewers on their toes.
12:00 – 12:10 BBC News: Quick Pulse
A short, crisp briefing that rounds off the mid‑day news cycle.
12:10 – 12:15 Weather for the Week Ahead: Plan Your Weekend
A quick forecast to help you decide on outdoor plans.
12:15 – 12:45 Songs of Praise: Faith and Renewal in Hull
A reflective look at how music and faith are breathing new life into Hull.
12:45 – 13:15 Escape to the Country: Buying in Carmarthenshire
Follow Ginny Buckley as she searches for the perfect country home, a reassuring story for house‑hunters.
13:15 – 15:35 Spider‑Man: No Way Home – Hollywood Blockbuster
A high‑energy superhero film that holds up well for audiences who enjoy action and humor. Note: language may be offensive for some.
15:35 – 16:05 Flying without Wings – Our Lives: Personal Triumph
Laura Davies navigates grief while honoring her husband’s legacy. A moving, heartfelt documentary.
16:05 – 16:35 Wales’ Home of the Year – House‑Battle
Without a visible image, we rely on the description: judges choose between distinctive homes. It’s a confident, if somewhat niche, segment.
16:35 – 16:50 BBC News: Quick Update
A brief rundown keeps you current before the evening.
16:50 – 16:55 BBC Wales Today: Local News & Weather
A quick local recap that is solid for those rooting for Welsh stories.
16:55 – 17:00 Weather: Quick Forecast
A concise forecast that helps plan the late‑afternoon.
17:00 – 18:00 Countryfile: Road Trip & Nature
Anita continues her road trip, showcasing the natural beauty of Essex – a gentle, scenic break.
18:00 – 22:00 MOTD Live: Spain v Argentina – World Cup Final
A live football spectacle that keeps viewers glued. The only major break in the schedule.
22:00 – 22:25 BBC News and Weather: Evening Brief
A brief wrap‑up of the day’s events and the weather forecast.
22:25 – 23:55 The Full Monty: Classic Comedy
A beloved comedy about Sheffield steelworkers. It still entertains with its underdog story.
23:55 – 00:00 Weather for the Week Ahead: Final Forecast
A final look at the upcoming week’s weather to keep you prepared.
00:00 – 05:00 BBC News: Overnight Coverage
An all‑night news block that rounds off the channel’s coverage.