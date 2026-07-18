Sunday on U&Drama: The Bill, Call the Midwife and More – A Power‑Packed Line‑up

The U&Drama line‑up starts at 06:00 BST with Teleshopping (05:00‑06:10 UTC) and rolls into a marathon of The Bill from 07:10 to 09:00 BST – five consecutive episodes that explore the gritty underbelly of policing in London. The show’s latest stories, from undercover operations to hostage negotiations, keep you on edge, but the personal dramas of the characters still hold up well.

The Bill’s latest season (S19) is a solid option for those who appreciate detailed procedural work with occasional moral ambiguity. It’s not perfect, yet the character development is reliable.

Call the Midwife follows at 12:40 BST, two episodes (13:00‑15:20 UTC) that bring the warmth of 1960s London nursing to life. The episodes focus on Trixie’s controversial stand on a patient’s pregnancy, offering both drama and social commentary. I think it’s still entertaining even for those who might not follow every historical detail.

Call the Midwife performs well as a comforting narrative, though it occasionally leans heavy on nostalgia.

Catherine Cookson: A Dinner of Herbs airs next from 18:25 to 21:40 BST, a gripping two‑part drama about a sailor’s tragic plans. Its cinematic atmosphere is one of the better options for viewers who enjoy period stories with emotional depth.

The production quality is solid, yet it may feel dated to some modern audiences.

Home Fires and Hetty Wainthropp Investigates follow at 19:30 and 20:40 BST, offering light‑hearted wartime drama and detective intrigue. Both shows provide a pleasant break from the heavier police stories, though they may not be as gripping as the others.

Sister Boniface Mysteries and Silent Witness add mystery and crime to the lineup, airing at 21:40 and 21:40 BST respectively. These shows are reliable for fans of investigative drama.

New Tricks concludes the night at 00:00 BST, a classic comedy‑drama for those who enjoy a lighter tone before bed. It may not be groundbreaking, but it remains a dependable late‑night option.

Overall, Sunday’s U&Drama schedule offers a blend of gritty realism, historical warmth, and light‑hearted mystery. The schedule is sourced from the official guide; please confirm on the day as times can shift.

Bottom line: The Bill delivers a solid police drama, Call the Midwife provides comforting period storytelling, and the mix of mysteries and classics keeps the evening varied. Tune in to see which shows resonate with your mood.