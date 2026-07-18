REAL TALK

FILMON TV

Sunday on BBC One: From Breakfast to World Cup Drama

ByShockya Team

Jul 18, 2026

Sunday on BBC One: From Breakfast to World Cup Drama

Start your Sunday with a cup of coffee and the latest headlines on Breakfast at 06:00 BST. The BBC’s flagship morning programme covers news, sport, business and weather – a reliable start to the day.

Breakfast

At 09:00 BST, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg offers a deeper look into the people shaping the headlines. The interview style is straightforward; it holds up well for viewers who want more context.

Next, the family-friendly animated sequel The Addams Family 2 starts at 10:30 BST. The quirky adventures of Gomez and Wednesday keep the mood light, and it’s still entertaining for all ages.

The Addams Family 2

From 12:00 BST, Bargain Hunt offers a touch of nostalgia. Christina Trevanion’s charming presentation and expert panel keep the show engaging, making it a reliable weekend watch.

Bargain Hunt

Mid-afternoon, the blockbuster Spider‑Man: No Way Home takes centre stage from 15:15 to 17:35 BST. The film’s high‑energy plot and nostalgic callbacks are sure to hold up well for fans of the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

After the superhero caper, the world’s biggest football event kicks off with MOTD Live: Spain v Argentina at 19:00 BST. The live broadcast promises drama and excitement; it’s a one of the better options for sport lovers.

MOTD Live: Spain v Argentina

As the night winds down, finish with the cult classic The Full Monty at 23:25 BST. The film’s humor is still entertaining for those who appreciate irony and grit.

The Full Monty

Bottom line: Sunday on BBC One offers a mix of news, family entertainment, antiques, superhero action and live sport. Whether you’re looking for lighthearted fun or a thrilling football match, there’s something to suit every taste.

By Shockya Team