Sunday on BBC One: From Breakfast to World Cup Drama

Start your Sunday with a cup of coffee and the latest headlines on Breakfast at 06:00 BST. The BBC’s flagship morning programme covers news, sport, business and weather – a reliable start to the day.

At 09:00 BST, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg offers a deeper look into the people shaping the headlines. The interview style is straightforward; it holds up well for viewers who want more context.

Next, the family-friendly animated sequel The Addams Family 2 starts at 10:30 BST. The quirky adventures of Gomez and Wednesday keep the mood light, and it’s still entertaining for all ages.

From 12:00 BST, Bargain Hunt offers a touch of nostalgia. Christina Trevanion’s charming presentation and expert panel keep the show engaging, making it a reliable weekend watch.

Mid-afternoon, the blockbuster Spider‑Man: No Way Home takes centre stage from 15:15 to 17:35 BST. The film’s high‑energy plot and nostalgic callbacks are sure to hold up well for fans of the MCU.

After the superhero caper, the world’s biggest football event kicks off with MOTD Live: Spain v Argentina at 19:00 BST. The live broadcast promises drama and excitement; it’s a one of the better options for sport lovers.

As the night winds down, finish with the cult classic The Full Monty at 23:25 BST. The film’s humor is still entertaining for those who appreciate irony and grit.

Bottom line: Sunday on BBC One offers a mix of news, family entertainment, antiques, superhero action and live sport. Whether you’re looking for lighthearted fun or a thrilling football match, there’s something to suit every taste.