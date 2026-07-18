Sunday on BBC Two: Garden Glee, Cookery Bites, Gaelic Glory & More

Ready to fill your Sunday with a mix of green screens, sizzling pans, historic drama and live sports? BBC Two’s lineup delivers. Below is a quick guide to the best moments on the channel, with a few personal takes on why they’re worth your time.

The A to Z of TV Gardening (06:30–07:15)

Carol Kirkwood takes you through BBC’s most beloved gardening programmes, all starting with the letter P.

Still entertaining for both budding green thumbs and seasoned pros, it offers a neat recap that feels like a quick refresher.

Glorious Gardens from Above (07:15–08:00)

Christine Walkden explores Gloucestershire gardens from a hot‑air balloon, giving a bird‑eye view of their layout and design.

The aerial perspective feels fresh and gives you a sense of scale you won’t get from a ground‑level walk.

Countryfile (08:00–08:55)

Anita drives through West Mersea, Essex, to explore the region’s coastal industry and its historical roots.

A reliable slice of rural life, it keeps the viewer grounded and offers a gentle contrast to the high drama later.

Best of Weatherman Walking (08:55–09:25)

Derek visits Caldey, Anglesey and Barry Island in a scenic walk through Wales.

If you crave a peaceful journey across the Isles, this segment delivers a calm, scenic experience.

Beechgrove Garden (09:25–09:55)

The show follows the challenges of growing in cold grey skies and heat at Beechgrove.

A short segment that reminds us that gardening is a constant battle against weather.

Saturday Kitchen Best Bites (09:55–11:25)

Matt Tebbutt teams up with Bryn Williams, Poppy O’Toole and Gennaro Contaldo to bring a riot of flavour, while Rick Stein and the Hairy Bikers join the studio.

One of the best food shows on the channel – the chemistry in the kitchen is unmistakable and the recipes are accessible.

A Man for All Seasons (11:25–13:20)

A multi‑award winning historical drama about Sir Thomas More’s refusal to acknowledge Henry VIII’s break with the Roman Catholic Church.

Its period detail is solid, though it may feel a bit dated to younger viewers.

I Was Monty’s Double (13:20–15:00)

A WWII drama where a low‑ranking officer doubles for General Montgomery to trick the Nazis.

The plot is clever, but the pacing can be uneven – still, it offers a unique wartime twist.

All‑Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final (15:00–17:30)

Live coverage of Galway v Limerick at Croke Park, presented by Holly Hamilton.

For those who love Gaelic games, this is a staple event that brings the excitement of the sport into the living room.

Flog It! (17:30–18:00)

Paul Martin and the Flog It! team value antiques at Stockport Town Hall, with over 800 people in attendance.

The show’s charm lies in the interaction between experts and the public, making it lively and engaging.

Fake or Fortune (18:00–19:00)

Fiona and Philip investigate a suspected Fabergé flower hidden in a shoebox in Liverpool, potentially worth a small fortune.

The mystery provides a neat blend of history and intrigue, though some viewers may find the pacing a bit slow.

Antiques Roadshow (19:00–20:00)

The show visits Wollaton Hall, showcasing treasures from a fire extinguisher cocktail shaker to Queen Victoria’s undergarments.

A reliable viewer favourite that brings historical objects to life with expert commentary.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (20:00–21:55)

An author played by Lily James finds life‑changing friends at a farmer’s literary society.

The drama’s cosy atmosphere and strong performances make it a good pick for a relaxed evening.

Golf: The Open Highlights (21:55–23:25)

Highlights from the final day of the 154th Open at Royal Birkdale, where the Champion Golfer is crowned.

For golf fans, it provides a concise recap of the most thrilling moments.

Cricket: England v India ODI Highlights (23:25–00:10)

Highlights from the third ODI of 2026 between England and India.

A quick recap for cricket fans, though it may be a bit rushed for those who want full commentary.

Bottom line

If you’re looking for a balanced Sunday, start with the gardens, fill the kitchen, then dive into historic drama, and finish with the live sports. The mix keeps the day varied and engaging.