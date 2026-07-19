Next Week’s Must‑Watch on That’s TV: From Classic Comedy to Timeless Drama

Next Week’s Must‑Watch on That’s TV

Below you’ll find a daily highlight, the start time in London (BST), and a quick opinion on why it stands out. We’ve also grouped shows by age group and interest to help you decide what’s best for you or your family.

Monday, 20 July 2026 – The Classic Sitcom

Rising Damp – 20 Jul 2026 08:00 BST

This early‑morning episode, “Charisma”, kicks off the week with a blend of humour and domestic drama that still feels fresh. The humour remains reliable, and the character dynamics keep viewers coming back.

Age‑Group Picks

Adults & Seniors: Classic sitcom fans looking for witty banter.

Classic sitcom fans looking for witty banter. Teens: Nostalgic feel‑good comedy with mild plot twists.

Nostalgic feel‑good comedy with mild plot twists. Kids: Not recommended – content is aimed at adults.

Interest‑Based Picks

Comedy: High‑light of the show’s humour.

High‑light of the show’s humour. Nostalgia: Classic 70s setting.

Tuesday, 21 July 2026 – The Beachside Slice

Benidorm – 21 Jul 2026 21:00 BST

In episode “S3 E3”, the chaotic holiday camp vibes never fail to entertain. The ensemble cast keeps the show lively, and the slice‑of‑life moments are a reliable source of amusement.

Age‑Group Picks

Adults: Fans of light‑hearted travel dramas.

Fans of light‑hearted travel dramas. Teens & Kids: Bright visuals and simple humor – a good family‑friendly pick.

Interest‑Based Picks

Comedy: Effervescent sitcom energy.

Effervescent sitcom energy. Drama: Character arcs in a holiday setting.

Wednesday, 22 July 2026 – The Classic Crime‑Drama

Minder – 22 Jul 2026 14:40 BST

Episode “S3 E8” delivers a solid crime‑drama narrative with a touch of humor. The pacing is reliable, and the characters keep the plot engaging.

Age‑Group Picks

Adults & Seniors: Classic British drama lovers.

Classic British drama lovers. Teens: Mildly graphic but still approachable.

Mildly graphic but still approachable. Kids: Not suitable.

Interest‑Based Picks

Drama: Strong character focus.

Strong character focus. Comedy: Lighthearted moments within crime scenes.

Thursday, 23 July 2026 – The Family Comedy

Man About The House – 23 Jul 2026 12:35 BST

Episode “S1 E5” delivers a steady stream of situational humour. The domestic setting keeps the show grounded and relatable.

Age‑Group Picks

Adults: Fans of classic sitcoms and domestic comedy.

Fans of classic sitcoms and domestic comedy. Teens: Light‑hearted plotlines.

Light‑hearted plotlines. Kids: Not recommended – content is aimed at adults.

Interest‑Based Picks

Comedy: Classic situational humour.

Classic situational humour. Nostalgia: 70s‑style family life.

Friday, 24 July 2026 – The Romantic Drama

Goodnight Sweetheart – 24 Jul 2026 13:10 BST

Episode “S6 E2” explores time‑travel romance with a subtle, thoughtful tone. The storytelling is reliable, and the emotional beats resonate well with viewers.

Age‑Group Picks

Adults & Seniors: Fans of romantic drama with a twist.

Fans of romantic drama with a twist. Teens: Romantic theme with mild drama.

Romantic theme with mild drama. Kids: Not suitable.

Interest‑Based Picks

Drama: Time‑travel romance.

Time‑travel romance. Comedy: Light touches of humour.

Saturday, 25 July 2026 – The Classic Detective

Minder – 25 Jul 2026 01:00 BST

Episode “S3 E0” starts off with a familiar mix of crime and humour, a reliable foundation for the rest of the episode.

Age‑Group Picks

Adults: Classic crime‑drama enthusiasts.

Classic crime‑drama enthusiasts. Teens: Mildly graphic but approachable.

Mildly graphic but approachable. Kids: Not suitable.

Interest‑Based Picks

Drama: Strong narrative threads.

Strong narrative threads. Comedy: Light moments within crime stories.

Sunday, 26 July 2026 – The Holiday Drama

Benidorm – 26 Jul 2026 21:00 BST

Episode “S6 E4” continues the holiday adventures, keeping the pace lively and the humor consistent. The ensemble keeps the show engaging.

Age‑Group Picks

Adults & Seniors: Classic family‑friendly sitcom.

Classic family‑friendly sitcom. Teens & Kids: Bright visuals and simple humor.

Interest‑Based Picks

Comedy: Energetic sitcom vibes.

Energetic sitcom vibes. Drama: Light character arcs.

Bottom line: That’s TV delivers a steady stream of familiar favourites, from the nostalgic charm of Rising Damp to the lively escapades of Benidorm. Pick your genre and age group, and you’re guaranteed a satisfying viewing experience.