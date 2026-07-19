Next Week’s Must‑Watch on That’s TV: From Classic Comedy to Timeless Drama

Next Week’s Must‑Watch on That’s TV
Below you’ll find a daily highlight, the start time in London (BST), and a quick opinion on why it stands out. We’ve also grouped shows by age group and interest to help you decide what’s best for you or your family.
Monday, 20 July 2026 – The Classic Sitcom
Rising Damp – 20 Jul 2026 08:00 BST
This early‑morning episode, “Charisma”, kicks off the week with a blend of humour and domestic drama that still feels fresh. The humour remains reliable, and the character dynamics keep viewers coming back.
Age‑Group Picks
- Adults & Seniors: Classic sitcom fans looking for witty banter.
- Teens: Nostalgic feel‑good comedy with mild plot twists.
- Kids: Not recommended – content is aimed at adults.
Interest‑Based Picks
- Comedy: High‑light of the show’s humour.
- Nostalgia: Classic 70s setting.
Tuesday, 21 July 2026 – The Beachside Slice
Benidorm – 21 Jul 2026 21:00 BST
In episode “S3 E3”, the chaotic holiday camp vibes never fail to entertain. The ensemble cast keeps the show lively, and the slice‑of‑life moments are a reliable source of amusement.
Age‑Group Picks
- Adults: Fans of light‑hearted travel dramas.
- Teens & Kids: Bright visuals and simple humor – a good family‑friendly pick.
Interest‑Based Picks
- Comedy: Effervescent sitcom energy.
- Drama: Character arcs in a holiday setting.
Wednesday, 22 July 2026 – The Classic Crime‑Drama
Minder – 22 Jul 2026 14:40 BST
Episode “S3 E8” delivers a solid crime‑drama narrative with a touch of humor. The pacing is reliable, and the characters keep the plot engaging.
Age‑Group Picks
- Adults & Seniors: Classic British drama lovers.
- Teens: Mildly graphic but still approachable.
- Kids: Not suitable.
Interest‑Based Picks
- Drama: Strong character focus.
- Comedy: Lighthearted moments within crime scenes.
Thursday, 23 July 2026 – The Family Comedy
Man About The House – 23 Jul 2026 12:35 BST
Episode “S1 E5” delivers a steady stream of situational humour. The domestic setting keeps the show grounded and relatable.
Age‑Group Picks
- Adults: Fans of classic sitcoms and domestic comedy.
- Teens: Light‑hearted plotlines.
- Kids: Not recommended – content is aimed at adults.
Interest‑Based Picks
- Comedy: Classic situational humour.
- Nostalgia: 70s‑style family life.
Friday, 24 July 2026 – The Romantic Drama
Goodnight Sweetheart – 24 Jul 2026 13:10 BST
Episode “S6 E2” explores time‑travel romance with a subtle, thoughtful tone. The storytelling is reliable, and the emotional beats resonate well with viewers.
Age‑Group Picks
- Adults & Seniors: Fans of romantic drama with a twist.
- Teens: Romantic theme with mild drama.
- Kids: Not suitable.
Interest‑Based Picks
- Drama: Time‑travel romance.
- Comedy: Light touches of humour.
Saturday, 25 July 2026 – The Classic Detective
Minder – 25 Jul 2026 01:00 BST
Episode “S3 E0” starts off with a familiar mix of crime and humour, a reliable foundation for the rest of the episode.
Age‑Group Picks
- Adults: Classic crime‑drama enthusiasts.
- Teens: Mildly graphic but approachable.
- Kids: Not suitable.
Interest‑Based Picks
- Drama: Strong narrative threads.
- Comedy: Light moments within crime stories.
Sunday, 26 July 2026 – The Holiday Drama
Benidorm – 26 Jul 2026 21:00 BST
Episode “S6 E4” continues the holiday adventures, keeping the pace lively and the humor consistent. The ensemble keeps the show engaging.
Age‑Group Picks
- Adults & Seniors: Classic family‑friendly sitcom.
- Teens & Kids: Bright visuals and simple humor.
Interest‑Based Picks
- Comedy: Energetic sitcom vibes.
- Drama: Light character arcs.
Bottom line: That’s TV delivers a steady stream of familiar favourites, from the nostalgic charm of Rising Damp to the lively escapades of Benidorm. Pick your genre and age group, and you’re guaranteed a satisfying viewing experience.