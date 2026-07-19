BBC Three’s Next‑Week Lineup: From Spider‑Webs to Space‑Slam – A Week‑Long Visual Feast

Below is a rundown of the most popular BBC Three shows for the coming week, highlighted by genre, time, and a quick opinion. Whether you’re in for the adrenaline‑filled rides of Top Gear or the mind‑bending puzzles of Doctor Who, there’s something for every age and interest.

Monday 20 July – 01:00 pm to 02:00 am

18:05 pm (Mon 20 Jul) – Spider‑Man: Homecoming (2017)

Peter Parker proves himself as an Avenger while juggling teenage life. A solid block‑buster for superhero fans. Still entertaining for kids and adults alike.

20:05 pm – Spider‑Man: Far From Home (2019)

Peter’s school trip to Europe ends in monstrous trouble. A great follow‑up for those who enjoyed the first film; it holds up well for the teen audience.

22:05 pm – Top Gear: USA Special

Jeremy, James and Richard attempt a fly‑drive holiday in Florida. For car‑enthusiasts and adventure seekers, it’s a reliable dose of humor.

23:05 pm – Eddie Hall: The Beast vs The Mountain

A documentary on the British strongman’s showdown with Thor Björnsson. Fans of sports drama will find it still engaging.

Tuesday 21 July – 01:00 pm to 02:00 am

18:05 pm – Spider‑Man: No Way Home (2021)

Peter’s quest to let the world forget leads to grave consequences. A must‑watch for superhero buffs and mature teens; it remains compelling.

20:20 pm – Top Gear: Spider Cars!

Jeremy, James and Richard explore Spain’s high‑performance sports cars. The show appeals to car lovers and anyone craving a visual thrill.

21:20 pm – Top Gear: F1 Challenge

Interviewing Lewis Hamilton and a self‑driving BMW. Great for racing fans; it holds up well as a quick, entertaining segment.

22:20 pm – Rush (2013)

The rivalry between Lauda and Hunt. A drama heavy with strong language, suited for older audiences or those interested in motorsport history.

Wednesday 22 July – 01:00 pm to 02:00 am

18:00 pm – Deadly 60 (Alaska)

A wildlife documentary in freezing conditions. Ideal for nature enthusiasts and families looking for safe educational content.

18:30 pm – Deadly 60 (Arizona)

Desert adventure featuring Harris hawks and rattlesnakes. Good for teenagers curious about wildlife.

19:00 pm – Top Gear (Classic episode)

Jeremy celebrates the Jaguar E‑type. A nostalgic pick for car aficionados.

20:00 pm – Sin City: The Real Las Vegas

Investigating the city’s underbelly. Suitable for adult viewers; it holds up well as a gritty documentary.

21:30 pm – Ibiza: Secrets of the Party Island

Exploring the island’s nightlife and crime. For mature audiences interested in nightlife culture.

Thursday 23 July – 01:00 pm to 02:00 am

18:05 pm – Spider‑Man: No Way Home (2021)

The Marvel epic continues. Great for teen audiences; it remains engaging.

19:00 pm – Top Gear: Polar Challenge

The team races to the North Pole. For adventure lovers; it holds up well as a daring challenge.

20:00 pm – The Traitors Canada (Season 1)

A reality game with betrayal themes. Best for older audiences who enjoy suspenseful drama.

23:15 pm – My Old Ass (2024)

A coming‑of‑age story with strong language. Suitable for adults seeking bold storytelling.

Friday 24 July – 01:00 pm to 02:00 am

18:05 pm – Deadly 60 (Brazil)

Helicopter tour over Brazil’s savannah. Ideal for families wanting wildlife content.

18:30 pm – Deadly 60 (Bahamas)

Shark special with Steve Backshall. A good pick for teens interested in marine life.

19:00 pm – Horrible Histories: The Movie (2019)

Roman and Celtic characters clash in Boudicca’s revolt. Fun for children and adults with a taste for history.

20:30 pm – Ludwig (2019)

A mystery in a school setting. Suitable for teens who enjoy detective stories.

21:30 pm – Fleabag: 10‑Year Anniversary (series)

Comedy‑drama with a strong cast. For mature viewers who appreciate snappy humor.

19:30 pm – Not Going Out (Series 7)

A sitcom featuring Lee and Lucy. Good for adults craving light‑hearted comedy.

Saturday 25 July – 01:00 pm to 02:00 am

18:00 pm – Doctor Who (Episode 9/12)

Terrifying story from Le Verrier Space Station footage. For sci‑fi fans and older teens; it holds up well with its dramatic twists.

18:45 pm – Doctor Who (Episode 10/12)

The Doctor and Clara exploring a magical alien world. A solid pick for mature audiences who love the time‑travel saga.

19:30 pm – Not Going Out (Series 7)

Another episode delivering humor. Good for adult viewers who enjoy situational comedy.

20:30 pm – Mrs Brown’s Boys (Series 6)

Family comedy with sharp wit. Suitable for families looking for a laugh.

21:30 pm – Ghosts Australia (Series 8)

Australian take on the Haunted Houses concept. Great for teens and adults who like supernatural drama.

22:45 pm – Schitt’s Creek (Series 13)

Comedy about a wealthy family adjusting to life in a small town. Mature humor, but a reliable feel‑good watch for adults.

Sunday 26 July – 01:00 pm to 02:00 am

18:00 pm – Doctor Who (Episode 9/12)

Another chilling episode for sci‑fi enthusiasts. The narrative depth holds up well for mature viewers.

18:00 pm – EastEnders Omnibus (Series 8)

A recap of the latest drama scenes. Good for fans of the soap.

20:00 pm – Gladiator (2000)

A classic film featuring Maximus. Suitable for older viewers and history lovers; it remains engaging as a cinematic staple.

Bottom Line

BBC Three’s next‑week slate delivers a blend of blockbuster movies, daring documentaries and sharp‑witted comedies. Whether you’re after superhero thrills, car‑culture escapades or family‑friendly humor, there’s a clear option for each age group and taste. Keep an eye on the schedule and pick your favourite, because the channel’s mix never disappoints.