BBC Three’s Next‑Week Lineup: From Spider‑Webs to Space‑Slam – A Week‑Long Visual Feast
Below is a rundown of the most popular BBC Three shows for the coming week, highlighted by genre, time, and a quick opinion. Whether you’re in for the adrenaline‑filled rides of Top Gear or the mind‑bending puzzles of Doctor Who, there’s something for every age and interest.
Monday 20 July – 01:00 pm to 02:00 am
18:05 pm (Mon 20 Jul) – Spider‑Man: Homecoming (2017)
Peter Parker proves himself as an Avenger while juggling teenage life. A solid block‑buster for superhero fans. Still entertaining for kids and adults alike.
20:05 pm – Spider‑Man: Far From Home (2019)
Peter’s school trip to Europe ends in monstrous trouble. A great follow‑up for those who enjoyed the first film; it holds up well for the teen audience.
22:05 pm – Top Gear: USA Special
Jeremy, James and Richard attempt a fly‑drive holiday in Florida. For car‑enthusiasts and adventure seekers, it’s a reliable dose of humor.
23:05 pm – Eddie Hall: The Beast vs The Mountain
A documentary on the British strongman’s showdown with Thor Björnsson. Fans of sports drama will find it still engaging.
Tuesday 21 July – 01:00 pm to 02:00 am
18:05 pm – Spider‑Man: No Way Home (2021)
Peter’s quest to let the world forget leads to grave consequences. A must‑watch for superhero buffs and mature teens; it remains compelling.
20:20 pm – Top Gear: Spider Cars!
Jeremy, James and Richard explore Spain’s high‑performance sports cars. The show appeals to car lovers and anyone craving a visual thrill.
21:20 pm – Top Gear: F1 Challenge
Interviewing Lewis Hamilton and a self‑driving BMW. Great for racing fans; it holds up well as a quick, entertaining segment.
22:20 pm – Rush (2013)
The rivalry between Lauda and Hunt. A drama heavy with strong language, suited for older audiences or those interested in motorsport history.
Wednesday 22 July – 01:00 pm to 02:00 am
18:00 pm – Deadly 60 (Alaska)
A wildlife documentary in freezing conditions. Ideal for nature enthusiasts and families looking for safe educational content.
18:30 pm – Deadly 60 (Arizona)
Desert adventure featuring Harris hawks and rattlesnakes. Good for teenagers curious about wildlife.
19:00 pm – Top Gear (Classic episode)
Jeremy celebrates the Jaguar E‑type. A nostalgic pick for car aficionados.
20:00 pm – Sin City: The Real Las Vegas
Investigating the city’s underbelly. Suitable for adult viewers; it holds up well as a gritty documentary.
21:30 pm – Ibiza: Secrets of the Party Island
Exploring the island’s nightlife and crime. For mature audiences interested in nightlife culture.
Thursday 23 July – 01:00 pm to 02:00 am
18:05 pm – Spider‑Man: No Way Home (2021)
The Marvel epic continues. Great for teen audiences; it remains engaging.
19:00 pm – Top Gear: Polar Challenge
The team races to the North Pole. For adventure lovers; it holds up well as a daring challenge.
20:00 pm – The Traitors Canada (Season 1)
A reality game with betrayal themes. Best for older audiences who enjoy suspenseful drama.
23:15 pm – My Old Ass (2024)
A coming‑of‑age story with strong language. Suitable for adults seeking bold storytelling.
Friday 24 July – 01:00 pm to 02:00 am
18:05 pm – Deadly 60 (Brazil)
Helicopter tour over Brazil’s savannah. Ideal for families wanting wildlife content.
18:30 pm – Deadly 60 (Bahamas)
Shark special with Steve Backshall. A good pick for teens interested in marine life.
19:00 pm – Horrible Histories: The Movie (2019)
Roman and Celtic characters clash in Boudicca’s revolt. Fun for children and adults with a taste for history.
20:30 pm – Ludwig (2019)
A mystery in a school setting. Suitable for teens who enjoy detective stories.
21:30 pm – Fleabag: 10‑Year Anniversary (series)
Comedy‑drama with a strong cast. For mature viewers who appreciate snappy humor.
19:30 pm – Not Going Out (Series 7)
A sitcom featuring Lee and Lucy. Good for adults craving light‑hearted comedy.
Saturday 25 July – 01:00 pm to 02:00 am
18:00 pm – Doctor Who (Episode 9/12)
Terrifying story from Le Verrier Space Station footage. For sci‑fi fans and older teens; it holds up well with its dramatic twists.
18:45 pm – Doctor Who (Episode 10/12)
The Doctor and Clara exploring a magical alien world. A solid pick for mature audiences who love the time‑travel saga.
19:30 pm – Not Going Out (Series 7)
Another episode delivering humor. Good for adult viewers who enjoy situational comedy.
20:30 pm – Mrs Brown’s Boys (Series 6)
Family comedy with sharp wit. Suitable for families looking for a laugh.
21:30 pm – Ghosts Australia (Series 8)
Australian take on the Haunted Houses concept. Great for teens and adults who like supernatural drama.
22:45 pm – Schitt’s Creek (Series 13)
Comedy about a wealthy family adjusting to life in a small town. Mature humor, but a reliable feel‑good watch for adults.
Sunday 26 July – 01:00 pm to 02:00 am
18:00 pm – Doctor Who (Episode 9/12)
Another chilling episode for sci‑fi enthusiasts. The narrative depth holds up well for mature viewers.
18:00 pm – EastEnders Omnibus (Series 8)
A recap of the latest drama scenes. Good for fans of the soap.
20:00 pm – Gladiator (2000)
A classic film featuring Maximus. Suitable for older viewers and history lovers; it remains engaging as a cinematic staple.
Bottom Line
BBC Three’s next‑week slate delivers a blend of blockbuster movies, daring documentaries and sharp‑witted comedies. Whether you’re after superhero thrills, car‑culture escapades or family‑friendly humor, there’s a clear option for each age group and taste. Keep an eye on the schedule and pick your favourite, because the channel’s mix never disappoints.