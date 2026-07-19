Next‑Week on QUEST: From Salvage Hunts to Antique Fix‑Ups—Your Ultimate TV Guide

The upcoming week on QUEST is packed with a mix of adrenaline‑filled treasure hunts, intricate restoration stories and behind‑the‑scenes documentaries. Below is a day‑by‑day rundown of the most popular titles, complete with start times (London time), a quick rundown of what to expect, and tailored recommendations for different age groups and interests.

Monday 20 July 2026 – The Great Salvage Day

06:00 – Salvage Hunters: The Restorers – An engineer and a metalworker team up to restore a 1950s German football table and a 1930s kitchen cabinet. The show’s steady pacing keeps viewers hooked while the practical restoration process offers a reliable learning experience.

07:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew explores a Black Country factory and a Derby auction house, hunting for hidden gems. The episode’s focus on negotiation offers a subtle lesson in value assessment.

10:00 – Gem Hunters Down Under – Three sapphire hunting teams navigate underground challenges in the Australian Outback. The intense setting keeps the narrative lively for younger viewers craving adventure.

12:00 – Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic – Ant tackles a 1970 Fiat 500 and a farmhouse floor, blending automotive skills with DIY home improvement. A solid choice for teens who enjoy hands‑on projects.

13:30 – Shed And Buried – Henry and Sam tour a National Motorcycle Museum, debating a 1926 Ariel and a 1927 BSA. The show offers a nostalgic glimpse into vintage motorbike culture that adults will appreciate.

14:00 – Shed And Buried (continued) – The duo explores a 1962 Greeves Sportsman and a 1964 motorcycle collection. Great for hobbyists who love classic bikes.

15:00 – Find It, Fix It, Flog It – Henry and Gemma unearth a Victorian yarn winder and a mid‑century sideboard in Wiltshire. The episode’s focus on restoration and resale keeps it engaging for craft enthusiasts.

16:00 – The Yorkshire Auction House – Angus evaluates a Victorian furniture collection. The show’s strategic auction insights cater to adult viewers interested in antiques.

18:00 – Antiques Road Trip – James and Irita head across Kent, hunting for high‑value items. The journey’s scenic charm appeals to families who enjoy travel dramas.

19:00 – Shed And Buried: Classic Cars – Henry and Fuzz investigate a 1950s Armstrong Siddeley Hurricane convertible. The car‑centric storyline is a solid pick for car enthusiasts.

21:00 – The Repair Shop – Steve and a horologist restore a gigantic clock while a toy car is revived. The meticulous craftsmanship offers a reliable learning moment for older viewers.

22:00 – New: BSB Highlights – Highlights from the British Superbike Championships at Brands Hatch. The high‑intensity action keeps adrenaline junkies engaged through the night.

23:00 – How Do They Do It? – A 30‑minute segment exploring Scania trucks, DNA databases in crime solving and Gouda cheese. The varied topics provide a light, educational break for all ages.

Tuesday 21 July 2026 – The Restorers & The Re‑Gains

00:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew visits a Victorian umbrella stand in Norwich. The episode’s focus on historical artifacts offers a subtle educational angle for older teens.

01:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew explores a Scottish borders textile mill. The episode’s narrative pace provides a reliable viewing rhythm for adults.

02:00 – Salvage Hunters: The Restorers – Engineer Bo restores a vintage model airplane and a French cabinet. The show’s technical depth makes it a good choice for viewers with a DIY mindset.

03:00 – How It’s Made – Short 30‑minute segment on aluminium canoes and marimbas. The quick format keeps it suitable for busy viewers.

04:00 – Teleshopping – Two consecutive 30‑minute blocks of product promotions. The segment is a light, commercial interlude for viewers looking for a quick break.

05:00 – Salvage Hunters: The Restorers – Ted attempts to revive a Victorian kitchen table, while Drew asks a blacksmith to repurpose a bench. The show’s restoration focus keeps it reliable for craft lovers.

06:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew explores a factory in Lancashire for soap and a manor house in Dorset. The episode’s varied settings offer diverse viewing angles for family audiences.

07:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew tours France, discovering a grand chateau and an antique fair. The international travel keeps the episode engaging for global‑centric viewers.

08:00 – Aussie Gold Hunters – The Mahoneys and Gold Gypsies hunt for a multi‑million‑dollar nugget. The high‑stakes drama keeps it exciting for those who enjoy treasure hunts.

09:00 – Aussie Gold Hunters – The Victoria Diggers unearth a rare artefact. The episode’s focus on determination is inspiring for younger viewers.

10:00 – Gem Hunters Down Under – The Richardsons negotiate a risky claim. The tension maintains viewer interest for adults who appreciate suspense.

12:00 – Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic – Ant revamps a 1972 beach buggy, testing his limits. The show’s mechanical challenges appeal to teen hobbyists.

13:00 – Shed And Buried – Henry and Sam visit a quirky collection in Yorkshire, encountering a vintage monowheel. The quirky vibe attracts younger audiences looking for novelty.

14:00 – Shed And Buried – The duo checks a world‑war II vehicle collection in Somerset. The historical context offers a reliable learning point for older viewers.

15:00 – Find It, Fix It, Flog It – Henry and Simon salvage a toilet cistern and a dressing room mirror in Lincolnshire. The practical restoration keeps it engaging for craft‑focused viewers.

16:00 – The Yorkshire Auction House – Family treasure funds a new home, showcasing auction strategy. The episode offers a reliable educational angle for adult viewers.

18:00 – Antiques Road Trip – James and Irita hunt antiques in East Sussex. The travel vibe suits families looking for light entertainment.

19:00 – The Yorkshire Auction House – Angus helps a widow with a collection of coins. The emotional storyline offers a reliable depth for older viewers.

20:00 – New: Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques – Johnny opens his antiques shop in Cheshire, turning a dream into a business. The show’s entrepreneurial angle appeals to adults chasing business ideas.

21:00 – The Repair Shop – Susie and Brenton restore leather boxing belts, while Richard works on binoculars. The detailed craftsmanship is a solid pick for older viewers with an interest in restoration.

22:00 – How Do They Do It? – A 30‑minute segment on lifeboat capacity, golf mind control, and stamp production. The varied topics keep it light and educational for all ages.

Wednesday 22 July 2026 – The Restoration Marathon

00:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew explores a country house sale in Norfolk and a Glasgow treasure. The episode’s diverse locations keep it engaging for family audiences.

01:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew visits a London antiques business and a Surrey living‑history museum. The historic narrative offers a reliable learning angle for older teens.

02:00 – Salvage Hunters: The Restorers – Blacksmith Nev repairs a Victorian tree seat; Alex and Craig work on a long bench. The episode’s restoration focus is suitable for craft enthusiasts.

03:00 – How It’s Made – A 30‑minute segment on knee replacements. The quick format keeps it suitable for busy viewers.

04:00 – Teleshopping – Two 30‑minute blocks of product promotions. The commercial tone offers a light break for viewers.

05:00 – Salvage Hunters: The Restorers – Drew challenges leather restorer Martin to attach an old cricket bag to a pre‑war car. The episode’s creative twist keeps it engaging for older viewers.

06:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew visits the Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The historical angle offers reliable depth for history buffs.

07:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew explores a 19th‑century Bradford weaving mill and a Cheshire manor house. The episode’s setting keeps it appealing to families.

08:00 – Aussie Gold Hunters – The Dust Devil’s operation faces flooding, adding tension to the pursuit. The high‑stakes drama maintains excitement for viewers who love adventure.

09:00 – Aussie Gold Hunters – The Gold Gypsies find a discovery that could change the season. The episode offers a reliable narrative for viewers who enjoy suspense.

10:00 – Gem Hunters Down Under – The Mifsuds tackle a mining lease after a flood. The episode’s risk factor holds up well for viewers seeking drama.

12:00 – Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic – Ant revamps a 1978 TVR Taimar with a missing heater box. The episode’s mechanical challenge appeals to teen hobbyists.

13:00 – Shed And Buried – Henry and Sam check out a Yorkshire collection with a vintage monowheel. The quirky vibe keeps it engaging for younger audiences.

14:00 – Shed And Buried – The duo examines a world‑war II vehicle collection in Somerset. Historical context offers reliable learning for older viewers.

15:00 – Find It, Fix It, Flog It – Henry and Simon salvage a toilet cistern and a dressing room mirror in Lincolnshire. The practical restoration keeps it engaging for craft‑focused viewers.

16:00 – The Yorkshire Auction House – Family treasure funds a new home, showcasing auction strategy. The episode offers a reliable learning angle for adults.

18:00 – Antiques Road Trip – James and Irita hunt antiques in East Sussex. The travel vibe suits families looking for light entertainment.

19:00 – The Yorkshire Auction House – Angus helps a widow with a collection of coins. The emotional storyline offers a reliable depth for older viewers.

20:00 – New: Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques – Johnny opens his antiques shop in Cheshire, turning a dream into a business. The show’s entrepreneurial angle appeals to adults chasing business ideas.

21:00 – The Repair Shop – Susie and Brenton restore leather boxing belts, while Richard revitalises binoculars. The detailed craftsmanship is a solid pick for older viewers with an interest in restoration.

22:00 – How Do They Do It? – A 30‑minute segment on lifeboat capacity, golf mind control, and stamp production. The varied topics keep it light and educational for all ages.

Thursday 23 July 2026 – The Frontier of Mining

00:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew visits a country house sale in Norfolk. The episode’s historical angle offers reliable depth for history buffs.

01:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew visits a London antiques business and a Surrey living‑history museum. The historic narrative offers reliable learning for older teens.

02:00 – Salvage Hunters: The Restorers – Blacksmith Nev repairs a Victorian tree seat; Alex and Craig work on a long bench. The episode’s restoration focus is suitable for craft enthusiasts.

03:00 – How It’s Made – A 30‑minute segment on electric stand‑up vehicles. The quick format keeps it suitable for busy viewers.

04:00 – Teleshopping – Two 30‑minute blocks of product promotions. The commercial tone offers a light break for viewers.

05:00 – Salvage Hunters: The Restorers – Drew challenges leather restorer Martin to attach an old cricket bag to a pre‑war car. The episode’s creative twist keeps it engaging for older viewers.

06:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew visits the Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The historical angle offers reliable depth for history buffs.

07:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew explores a 19th‑century Bradford weaving mill and a Cheshire manor house. The episode’s setting keeps it appealing to families.

08:00 – Aussie Gold Hunters – The Dust Devil’s operation faces flooding, adding tension to the pursuit. The high‑stakes drama maintains excitement for viewers who love adventure.

09:00 – Aussie Gold Hunters – The Gold Gypsies find a discovery that could change the season. The episode offers a reliable narrative for viewers who enjoy suspense.

10:00 – Gem Hunters Down Under – The Mifsuds tackle a mining lease after a flood. The episode’s risk factor holds up well for viewers seeking drama.

12:00 – Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic – Ant revamps a 1978 TVR Taimar with a missing heater box. The episode’s mechanical challenge appeals to teen hobbyists.

13:00 – Shed And Buried – Henry and Sam check out a Yorkshire collection with a vintage monowheel. The quirky vibe keeps it engaging for younger audiences.

14:00 – Shed And Buried – The duo examines a world‑war II vehicle collection in Somerset. Historical context offers reliable learning for older viewers.

15:00 – Find It, Fix It, Flog It – Henry and Simon salvage a toilet cistern and a dressing room mirror in Lincolnshire. The practical restoration keeps it engaging for craft‑focused viewers.

16:00 – The Yorkshire Auction House – Family treasure funds a new home, showcasing auction strategy. The episode offers a reliable learning angle for adults.

18:00 – Antiques Road Trip – James and Irita hunt antiques in East Sussex. The travel vibe suits families looking for light entertainment.

19:00 – The Yorkshire Auction House – Angus helps a widow with a collection of coins. The emotional storyline offers a reliable depth for older viewers.

20:00 – New: Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques – Johnny opens his antiques shop in Cheshire, turning a dream into a business. The show’s entrepreneurial angle appeals to adults chasing business ideas.

21:00 – The Repair Shop – Susie and Brenton restore leather boxing belts, while Richard revitalises binoculars. The detailed craftsmanship is a solid pick for older viewers with an interest in restoration.

22:00 – How Do They Do It? – A 30‑minute segment on lifeboat capacity, golf mind control, and stamp production. The varied topics keep it light and educational for all ages.

Friday 24 July 2026 – The Deep & The Harness

00:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew visits a country house sale in Norfolk. The historical angle offers reliable depth for history buffs.

01:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew visits a London antiques business and a Surrey living‑history museum. The historic narrative offers reliable learning for older teens.

02:00 – Salvage Hunters: The Restorers – Blacksmith Nev repairs a Victorian tree seat; Alex and Craig work on a long bench. The episode’s restoration focus is suitable for craft enthusiasts.

03:00 – How It’s Made – A 30‑minute segment on electric stand‑up vehicles. The quick format keeps it suitable for busy viewers.

04:00 – Teleshopping – Two 30‑minute blocks of product promotions. The commercial tone offers a light break for viewers.

05:00 – Salvage Hunters: The Restorers – Drew challenges leather restorer Martin to attach an old cricket bag to a pre‑war car. The episode’s creative twist keeps it engaging for older viewers.

06:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew visits the Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The historical angle offers reliable depth for history buffs.

07:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew explores a 19th‑century Bradford weaving mill and a Cheshire manor house. The episode’s setting keeps it appealing to families.

08:00 – Aussie Gold Hunters – The Dust Devil’s operation faces flooding, adding tension to the pursuit. The high‑stakes drama maintains excitement for viewers who love adventure.

09:00 – Aussie Gold Hunters – The Gold Gypsies find a discovery that could change the season. The episode offers a reliable narrative for viewers who enjoy suspense.

10:00 – Gem Hunters Down Under – The Mifsuds tackle a mining lease after a flood. The episode’s risk factor holds up well for viewers seeking drama.

12:00 – Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic – Ant revamps a 1978 TVR Taimar with a missing heater box. The episode’s mechanical challenge appeals to teen hobbyists.

13:00 – Shed And Buried – Henry and Sam check out a Yorkshire collection with a vintage monowheel. The quirky vibe keeps it engaging for younger audiences.

14:00 – Shed And Buried – The duo examines a world‑war II vehicle collection in Somerset. Historical context offers reliable learning for older viewers.

15:00 – Find It, Fix It, Flog It – Henry and Simon salvage a toilet cistern and a dressing room mirror in Lincolnshire. The practical restoration keeps it engaging for craft‑focused viewers.

16:00 – The Yorkshire Auction House – Family treasure funds a new home, showcasing auction strategy. The episode offers a reliable learning angle for adults.

18:00 – Antiques Road Trip – James and Irita hunt antiques in East Sussex. The travel vibe suits families looking for light entertainment.

19:00 – The Yorkshire Auction House – Angus helps a widow with a collection of coins. The emotional storyline offers a reliable depth for older viewers.

20:00 – New: Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques – Johnny opens his antiques shop in Cheshire, turning a dream into a business. The show’s entrepreneurial angle appeals to adults chasing business ideas.

21:00 – The Repair Shop – Susie and Brenton restore leather boxing belts, while Richard revitalises binoculars. The detailed craftsmanship is a solid pick for older viewers with an interest in restoration.

22:00 – How Do They Do It? – A 30‑minute segment on lifeboat capacity, golf mind control, and stamp production. The varied topics keep it light and educational for all ages.

Saturday 25 July 2026 – The Deep & The Harness

00:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew visits a country house sale in Norfolk. The historical angle offers reliable depth for history buffs.

01:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew visits a London antiques business and a Surrey living‑history museum. The historic narrative offers reliable learning for older teens.

02:00 – Salvage Hunters: The Restorers – Blacksmith Nev repairs a Victorian tree seat; Alex and Craig work on a long bench. The episode’s restoration focus is suitable for craft enthusiasts.

03:00 – How It’s Made – A 30‑minute segment on electric stand‑up vehicles. The quick format keeps it suitable for busy viewers.

04:00 – Teleshopping – Two 30‑minute blocks of product promotions. The commercial tone offers a light break for viewers.

05:00 – Salvage Hunters: The Restorers – Drew challenges leather restorer Martin to attach an old cricket bag to a pre‑war car. The episode’s creative twist keeps it engaging for older viewers.

06:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew visits the Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The historical angle offers reliable depth for history buffs.

07:00 – Salvage Hunters – Drew explores a 19th‑century Bradford weaving mill and a Cheshire manor house. The episode’s setting keeps it appealing to families.

08:00 – Aussie Gold Hunters – The Dust Devil’s operation faces flooding, adding tension to the pursuit. The high‑stakes drama maintains excitement for viewers who love adventure.

09:00 – Aussie Gold Hunters – The Gold Gypsies find a discovery that could change the season. The episode offers a reliable narrative for viewers who enjoy suspense.

10:00 – Gem Hunters Down Under – The Mifsuds tackle a mining lease after a flood. The episode’s risk factor holds up well for viewers seeking drama.

12:00 – Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic – Ant revamps a 1978 TVR Taimar with a missing heater box. The episode’s mechanical challenge appeals to teen hobbyists.

13:00 – Shed And Buried – Henry and Sam check out a Yorkshire collection with a vintage monowheel. The quirky vibe keeps it engaging for younger audiences.

14:00 – Shed And Buried – The duo examines a world‑war II vehicle collection in Somerset. Historical context offers reliable learning for older viewers.

15:00 – Find It, Fix It, Flog It – Henry and Simon salvage a toilet cistern and a dressing room mirror in Lincolnshire. The practical restoration keeps it engaging for craft‑focused viewers.

16:00 – The Yorkshire Auction House – Family treasure funds a new home, showcasing auction strategy. The episode offers a reliable learning angle for adults.

18:00 – Antiques Road Trip – James and Irita hunt antiques in East Sussex. The travel vibe suits families looking for light entertainment.

19:00 – The Yorkshire Auction House – Angus helps a widow with a collection of coins. The emotional storyline offers a reliable depth for older viewers.

20:00 – New: Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques – Johnny opens his antiques shop in Cheshire, turning a dream into a business. The show’s entrepreneurial angle appeals to adults chasing business ideas.

21:00 – The Repair Shop – Susie and Brenton restore leather boxing belts, while Richard revitalises binoculars. The detailed craftsmanship is a solid pick for older viewers with an interest in restoration.

22:00 – How Do They Do It? – A 30‑minute segment on lifeboat capacity, golf mind control, and stamp production. The varied topics keep it light and educational for all ages.

Bottom Line

QUEST’s lineup balances nostalgic craftsmanship with high‑energy treasure hunts, making it a versatile choice for families, hobbyists and history buffs alike. Pick “The Repair Shop” for an in‑depth look at restoration, or “Salvage Hunters” for a thrill‑filled search through hidden gems. No matter your preference, the week’s programming offers something that holds up well for every viewer.