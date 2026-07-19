ITV2 Next Week Must‑See: A Week of Reality, Game Shows, and Animated Fun











Here’s the low‑down on what to catch on ITV2 from Monday to Sunday. Each day offers a mix of reality drama, quiz thrill, and laugh‑out‑loud cartoons – with something for every age and taste.





Monday – 20 July (Friday night in the schedule)





Deal or No Deal (05:15–06:15) – Stephen Mulhern steers you through the classic red‑box gamble. It’s a steady dose of tension that keeps viewers hooked. For adults and teens who enjoy a good quiz, this is a reliable pick. Kids might find the stakes a bit high, so pair it with a lighter show later in the evening.







Tuesday – 21 July





Dress to Impress (06:15–07:15) showcases fashion battles in the East Midlands. Teenagers and young adults will appreciate the style drama, while parents can enjoy the lighthearted competition. Pair it with the later Supermarket Sweep for a dose of action.







Wednesday – 22 July





Supermarket Sweep (12:15–13:15) turns everyday shoppers into frantic racers for £3,000. Families will enjoy the slap‑dash energy, and the show’s quick pacing keeps kids engaged. It’s a solid midday pick for anyone looking for fun.







Thursday – 23 July





The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (09:25–10:20) delivers family drama and gossip. Adults will pick up on the social dynamics, while teens might be drawn to the high‑energy drama. It’s a good late‑afternoon slot for viewers who like reality’s blend of conflict and glamour.







Friday – 24 July





Love Island (20:00–21:05) brings villa romance and audience voting. Couples and single viewers alike can catch the drama. Teens and adults will find the social dynamics captivating, while younger kids might prefer a different genre.







Saturday – 25 July





Family Guy (21:35–22:05) delivers edgy humour and clever satire. Adults will laugh at the references, while older teens will appreciate the layered jokes. Younger viewers should skip it for a more child‑friendly cartoon.







Sunday – 26 July





The 1% Club (19:00–20:00) invites viewers to test trivia and chase £100,000. Adults and teens will enjoy the challenge. It’s a good winding‑down show after a week of drama, letting viewers relax with a light quiz.







Bottom line: ITV2 offers a balanced mix of reality, game shows and fun cartoons this week. Pick a show that matches your mood – whether you’re looking for drama, quizzes or laugh‑out‑loud moments.



