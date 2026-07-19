TRUE CRIME Xtra’s Gripping Lineup: A Week of Investigations

Explore the most compelling true‑crime episodes scheduled for the upcoming week on TRUE CRIME Xtra. From chilling murder mysteries to courtroom drama, we’ve sorted the shows by day and recommend them for different age groups and interests.

Monday, 20 July 2026

UK Crime Files: The Twilight Killers – 09:00 (Monday) – A professor investigates a rare matricide case involving two lovers conspired to murder family members. The episode is still entertaining for crime aficionados, offering a detailed look into motive and method.

Medical Detectives – 12:00 (Monday) – A forensic team traces a killer’s scent through police dogs. Suitable for mature viewers due to graphic content; the investigation holds up well for those who enjoy procedural detail.

Judge Judy – 19:00 (Monday) – A courtroom drama where a teenage motorist’s father intervenes in a police matter. This family‑friendly legal showdown is reliable entertainment for viewers of all ages.

Tuesday, 21 July 2026

UK Crime Files: The Silent Assassin – 09:00 (Tuesday) – A 15‑year‑old suspect convicted 14 years later. The episode is still engaging for young adults who enjoy historical crime narratives.

Medical Detectives – 12:00 (Tuesday) – A case involving a 16‑year‑old girl’s disappearance. The investigation is reliable for mature audiences interested in forensic breakthroughs.

Judge Judy – 19:00 (Tuesday) – Legal drama involving a teen motorist. The courtroom is a dependable source of legal intrigue for families.

Wednesday, 22 July 2026

UK Crime Files: World’s End Murders – 09:00 (Wednesday) – Two teens vanish from a pub; bodies found miles apart. The episode is still captivating for older teens and crime enthusiasts.

Medical Detectives – 12:00 (Wednesday) – A tragedy in a small community involving a well‑respected nurse. Mature viewers will find the investigation holds up well.

Judge Judy – 19:00 (Wednesday) – A legal case about a man suing his ex‑wife. Reliable courtroom drama for all ages.

Thursday, 23 July 2026

UK Crime Files: The Killing Of A Deaf Girl – 09:00 (Thursday) – A 1988 murder involving the deaf community. The episode is still compelling for those interested in niche crime stories.

Medical Detectives – 12:00 (Thursday) – A case of an abusive figure in a family. Mature audiences will appreciate the forensic depth.

Judge Judy – 19:00 (Thursday) – A legal drama about a man suing his ex‑wife. The courtroom holds up well for families.

Friday, 24 July 2026

UK Crime Files: World’s End Murders – 09:00 (Friday) – The same gripping case continues. Still engaging for crime lovers.

Medical Detectives – 12:00 (Friday) – A tragic event that unfolds over a holiday weekend. The investigation is reliable for mature viewers.

Judge Judy – 19:00 (Friday) – Legal drama involving a man suing his ex‑wife. The courtroom remains a dependable source of drama.

Saturday, 25 July 2026

Medical Detectives – 12:00 (Saturday) – A case involving a murdered mother and her children. The investigation is still reliable for mature audiences.

Judge Judy – 19:00 (Saturday) – Legal drama about a man suing his ex‑wife. The courtroom remains a dependable source of drama for families.

Sunday, 26 July 2026

Medical Detectives – 12:00 (Sunday) – A tragic investigation involving a murder at a home. The episode remains reliable for mature viewers who appreciate forensic detail.

Judge Judy – 19:00 (Sunday) – A courtroom drama that is still entertaining for all ages.

Bottom line: With a lineup that balances intense investigations and accessible courtroom drama, TRUE CRIME Xtra offers something for every true‑crime fan. Whether you’re a seasoned sleuth or a casual viewer, the week’s shows deliver compelling storytelling without overreaching.