E4’s Must‑Watch Lineup: A Weekly TV Guide for Every Mood

Monday – 20/07/2026

The Simpsons (Animation)

20/07/2026 (Mon) 11:00 – 11:30 – Episode “Lisa the Simpson” (S9 Ep17/25). Classic satire meets family fun.

Kids & teens: Enjoy the light‑hearted satire. Adults: Classic humor stays relevant. Opinion: The Simpsons remains reliably entertaining.

Couples Come Dine with Me (Reality/Dating)

20/07/2026 (Mon) 06:00 – 07:00 – Couples in Gloucestershire compete to host the best dinner party.

Adults & lovers of social drama: This is one of the better options for a light evening. Opinion: The show still entertains with its chaotic banter.

Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares USA (Reality Cooking)

20/07/2026 (Mon) 07:00 – 08:00 – Gordon Ramsay visits Sebastian’s, a Los Angeles pizzeria with low traffic.

Foodies & culinary enthusiasts: A reliable spot to see restaurant turnarounds. Opinion: Ramsay’s intervention remains credible and engaging.

Below Deck (Reality Travel)

20/07/2026 (Mon) 10:00 – 11:00 – Crew faces technical issues, crew dynamics on the yacht.

Adults & travel enthusiasts: One of the better options for yacht drama. Opinion: The series keeps its tension alive.

Gogglebox (Reality Compilation)

20/07/2026 (Mon) 20:00 – 21:00 – Armchair critics watch Love Is Blind, Peaky Blinders, and more.

Teenagers & media lovers: A reliable option for quick commentary. Opinion: Gogglebox still holds up well.

American Funniest Home Videos (Reality Comedy)

20/07/2026 (Mon) 09:00 – 10:00 – Alfonso Ribeiro hosts clips of surprising moments.

All ages: A one‑stop comedy hit. Opinion: The show remains a reliable source of laughter.

Tuesday – 21/07/2026

The Simpsons (Animation)

21/07/2026 (Tue) 11:00 – 11:30 – Episode “Lisa the Simpson” (S9 Ep21/25). Family humor continues.

Kids & teens: Light‑hearted satire. Adults: Classic humor endures. Opinion: The Simpsons holds up well.

Below Deck (Reality Travel)

21/07/2026 (Tue) 00:15 – 01:10 – Crew drama continues.

Adults & travel buffs: A reliable option for yacht drama. Opinion: The series keeps its tension alive.

Gogglebox (Reality Compilation)

21/07/2026 (Tue) 20:00 – 21:00 – Watching Love Is Blind, Gogglebox content.

Teenagers & media lovers: Reliable option for quick commentary. Opinion: Gogglebox still holds up well.

American Funniest Home Videos (Reality Comedy)

21/07/2026 (Tue) 09:00 – 10:00 – Alfonso Ribeiro hosts popular clips.

All ages: A one‑stop comedy hit. Opinion: The show remains a reliable source of laughter.

Wednesday – 22/07/2026

The Simpsons (Animation)

22/07/2026 (Wed) 11:00 – 11:30 – Episode “Lisa the Simpson” (S9 Ep23/25). Family humor continues.

Kids & teens: Light‑hearted satire. Adults: Classic humor endures. Opinion: The Simpsons holds up well.

Below Deck (Reality Travel)

22/07/2026 (Wed) 00:15 – 01:10 – Crew drama continues.

Adults & travel buffs: Reliable option for yacht drama. Opinion: The series keeps its tension alive.

Gogglebox (Reality Compilation)

22/07/2026 (Wed) 20:00 – 21:00 – Watching Love Is Blind, Gogglebox content.

Teenagers & media lovers: Reliable option for quick commentary. Opinion: Gogglebox still holds up well.

American Funniest Home Videos (Reality Comedy)

22/07/2026 (Wed) 09:00 – 10:00 – Alfonso Ribeiro hosts popular clips.

All ages: A one‑stop comedy hit. Opinion: The show remains a reliable source of laughter.

Thursday – 23/07/2026

The Simpsons (Animation)

23/07/2026 (Thu) 11:00 – 11:30 – Episode “Lisa the Simpson” (S9 Ep25/25). Family comedy at its best.

Kids & teens: Light‑hearted satire. Adults: Classic humor endures. Opinion: The Simpsons holds up well.

Below Deck (Reality Travel)

23/07/2026 (Thu) 00:15 – 01:10 – Crew drama continues.

Adults & travel buffs: Reliable option for yacht drama. Opinion: The series keeps its tension alive.

Gogglebox (Reality Compilation)

23/07/2026 (Thu) 20:00 – 21:00 – Watching Love Is Blind, Gogglebox content.

Teenagers & media lovers: Reliable option for quick commentary. Opinion: Gogglebox still holds up well.

American Funniest Home Videos (Reality Comedy)

23/07/2026 (Thu) 09:00 – 10:00 – Alfonso Ribeiro hosts popular clips.

All ages: A one‑stop comedy hit. Opinion: The show remains a reliable source of laughter.

Friday – 24/07/2026

The Simpsons (Animation)

24/07/2026 (Fri) 11:00 – 11:30 – Episode “Lisa the Simpson” (S9 Ep26/25). Classic humor continues.

Kids & teens: Light‑hearted satire. Adults: Classic humor endures. Opinion: The Simpsons holds up well.

Below Deck (Reality Travel)

24/07/2026 (Fri) 00:15 – 01:10 – Crew drama continues.

Adults & travel buffs: Reliable option for yacht drama. Opinion: The series keeps its tension alive.

Gogglebox (Reality Compilation)

24/07/2026 (Fri) 20:00 – 21:00 – Watching Love Is Blind, Gogglebox content.

Teenagers & media lovers: Reliable option for quick commentary. Opinion: Gogglebox still holds up well.

American Funniest Home Videos (Reality Comedy)

24/07/2026 (Fri) 09:00 – 10:00 – Alfonso Ribeiro hosts popular clips.

All ages: A one‑stop comedy hit. Opinion: The show remains a reliable source of laughter.

Saturday – 25/07/2026

Gogglebox (Reality Compilation)

25/07/2026 (Sat) 00:00 – 01:05 – Watching Britain’s Got Talent, Bridgerton, etc.

Teenagers & media lovers: Reliable option for quick commentary. Opinion: Gogglebox still holds up well.

American Pie (Movie)

25/07/2026 (Sat) 20:00 – 21:50 – Coming‑of‑age comedy starring Jason Biggs.

Adults: One of the better options for nostalgia. Opinion: The film still provides classic teen humor.

Sunday – 26/07/2026

No major E4 broadcasts listed for Sunday. Check the schedule for updates.

Bottom line: This week’s E4 lineup offers a blend of familiar favorites and fresh reality drama, ensuring something for every viewer.