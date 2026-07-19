E4’s Must‑Watch Lineup: A Weekly TV Guide for Every Mood

Monday – 20/07/2026
The Simpsons (Animation)
20/07/2026 (Mon) 11:00 – 11:30 – Episode “Lisa the Simpson” (S9 Ep17/25). Classic satire meets family fun.
Kids & teens: Enjoy the light‑hearted satire. Adults: Classic humor stays relevant. Opinion: The Simpsons remains reliably entertaining.
Couples Come Dine with Me (Reality/Dating)
20/07/2026 (Mon) 06:00 – 07:00 – Couples in Gloucestershire compete to host the best dinner party.
Adults & lovers of social drama: This is one of the better options for a light evening. Opinion: The show still entertains with its chaotic banter.
Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares USA (Reality Cooking)
20/07/2026 (Mon) 07:00 – 08:00 – Gordon Ramsay visits Sebastian’s, a Los Angeles pizzeria with low traffic.
Foodies & culinary enthusiasts: A reliable spot to see restaurant turnarounds. Opinion: Ramsay’s intervention remains credible and engaging.
Below Deck (Reality Travel)
20/07/2026 (Mon) 10:00 – 11:00 – Crew faces technical issues, crew dynamics on the yacht.
Adults & travel enthusiasts: One of the better options for yacht drama. Opinion: The series keeps its tension alive.
Gogglebox (Reality Compilation)
20/07/2026 (Mon) 20:00 – 21:00 – Armchair critics watch Love Is Blind, Peaky Blinders, and more.
Teenagers & media lovers: A reliable option for quick commentary. Opinion: Gogglebox still holds up well.
American Funniest Home Videos (Reality Comedy)
20/07/2026 (Mon) 09:00 – 10:00 – Alfonso Ribeiro hosts clips of surprising moments.
All ages: A one‑stop comedy hit. Opinion: The show remains a reliable source of laughter.
Tuesday – 21/07/2026
The Simpsons (Animation)
21/07/2026 (Tue) 11:00 – 11:30 – Episode “Lisa the Simpson” (S9 Ep21/25). Family humor continues.
Kids & teens: Light‑hearted satire. Adults: Classic humor endures. Opinion: The Simpsons holds up well.
Below Deck (Reality Travel)
21/07/2026 (Tue) 00:15 – 01:10 – Crew drama continues.
Adults & travel buffs: A reliable option for yacht drama. Opinion: The series keeps its tension alive.
Gogglebox (Reality Compilation)
21/07/2026 (Tue) 20:00 – 21:00 – Watching Love Is Blind, Gogglebox content.
Teenagers & media lovers: Reliable option for quick commentary. Opinion: Gogglebox still holds up well.
American Funniest Home Videos (Reality Comedy)
21/07/2026 (Tue) 09:00 – 10:00 – Alfonso Ribeiro hosts popular clips.
All ages: A one‑stop comedy hit. Opinion: The show remains a reliable source of laughter.
Wednesday – 22/07/2026
The Simpsons (Animation)
22/07/2026 (Wed) 11:00 – 11:30 – Episode “Lisa the Simpson” (S9 Ep23/25). Family humor continues.
Kids & teens: Light‑hearted satire. Adults: Classic humor endures. Opinion: The Simpsons holds up well.
Below Deck (Reality Travel)
22/07/2026 (Wed) 00:15 – 01:10 – Crew drama continues.
Adults & travel buffs: Reliable option for yacht drama. Opinion: The series keeps its tension alive.
Gogglebox (Reality Compilation)
22/07/2026 (Wed) 20:00 – 21:00 – Watching Love Is Blind, Gogglebox content.
Teenagers & media lovers: Reliable option for quick commentary. Opinion: Gogglebox still holds up well.
American Funniest Home Videos (Reality Comedy)
22/07/2026 (Wed) 09:00 – 10:00 – Alfonso Ribeiro hosts popular clips.
All ages: A one‑stop comedy hit. Opinion: The show remains a reliable source of laughter.
Thursday – 23/07/2026
The Simpsons (Animation)
23/07/2026 (Thu) 11:00 – 11:30 – Episode “Lisa the Simpson” (S9 Ep25/25). Family comedy at its best.
Kids & teens: Light‑hearted satire. Adults: Classic humor endures. Opinion: The Simpsons holds up well.
Below Deck (Reality Travel)
23/07/2026 (Thu) 00:15 – 01:10 – Crew drama continues.
Adults & travel buffs: Reliable option for yacht drama. Opinion: The series keeps its tension alive.
Gogglebox (Reality Compilation)
23/07/2026 (Thu) 20:00 – 21:00 – Watching Love Is Blind, Gogglebox content.
Teenagers & media lovers: Reliable option for quick commentary. Opinion: Gogglebox still holds up well.
American Funniest Home Videos (Reality Comedy)
23/07/2026 (Thu) 09:00 – 10:00 – Alfonso Ribeiro hosts popular clips.
All ages: A one‑stop comedy hit. Opinion: The show remains a reliable source of laughter.
Friday – 24/07/2026
The Simpsons (Animation)
24/07/2026 (Fri) 11:00 – 11:30 – Episode “Lisa the Simpson” (S9 Ep26/25). Classic humor continues.
Kids & teens: Light‑hearted satire. Adults: Classic humor endures. Opinion: The Simpsons holds up well.
Below Deck (Reality Travel)
24/07/2026 (Fri) 00:15 – 01:10 – Crew drama continues.
Adults & travel buffs: Reliable option for yacht drama. Opinion: The series keeps its tension alive.
Gogglebox (Reality Compilation)
24/07/2026 (Fri) 20:00 – 21:00 – Watching Love Is Blind, Gogglebox content.
Teenagers & media lovers: Reliable option for quick commentary. Opinion: Gogglebox still holds up well.
American Funniest Home Videos (Reality Comedy)
24/07/2026 (Fri) 09:00 – 10:00 – Alfonso Ribeiro hosts popular clips.
All ages: A one‑stop comedy hit. Opinion: The show remains a reliable source of laughter.
Saturday – 25/07/2026
Gogglebox (Reality Compilation)
25/07/2026 (Sat) 00:00 – 01:05 – Watching Britain’s Got Talent, Bridgerton, etc.
Teenagers & media lovers: Reliable option for quick commentary. Opinion: Gogglebox still holds up well.
American Pie (Movie)
25/07/2026 (Sat) 20:00 – 21:50 – Coming‑of‑age comedy starring Jason Biggs.
Adults: One of the better options for nostalgia. Opinion: The film still provides classic teen humor.
Sunday – 26/07/2026
No major E4 broadcasts listed for Sunday. Check the schedule for updates.
Bottom line: This week’s E4 lineup offers a blend of familiar favorites and fresh reality drama, ensuring something for every viewer.