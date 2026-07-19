Heart‑Pounding Picks on Great! Romance this Week

Welcome to the ultimate guide for your next week of romance on Great! Romance. Every day, we’ve selected the most compelling shows, matched them with age‑appropriate audiences, and added a touch of opinion to help you decide what to binge.

Monday – “Love Again” at 09:10

Premise: Chloe and David decide to call it quits on their marriage, but before they can tell their daughter, she surprises them with the news of her own engagement. (2015)

Opinion: The drama hits the sweet spot for adults who love a good love‑triangle. It’s a reliable, heart‑warming watch for anyone who’s seen their own relationships hit rock‑bottom.

Recommendation: Adults 30‑50, families 12‑18, teens 13‑17.

Tuesday – “Aloha With Love” at 07:10

Premise: A big‑city architect travels to Hawaii to renovate her late aunt’s home. A handsome young contractor helps rebuild her home and her heart. (2022)

Opinion: The sunny backdrop and lighthearted banter make this a one‑liner for anyone craving a feel‑good escape.

Recommendation: Teens, adults 25‑40, families 8‑12.

Wednesday – “Home For Harvest” at 07:10

Premise: A writer is assigned to cover a story in the town she left, heartbroken, years ago – only to find herself torn between her ex and a new man in town. (2019)

Opinion: It’s a charming, slice‑of‑life romance that works well for audiences who appreciate subtle drama.

Recommendation: Adults 35‑55, families 10‑14, teens 14‑18.

Thursday – “Love On The Rise” at 07:10

Premise: A baker falls for a charming waiter, unaware he’s a rich bachelor and his company is about to evict her beloved bakery. (2020)

Opinion: The blend of food and romance offers a reliable hit for viewers who love a bit of culinary flair.

Recommendation: Adults 18‑35, families 6‑12, teens 12‑16.

Friday – “A Wish Come True” at 09:10

Premise: On her 30th birthday, Lindsay is granted all her past wishes. When things go awry, she realizes that happiness and Mr. Right were there all along. (2015)

Opinion: The magical‑real‑life mash‑up is a one‑liner for those who enjoy a bit of fantasy with a wholesome twist.

Recommendation: Adults 25‑45, families 8‑15, teens 13‑17.

Saturday – “Love On Repeat” at 20:30

Premise: Amber relives the same day over and over again, stuck in limbo, and must decide what it takes to make her truly happy. (2019)

Opinion: The time‑loop premise is a reliable way to keep viewers hooked, especially for those who love a smart twist on romance.

Recommendation: Adults 18‑35, teens 15‑19, families 10‑13.

Sunday – Limited Schedule

Only “Good News on GREAT! Extra” airs from 00:45‑00:55. For viewers craving a quick dose of positivity, it’s a good pick, though the lineup is sparse.

Recommendation: All ages, all interests.

Bottom Line: Great! Romance delivers a steady stream of heartfelt moments throughout the week. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a romance aficionado, there’s something to satisfy every palate. Don’t miss these picks – they’re the cream of the crop for your next binge‑session.