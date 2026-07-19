BBC One Northern Ireland: Your Guide to the Week’s Must‑Watch TV (20‑26 July)

Get a quick, opinionated rundown of the most compelling programmes from Monday to Sunday, plus age‑group advice and genre highlights.

Monday 20 July

Breakfast

Time: Monday 20 July 06:00 BST

Description: The latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team.

Opinion: A solid start to the day, still entertaining for anyone looking for a quick briefing.

Age group: All ages – light content, ideal for families.

Tuesday 21 July

Animal Park

Time: Tuesday 21 July 09:30 BST

Description: Two young Amur tigers prepare to leave home, while Ben and Kate revisit an extraordinary African wild dog conservation mission.

Opinion: A reliable wildlife documentary that holds up well for animal lovers.

Age group: Suitable for children and adults; mild content.

Wednesday 22 July

Expert Witness

Time: Wednesday 22 July 10:45 BST

Description: A forensic scientist uses a groundbreaking technique to solve the murder of an elderly man.

Opinion: One of the better options in crime‑documentary territory, though strong language is present.

Age group: Teens and adults; contains strong language.

Thursday 23 July

The Hurt Locker

Time: Thursday 23 July 23:40 BST

Description: Powerful Oscar‑winning drama about a US military unit in Iraq.

Opinion: Holds up well, though it contains strong language and upsetting scenes.

Age group: Adults only; intense content.

Friday 24 July

The Repair Shop

Time: Friday 24 July 20:00 BST

Description: Horologist Steve Fletcher takes on a cleverly designed accessory with a unique purpose.

Opinion: A reliable reality show that holds up well for those who enjoy restoration.

Age group: All ages – mild content.

Saturday 25 July

Saturday Kitchen Live

Time: Saturday 25 July 10:00 BST

Description: Matt Tebbutt is joined by chefs Scott Hallsworth and Paul A Young, and by special guest Nick Knowles.

Opinion: Still entertaining for food enthusiasts, offering a solid cooking segment.

Age group: All ages – light culinary content.

Sunday 26 July

The Mating Game

Time: Sunday 26 July 14:05 BST

Description: When a celebrity weather reporter is found dead, Lily investigates if his zero‑star reviews have driven one of their own to murder.

Opinion: Holds up well as a crime‑drama; watch out for strong language.

Age group: Teenagers and adults; contains strong language and some violent scenes.

Bottom line: This week offers a balanced mix of news, wildlife, crime, and reality TV, ensuring something for every viewer. Whether you’re looking for a quick news briefing or a deeper documentary, BBC One Northern Ireland has you covered.