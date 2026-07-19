BBC One Northern Ireland: Your Guide to the Week’s Must‑Watch TV (20‑26 July)
Get a quick, opinionated rundown of the most compelling programmes from Monday to Sunday, plus age‑group advice and genre highlights.
Monday 20 July
Breakfast
Time: Monday 20 July 06:00 BST
Description: The latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team.
Opinion: A solid start to the day, still entertaining for anyone looking for a quick briefing.
Age group: All ages – light content, ideal for families.
Tuesday 21 July
Animal Park
Time: Tuesday 21 July 09:30 BST
Description: Two young Amur tigers prepare to leave home, while Ben and Kate revisit an extraordinary African wild dog conservation mission.
Opinion: A reliable wildlife documentary that holds up well for animal lovers.
Age group: Suitable for children and adults; mild content.
Wednesday 22 July
Expert Witness
Time: Wednesday 22 July 10:45 BST
Description: A forensic scientist uses a groundbreaking technique to solve the murder of an elderly man.
Opinion: One of the better options in crime‑documentary territory, though strong language is present.
Age group: Teens and adults; contains strong language.
Thursday 23 July
The Hurt Locker
Time: Thursday 23 July 23:40 BST
Description: Powerful Oscar‑winning drama about a US military unit in Iraq.
Opinion: Holds up well, though it contains strong language and upsetting scenes.
Age group: Adults only; intense content.
Friday 24 July
The Repair Shop
Time: Friday 24 July 20:00 BST
Description: Horologist Steve Fletcher takes on a cleverly designed accessory with a unique purpose.
Opinion: A reliable reality show that holds up well for those who enjoy restoration.
Age group: All ages – mild content.
Saturday 25 July
Saturday Kitchen Live
Time: Saturday 25 July 10:00 BST
Description: Matt Tebbutt is joined by chefs Scott Hallsworth and Paul A Young, and by special guest Nick Knowles.
Opinion: Still entertaining for food enthusiasts, offering a solid cooking segment.
Age group: All ages – light culinary content.
Sunday 26 July
The Mating Game
Time: Sunday 26 July 14:05 BST
Description: When a celebrity weather reporter is found dead, Lily investigates if his zero‑star reviews have driven one of their own to murder.
Opinion: Holds up well as a crime‑drama; watch out for strong language.
Age group: Teenagers and adults; contains strong language and some violent scenes.
Bottom line: This week offers a balanced mix of news, wildlife, crime, and reality TV, ensuring something for every viewer. Whether you’re looking for a quick news briefing or a deeper documentary, BBC One Northern Ireland has you covered.