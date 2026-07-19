Quiz Fever: ITV’s Game Show Calendar for 20‑26 July—Pick Your Next Challenge

Monday 20 July

Mon 20 Jul 09:00 – Deal or No Deal: Stephen Mulhern invites contestants to gamble on red boxes. Opinion: It provides a mix of tension and humor that still entertains.

Mon 20 Jul 10:00 – Tipping Point: Ben Shephard challenges teams against a giant machine for a cash jackpot. Opinion: A high‑energy quiz that holds up well.

Mon 20 Jul 13:00 – Celebrity Supermarket Sweep: Star‑filled shopping race. Opinion: The celebrity antics add a lighthearted spin.

Tuesday 21 July

Tue 21 Jul 09:00 – Deal or No Deal: The first live episode. Opinion: Consistent tension remains.

Tue 21 Jul 10:00 – Tipping Point: Machine showdown begins. Opinion: The pacing stays engaging.

Tue 21 Jul 14:00 – Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?: Jeremy Clarkson leads the hot seat. Opinion: The stakes add excitement.

Wednesday 22 July

Wed 22 Jul 09:00 – Deal or No Deal: Another chance for big wins. Opinion: The format remains engaging.

Wed 22 Jul 10:00 – Tipping Point: Machine challenge continues. Opinion: Consistent excitement for viewers.

Wed 22 Jul 18:00 – Lingo: Quick word‑game showdown. Opinion: The quick rounds add variety.

Thursday 23 July

Thu 23 Jul 09:00 – Deal or No Deal: The afternoon episode. Opinion: Still entertaining.

Thu 23 Jul 10:00 – Tipping Point: Machine showdown. Opinion: The format keeps viewers engaged.

Thu 23 Jul 13:00 – Tenable: Warwick Davis hosts again. Opinion: The top‑10 challenge remains fresh.

Friday 24 July

Fri 24 Jul 09:00 – Deal or No Deal: The evening episode. Opinion: Consistent flow keeps viewers hooked.

Fri 24 Jul 10:00 – Tipping Point: Final machine showdown. Opinion: A satisfying finish.

Fri 24 Jul 14:00 – Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?: Contestants face 15 questions. Opinion: The pressure remains high.

Saturday 25 July

Sat 25 Jul 09:00 – Deal or No Deal: Saturday’s first episode. Opinion: Still entertaining.

Sat 25 Jul 10:00 – Tipping Point: The machine battle. Opinion: The challenge is reliable.

Sat 25 Jul 18:00 – Lingo: Word‑game showdown. Opinion: Light entertainment for all.

Sunday 26 July

Sun 26 Jul 09:00 – Deal or No Deal: Sunday’s starting point. Opinion: The format keeps excitement alive.

Sun 26 Jul 10:00 – Tipping Point: Final machine showdown of the week. Opinion: A satisfying climax.

Sun 26 Jul 13:00 – Celebrity Supermarket Sweep: Final episode of the week. Opinion: The star‑filled fun wraps the schedule nicely.

Recommendations for Different Ages & Interests

Families: Lingo and Tenable are suitable for all ages, offering a lighthearted atmosphere and easy‑to‑follow challenges.

Quiz enthusiasts: Deal or No Deal, Tipping Point, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? are top picks for those looking for high‑stakes questions.

Reality fans: Celebrity Supermarket Sweep provides star‑filled fun and a relaxed competition format.

Bottom line: This week offers a balanced mix of classic quiz shows and entertaining reality rounds, ensuring there’s a suitable option for every viewer, whether they’re craving the thrill of high‑stakes or a casual word‑game challenge.