Tuesday’s U&Drama Picks: Dive Into Classic Crime, Heart‑Pounding Dramas & Witty Whodunits

Tonight’s U&Drama schedule brings back the familiar faces of classic British television. From the gritty streets of London in The Bill to the bustling wards of Classic Holby City, there’s something for every mood. Below is our rundown of the most worth‑watching shows – with a quick opinion on each.

Classic Crime – The Bill

The 19th episode of season 19, “Two Way Burn”, sees the London bobbies in a heated investigation into a suspicious fire while personal tensions flare. The series delivers a solid mix of procedural detail and character dynamics. I’d say its pacing still holds up well for fans of crime dramas.

Medical Drama – Classic Holby City & Classic Casualty

Classic Holby City’s “Flight of the Bumblebee” sees Sam perform a risky operation for the first time, while Classic Casualty’s “Evolve or Be Extinct” brings humour into the emergency department. The medical settings are realistic, and the light‑hearted moments keep the tension from becoming too heavy. Both episodes offer a reliable blend of drama and subtle humour.

Soap – Classic EastEnders & Classic Neighbours

EastEnders’ “Glenda decides to use her discovery” sets up chaotic drama for the Mitchells, while Neighbours’ “Lorraine comes back” adds a touch of domestic intrigue. These soaps still entertain viewers with familiar tropes and well‑timed plot twists.

Comedy & Light‑Hearted – Pie in the Sky, Lovejoy, Waiting for God, Last of the Summer Wine, ‘Allo ‘Allo!

Pie in the Sky’s “Devils on Horseback” presents a clever blend of cooking and crime, while Lovejoy’s “Pig in a Poke” showcases the charming rogue’s misadventures. Waiting for God’s “The Bayview Conservation Society” offers satirical take on retirement home politics, and Last of the Summer Wine’s episodes provide gentle, nostalgic humour. The wartime comedy ’Allo ‘Allo! continues its light‑hearted satire. Together, these shows keep the mood light and still entertaining.

Crime Thriller – New Tricks & Silent Witness

New Tricks’ “It’s right back to the start” revisits the mystery of a policewoman’s murder from 17 years ago, while Silent Witness’ “Flight” delves into a high‑profile murder case. The episodes maintain suspense and investigative depth, offering a reliable hit for thriller lovers.

Bottom Line: Whether you’re in the mood for classic crime, medical drama, soap, comedy, or thriller, U&Drama’s Tuesday lineup has it all. Pick the genre that suits you and enjoy a solid mix of familiar stories and fresh twists.