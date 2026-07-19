Tuesday Treasures: BBC One’s Must‑Watch Lineup

BBC One’s Tuesday slate is packed with a mix of news, reality, and drama that keeps viewers glued to the screen. While times can shift, the lineup below offers a solid guide to what’s worth tuning into.

Breakfast: The Start‑to‑Finish Show

Kick off your morning with the BBC’s flagship breakfast programme. It’s a reliable source for the latest news, sport, business and weather, delivering a solid 3½‑hour briefing that sets the tone for the day.

Animal Park: Tiger Tales & Conservation

Two young Amur tigers are on the cusp of leaving home, while a conservation mission involving African wild dogs brings the drama to the screen. The episode’s 7/10 rating suggests it holds up well, providing both heart and educational bite.

Expert Witness: Science Meets Murder

A fibre analyst uses cutting‑edge tech to solve a murder, a series that blends investigative science with human intrigue. With a 12/15 score, the show’s execution feels sharp and engaging.

Homes Under the Hammer: DIY Family Make‑over

Three families tackle home projects in Bristol, Leeds and west London. The show’s 1‑hour window offers a comforting mix of renovation insights and family dynamics, making it a solid mid‑day pick.

Bargain Hunt: Treasure Hunting at Wetherby

Couples scavenge antiques with experts Charles Hanson and Philip Serrell, turning the hunt into light‑hearted, yet surprisingly competitive entertainment. The 45‑minute segment is a quick, reliable dose of nostalgia.

BBC News at One: The Pulse of the Nation

The hour‑long news bulletin delivers the latest national and international headlines. It’s a dependable source for staying informed at the exact middle of the day.

Pointless: The Clever Quiz Show

With a 49/54 rating, this quiz brings contestants a chance to score as few points as possible by listing obscure answers. The show’s clever format keeps viewers on their toes, and the energy never wanes.

EastEnders: Drama in Walford

The soap continues its usual mix of personal struggles and community drama. While not brand‑new, it remains a staple for those who enjoy long‑running storylines.

Harriet: A Biopic of Bravery

A powerful portrayal of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and her subsequent rescue missions. The film’s 1:55 hour runtime is packed with intense moments, making it a compelling watch for history buffs.

Bottom line: The Tuesday lineup on BBC One balances news, reality, and drama to keep viewers engaged. From the reliable news briefings to the sharp humour of Pointless, there’s something for every mood. Keep an eye on the schedule, as live changes can happen.