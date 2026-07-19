ITV3 Tuesday TV Guide: Classic Soap & Crime – A Must‑Watch Lineup

ITV3’s Tuesday schedule is a treasure trove for lovers of classic British television. From the familiar beats of the soap opera world to the intricate twists of crime dramas, there’s something for everyone. Below, we break down the key shows, give our take, and help you decide where to start your evening.

1. Classic Coronation Street – The Soap That Never Gets Old

Time: 07:10 – 07:40

Gail Platt’s dream kitchen is on the verge of completion while the town’s drama continues to simmer. A return of Hayley Cropper adds a fresh twist. The classic street never fails to deliver reliable, slice‑of‑life storytelling that keeps viewers glued.

Our verdict: If you’re looking for a comforting dose of familiar characters and subtle drama, this is the one to hit play. The episode is one of the better options for a casual binge.

2. Classic Emmerdale – Farming & Family Tension

Time: 06:05 – 07:10 & 14:30 – 15:00

Victoria’s accidental lake tumble leads to a terrifying discovery, while Nicola’s sit‑in protest against the church closure throws the village into chaos. The show balances rustic charm with heavy‑handed social commentary.

Our thought: For those who love the rural backdrop and the intricate family dynamics, Emmerdale offers a reliable narrative thread that holds up well across episodes.

3. George and Mildred – A Light‑Hearted Spin‑Off

Time: 05:35 – 06:05 & 01:00 – 01:30

The Ropers’ 25th‑anniversary hopes are tested when George’s past surfaces. The sitcom brings a nostalgic chuckle with its classic 70s vibe.

Opinion: If you crave a quick, laugh‑laden break, George and Mildred provides a reliable respite from the heavier drama on the schedule.

4. A Touch of Frost – Crime with a Human Face

Time: 08:10 – 10:20

Frost’s investigation into a gangland killing adds a layer of intensity to the evening. The episode’s focus on a missing witness makes it a one‑of‑the‑kind thriller.

Our take: Frost’s blend of procedural and personal drama makes it one of the better choices for viewers who appreciate a grounded crime narrative.

5. Heartbeat – Nostalgic 1960s Police Drama

Time: 10:20 – 12:30 & 17:00 – 19:00

With episodes ranging from forged bank notes to mysterious explosions, Heartbeat keeps the 1960s village alive with subtle tension and character depth.

Opinion: A dependable show that offers a gentle, reflective viewing experience, perfect for winding down after a busy day.

6. Midsomer Murders – Small Town, Big Mystery

Time: 12:30 – 14:30

The episode “Till Death Do Us Part” dives into a family wedding turned tragedy. The classic Midsomer formula of bright scenery and dark secrets remains engaging.

Our assessment: This is a reliable pick for viewers who enjoy a tidy mystery wrapped in charming village scenery.

7. Vera – Coastal Fire Investigation

Time: 19:00 – 21:00

DCI Vera tackles a suspicious fire at a holiday park. The episode’s tension and character interplay elevate the classic detective storyline.

Opinion: Vera delivers a solid crime drama that holds up well, especially when you’re in the mood for something a bit more intense.

8. Grantchester – Post‑War Mystery

Time: 21:00 – 22:50

Set in post‑war Cambridge, the series follows Sidney and Geordie as they track a killer. The blend of pastoral charm and gritty mystery remains compelling.

Our verdict: A good option for those who enjoy a mix of history, humor, and suspense.

9. Trial and Retribution – The Final Chapter

Time: 22:50 – 01:00

North’s case reaches its climax while Walker deals with personal stakes. The concluding part brings a satisfying close to a complex narrative.

Opinion: A strong finale that offers a rewarding payoff for long‑time followers.

Bottom Line

If you’re looking for a night of classic British television, this Tuesday lineup on ITV3 delivers a mix of reliable soaps, engaging crime dramas, and a few light‑hearted sitcom moments. Pick a genre that fits your mood and let the evenings unfold.