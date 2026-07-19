Tuesday TV Picks on ITV4: Magnum, P.I. and Beyond—Your Guide to a Classic Friday Night

Tuesday TV Picks on ITV4

This Tuesday, ITV4 delivers a lineup rich in nostalgia and adrenaline. Whether you’re a fan of classic detective work or love the thrill of robot combat, there’s something here to keep you glued to the screen.

Magnum, P.I. – The Classic That Keeps Turning the Tide

The third episode of Season 5 takes us back to sunny Hawaii as Thomas finds himself chasing a crashed helicopter. The episode is steady, with good pacing and the familiar charm of the beloved detective.

Opinion: While the plot feels a bit predictable, the episode’s relaxed pacing keeps it comfortably engaging for fans of the series.

BattleBots – Mechanical Mayhem on the Airwaves

S7 Episode 10 pits Claw Viper against Overhaul in a classic showdown, with fan favourite Mammoth eyeing the sky. The show’s electric energy is palpable, and the battles are hard to miss.

Opinion: BattleBots delivers the high‑energy spectacle you expect, though the narrative around the robots can feel thin.

All Elite Wrestling: Collision – The Latest in Live Wrestling

Featuring Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, and others, the two‑hour program is a showcase of contemporary wrestling. The matches are fast and the commentary is on point.

Opinion: The show is robust for wrestling enthusiasts, but casual viewers may find the pacing a bit relentless.

Ice Road Truckers – Arctic Adventures in Trucking

Lisa Kelly tackles a treacherous icy road in a new oversized trailer, while Rick Yemm reverses down a perilous stretch. The tension is palpable, and the show is a solid dose of reality TV.

Opinion: The episode is reliable entertainment, though the storyline feels predictable for those who have watched previous seasons.

Dark Side of the Ring – A Documentary on Wrestling’s Legacy

The last surviving Von Erich brother revisits a turbulent family history. The documentary offers a reflective look at the wrestling industry and its tragedies.

Opinion: The series offers a thoughtful perspective, holding up well for viewers interested in wrestling lore.

Bottom line: ITV4’s Tuesday lineup balances nostalgia and high‑energy entertainment. From the familiar streets of Magnum, P.I. to the fierce battles of BattleBots, there’s a bit of everything for fans of drama, reality, and sports.