E4 Tuesday Night: The Simpsons, Modern Family & Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares – Your Ultimate TV Guide

E4 Tuesday Night – Your Must‑Watch Guide

It’s Tuesday night on E4 and the lineup is packed with shows that appeal to a wide range of tastes. Whether you’re into long‑running sitcoms, reality kitchen drama, or light‑hearted dating shows, there’s something to keep you glued to the screen. Below is a quick rundown of the top picks and why they’re worth your time.

The Simpsons – A Timeless Classic

Tonight’s episode (S9 Ep21/25) continues the beloved tradition of satirising everyday life. After a few laughs from Lisa’s news career and Bart’s mischief, the episode still holds up well as it balances fresh gags with classic humor.

Modern Family – Family Fun at Its Best

With episodes like “Mother’s Day” (S2 Ep21) and “Good Cop Bad Dog” (S2 Ep22), Modern Family keeps the humour sharp and the family dynamics relatable. It’s a reliable pick if you want a light‑hearted, feel‑good watch.

Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares USA – Culinary Drama

Gordon Ramsay heads to The Olde Stone Mill in Tuckahoe, New York, where the restaurant’s reputation is on the line. The episode is still entertaining as Ramsay tackles staff issues and gives the owners a reality check.

Couples Come Dine with Me – Dinner Battles

Three couples vie for the best dinner party in Glasgow. The show’s blend of kitchen chaos and friendly rivalry keeps the energy up, making it a good choice for viewers who enjoy a mix of competition and cooking.

Below Deck – Yacht Life Secrets

Episode S12 Ep13 dives into crew dynamics after a night out gone wrong. It’s a one‑off that still offers a slice of the high‑life lifestyle, though the drama isn’t as intense as previous seasons.

America’s Funniest Home Videos – Laughter Guaranteed

With Alfonso Ribeiro hosting, the show’s collection of mishaps and surprising moments offers light‑hearted entertainment. It’s a solid pick for a quick laugh.

Brooklyn Nine‑Nine – Comedy Gold

Episodes “Kicks” and “HalloVeen” keep the squad’s banter lively while delivering the usual quirky police antics. It’s still entertaining and a great way to unwind.

Bottom Line: Whether you’re in the mood for classic sitcoms, reality drama, or comedic antics, E4’s Tuesday evening offers a well‑rounded selection. Pick any of the highlighted shows and enjoy a night of quality television.