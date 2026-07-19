Quest Tuesday: Salvage, Gold, and Antiques – Dive Into the Best of Reality TV

Salvage Hunters – 07:00–09:00 BST
07:00–08:00 BST – Salvage Hunters starts the day with a bang. Drew’s knack for spotting hidden gems is on full display as he dives into a bustling salvage yard. The show’s relentless pace makes it one of the better options for viewers craving a blend of adventure and craftsmanship.
08:00–09:00 BST – Salvage Hunters continues with a heart‑pounding auction showdown. The tension is palpable, but the show still entertains with genuine drama and authentic deals.
Aussie Gold Hunters – 09:00–11:00 BST
09:00–10:00 BST – Aussie Gold Hunters delivers a raw, unfiltered look at the high‑stakes world of gold digging. The crew’s daring exploits keep viewers on the edge.
10:00–11:00 BST – The second episode deepens the narrative with personal stakes and unexpected setbacks. It holds up well as a follow‑up to the earlier excitement.
Gem Hunters Down Under – 11:00–13:00 BST
11:00–12:00 BST – Gem Hunters Down Under showcases the thrill of searching for sapphires and rubies. The show’s focus on expert strategy offers a fresh angle on treasure hunting.
12:00–13:00 BST – The finale of the block introduces a twist with a potential high‑value find. It is still entertaining, especially for those who appreciate the science behind gem extraction.
Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic – 13:00–14:00 BST
13:00–14:00 BST – Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic brings a charismatic mechanic into the limelight. Ant’s bold renovation of a 1972 beach buggy is a highlight, though some may find the modifications too daring.
Shed And Buried – 14:00–15:30 BST
14:00–14:30 BST – Shed And Buried opens with a quirky hunt for a Nuffield tractor. The humor is light and accessible.
14:30–15:00 BST – The next half‑hour features a classic bike restoration that showcases practical craftsmanship.
15:00–15:30 BST – The final segment dives into a Honda CB400F restoration, giving viewers a satisfying conclusion to the block.
Find It, Fix It, Flog It – 16:00–17:00 BST
16:00–17:00 BST – Find It, Fix It, Flog It delivers a DIY vibe from Wiltshire. The show’s focus on refurbishing old treasures offers a reliable source of inspiration for home renovation enthusiasts.
The Yorkshire Auction House – 17:00–19:00 BST
17:00–18:00 BST – The Yorkshire Auction House showcases a historic property’s auction. The mix of Victorian items and miners’ memorabilia keeps the pacing lively.
18:00–19:00 BST – The concluding hour is a deep dive into rare bottles and tins, providing a satisfying climax to the auction narrative.
Antiques Road Trip – 19:00–20:00 BST
19:00–20:00 BST – Antiques Road Trip offers scenic travel and authentic appraisal. The chemistry between James and Irita adds a reliable charm to the show.
New: Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques – 21:00–22:00 BST
21:00–22:00 BST – New: Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques blends comedy with entrepreneurship. The show holds up well as an entertaining late‑night option.
The Repair Shop – 22:00–23:00 BST
22:00–23:00 BST – The Repair Shop is a comforting, skill‑based series where classic items are restored. Its calm pace makes it a good wind‑down after a busy day.
How Do They Do It? – 23:00–00:30 BST
23:00–23:30 BST – How Do They Do It? explores the science behind everyday marvels. The segment on lifeboats and golf techniques is still entertaining for curious minds.
23:30–00:30 BST – The show continues with a range of topics from tequila production to steam power in New York City. It remains a reliable source of fascinating facts.
Bottom line: Quest’s Tuesday lineup balances high‑energy treasure hunting with soothing restoration shows. Whether you’re into adrenaline‑filled adventures or detailed craftsmanship, the channel offers a well‑rounded viewing experience.
Related shows you might enjoy:
- Salvage Hunters
- Antiques Road Trip
- Gem Hunters Down Under
- The Repair Shop