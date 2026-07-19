Quest Tuesday: Salvage, Gold, and Antiques – Dive Into the Best of Reality TV

Salvage Hunters – 07:00–09:00 BST

07:00–08:00 BST – Salvage Hunters starts the day with a bang. Drew’s knack for spotting hidden gems is on full display as he dives into a bustling salvage yard. The show’s relentless pace makes it one of the better options for viewers craving a blend of adventure and craftsmanship.

08:00–09:00 BST – Salvage Hunters continues with a heart‑pounding auction showdown. The tension is palpable, but the show still entertains with genuine drama and authentic deals.

Aussie Gold Hunters – 09:00–11:00 BST

09:00–10:00 BST – Aussie Gold Hunters delivers a raw, unfiltered look at the high‑stakes world of gold digging. The crew’s daring exploits keep viewers on the edge.

10:00–11:00 BST – The second episode deepens the narrative with personal stakes and unexpected setbacks. It holds up well as a follow‑up to the earlier excitement.

Gem Hunters Down Under – 11:00–13:00 BST

11:00–12:00 BST – Gem Hunters Down Under showcases the thrill of searching for sapphires and rubies. The show’s focus on expert strategy offers a fresh angle on treasure hunting.

12:00–13:00 BST – The finale of the block introduces a twist with a potential high‑value find. It is still entertaining, especially for those who appreciate the science behind gem extraction.

Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic – 13:00–14:00 BST

13:00–14:00 BST – Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic brings a charismatic mechanic into the limelight. Ant’s bold renovation of a 1972 beach buggy is a highlight, though some may find the modifications too daring.

Shed And Buried – 14:00–15:30 BST

14:00–14:30 BST – Shed And Buried opens with a quirky hunt for a Nuffield tractor. The humor is light and accessible.

14:30–15:00 BST – The next half‑hour features a classic bike restoration that showcases practical craftsmanship.

15:00–15:30 BST – The final segment dives into a Honda CB400F restoration, giving viewers a satisfying conclusion to the block.

Find It, Fix It, Flog It – 16:00–17:00 BST

16:00–17:00 BST – Find It, Fix It, Flog It delivers a DIY vibe from Wiltshire. The show’s focus on refurbishing old treasures offers a reliable source of inspiration for home renovation enthusiasts.

The Yorkshire Auction House – 17:00–19:00 BST

17:00–18:00 BST – The Yorkshire Auction House showcases a historic property’s auction. The mix of Victorian items and miners’ memorabilia keeps the pacing lively.

18:00–19:00 BST – The concluding hour is a deep dive into rare bottles and tins, providing a satisfying climax to the auction narrative.

Antiques Road Trip – 19:00–20:00 BST

19:00–20:00 BST – Antiques Road Trip offers scenic travel and authentic appraisal. The chemistry between James and Irita adds a reliable charm to the show.

New: Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques – 21:00–22:00 BST

21:00–22:00 BST – New: Johnny Vegas’ Little Shop of Antiques blends comedy with entrepreneurship. The show holds up well as an entertaining late‑night option.

The Repair Shop – 22:00–23:00 BST

22:00–23:00 BST – The Repair Shop is a comforting, skill‑based series where classic items are restored. Its calm pace makes it a good wind‑down after a busy day.

How Do They Do It? – 23:00–00:30 BST

23:00–23:30 BST – How Do They Do It? explores the science behind everyday marvels. The segment on lifeboats and golf techniques is still entertaining for curious minds.

23:30–00:30 BST – The show continues with a range of topics from tequila production to steam power in New York City. It remains a reliable source of fascinating facts.

Bottom line: Quest’s Tuesday lineup balances high‑energy treasure hunting with soothing restoration shows. Whether you’re into adrenaline‑filled adventures or detailed craftsmanship, the channel offers a well‑rounded viewing experience.