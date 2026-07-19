Tuesday TV on BBC 1 Scotland: From Crime to Cozy Homes – What to Watch

Tuesday TV on BBC 1 Scotland

(06:00 BST – 03:00 BST)



On Tuesday, BBC 1 Scotland offers a mixed bag of crime drama, reality hunting, and light‑hearted quiz shows. Below is a rundown of the standout programmes, each paired with a quick take on what makes it worth a watch.

Expert Witness – 10:45 BST

In this 30‑minute clip, a fibre analyst uses cutting‑edge tech to crack an elderly man’s murder. The show delivers a brisk, investigative pace that feels fresh compared to other procedural dramas. If you enjoy a case that hinges on forensic detail rather than courtroom drama, it’s a solid pick.

Animal Park – 09:30 BST

Two young Amur tigers on the brink of relocation and an African wild dog conservation story give the episode an emotional edge. It’s still entertaining, especially for viewers who appreciate wildlife documentaries that blend science with heart‑warming narratives.

Homes Under the Hammer – 11:15 BST

Three homeowners across Britain get a makeover with a splash of paint and a bit of DIY. The show holds up well as a feel‑good reality series, offering a pleasant mix of renovation drama and local colour.

Bargain Hunt – 12:15 BST

Antique lovers can follow experts Charles Hanson and Philip Serrell as couples hunt treasures at Wetherby Racecourse. The show’s charm lies in the blend of expert insight and the thrill of the hunt.

The Bidding Room – 15:45 BST

Nigel Havers presides over five sellers in a spirited auction, offering a dose of drama without the intensity of high‑stakes competition. It’s a reliable addition for those who enjoy the excitement of bidding wars.

The Travelling Auctioneers – 16:30 BST

This episode follows Izzie and Robin as they try to raise funds for a campervan adventure. The episode’s quirky tone keeps it engaging, especially for viewers who enjoy light‑hearted reality storytelling.

Pointless – 17:15 BST

The quiz show returns with contestants aiming for the lowest possible score. It’s one of the better options for a quick, light‑hearted break from heavier dramas.

The Great British Sewing Bee – 20:00 BST

Week two sees sewers tackle prints and colours, including a one‑colour outfit. It remains an engaging showcase for craft enthusiasts, with a relaxed pacing that feels pleasant.

Murder 24/7 – 21:00 BST

A tense investigation unfolds as forensic evidence is examined, giving the episode a credible sense of suspense. It holds up well for viewers looking for a solid crime narrative.

Harriet – 23:15 BST

The biopic of Harriet Tubman offers a powerful story of resilience. While it contains strong language and violence, the narrative remains compelling for those interested in historical biopics.

Bottom Line

The Tuesday slate balances crime, reality, and light entertainment. With a solid investigative piece in Expert Witness and a heart‑warming makeover show in Homes Under the Hammer, there’s something for every mood. The mix of shows keeps the evening lively without leaning too heavily on any single genre.