BBC One Sunday Spectacular: EastEnders, The Repair Shop & More – Your Insider Guide

Sunday’s BBC One schedule is a smorgasbord of drama, science, and nostalgia. Whether you’re a soap aficionado or a fan of restoration tales, there’s something that will keep you glued to the screen.

EastEnders – 19:30–20:00 BST

Ian faces a looming court date while Linda fights to save the community centre. The familiar faces and tangled plots make it a reliable choice for a dose of local intrigue.

I’ve always found EastEnders to be one of the better options for a quick binge – it delivers that classic soap feel with a few twists that keep it fresh.

The Repair Shop – 20:00–21:00 BST

Horologist Steve Fletcher tackles a unique accessory, while Mark restores a vintage projector. The episode’s blend of craftsmanship and personal stories offers a comforting, almost cathartic viewing experience.

The Repair Shop remains a dependable pick for anyone who appreciates the quiet triumphs of restoration.

Expert Witness – 09:45–10:15 BST

A forensic scientist and a fingerprint expert bring a murder case nearly six decades old to light, while a plant scientist exposes a fraudster. The mix of science and drama keeps the audience’s curiosity alive.

With its sharp investigative narrative, Expert Witness is a solid pick for those who enjoy a measured, evidence‑driven storyline.

Bargain Hunt – 12:15–13:00 BST

Caroline Hawley leads today’s hunt, challenging fairgoers to guess the mystery item. The show’s lighthearted approach to antiques makes it a pleasant break from heavier dramas.

Bargain Hunt offers a reassuring refuge for viewers looking for a relaxed, engaging experience.

The Bidding Room – 15:45–16:30 BST

A big-ticket item steers the dealers’ excitement, with a piece of WWII history adding depth. The atmosphere is charged, yet the show remains approachable.

The Bidding Room is a reliable option for those who enjoy a blend of excitement and historical context.

Pointless – 17:15–18:00 BST

Contestants chase the elusive goal of scoring minimal points with obscure answers. The clever format keeps viewers guessing.

Pointless is a dependable pick for those seeking a clever, light-hearted quiz show.

Bottom line: BBC One’s Sunday lineup offers a balanced mix of drama, science, and nostalgia. The schedule delivers reliable entertainment across a range of genres, ensuring there is something for every mood.