Midnight in Hawaii: ITV4’s Wednesday Thriller Lineup

Today’s ITV4 offers a mix of nostalgic detective work, high‑octane robot battles, and festive motor‑sport highlights. Below is your quick guide, complete with times (London BST), show descriptions and a bit of editorial spice to help you decide what to watch.

07:00 – 08:00 | Magnum, P.I. – S5 Ep4

Classic US action drama. Thomas teaches a university course on the finer points of being a private investigator and helps his class delve into a real‑life mystery.

If you’re in the mood for a seasoned detective with a laid‑back Hawaiian vibe, this episode is still entertaining and holds up well.