Midnight in Hawaii: ITV4’s Wednesday Thriller Lineup
Today’s ITV4 offers a mix of nostalgic detective work, high‑octane robot battles, and festive motor‑sport highlights. Below is your quick guide, complete with times (London BST), show descriptions and a bit of editorial spice to help you decide what to watch.
07:00 – 08:00 | Magnum, P.I. – S5 Ep4
Classic US action drama. Thomas teaches a university course on the finer points of being a private investigator and helps his class delve into a real‑life mystery.
If you’re in the mood for a seasoned detective with a laid‑back Hawaiian vibe, this episode is still entertaining and holds up well.
08:00 – 09:05 | Magnum, P.I. – S5 Ep5
Thomas agrees to help a 12‑year‑old half‑Asian street merchant find his missing American father from the Vietnam War.
A touching case that keeps the series reliable and emotionally grounded.
09:05 – 10:10 | Dempsey and Makepeace – S2 Ep4
Classic detective series where an injury during a raid throws Dempsey into an awkward partnership with Makepeace.
A witty episode that still offers classic police drama charm.
10:10 – 11:15 | Boon – S5 Ep9
Classic drama where Laura and Rocky tail a recently released prisoner; Ken helps with a motorbike shop owner’s request.
A solid, character‑driven episode that stays true to the series’ roots.
11:15 – 12:20 | The Champions – S1 Ep24
Fantasy espionage series where the Champions aid brilliant scientists duped into building a nuclear fission gun.
The blend of science and spy work is engaging, even if a bit predictable.
12:20 – 13:25 | BattleBots – S7 Ep19
US robot combat series where Black Dragon faces Riptide in a main event that could set a record for unbroken battles.
High‑octane action that keeps you on the edge of the seat.
13:25 – 14:30 | Magnum, P.I. – S5 Ep6
Luther Gillis returns to Hawaii to investigate a case on behalf of Higgins.
A solid pick that maintains the series’ reliable charm.
14:30 – 15:35 | Magnum, P.I. – S5 Ep7
Robin’s friend stays in the guest house to focus on a new novel.
A quieter episode that still delivers the classic detective feel.
15:35 – 16:45 | Dempsey and Makepeace – S2 Ep5
Extortion and blackmail lead to a murder, an injury, and Makepeace taking Dempsey home.
A twisty episode that keeps the duo’s partnership interesting.
16:45 – 17:50 | Boon – S5 Ep10
Wedding bells ring, but Ken and Harry install security cameras for the big day.
A lighthearted episode that stays true to the series’ humor.
17:50 – 18:55 | The Champions – S1 Ep26
Craig poses as a criminal after a break‑in to find microfilm.
A clever twist that keeps the espionage narrative fresh.
18:55 – 20:00 | Minder – S2 Ep3
Loveable rogue Terry and his sidekick Arthur look after gamblers threatened by a casino.
A classic drama that still offers reliable humor.
20:00 – 21:00 | Aussie Pickers – S1 Ep4
Australian spin‑off meets a car collector and a couple who collect together since their honeymoon.
A fun, light‑hearted pick‑up that holds up well for casual viewing.
21:00 – 22:00 | Goodwood Festival of Speed Highlights
Highlights featuring Lando Norris, Kimi Antonelli, Damon Hill, Valentino Rossi and Gerhard Berger, plus the Hill Climb shoot‑out.
An energising showcase that still delivers on the thrill factor.
22:00 – 23:00 | Coogan’s Bluff
Action comedy film starring Clint Eastwood and Lee J Cobb, 1968. A deputy sheriff sent to New York to arrest an escaped prisoner.
A classic action‑comedy that still entertains after all these years.
In short, ITV4 offers a blend of detective intrigue, robot battles and motor‑sport excitement on Wednesday evenings. Pick your genre and set your watch‑list. Good luck!