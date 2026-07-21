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Midnight in Hawaii: ITV4’s Wednesday Thriller Lineup

ByShockya Team

Jul 21, 2026

Midnight in Hawaii: ITV4’s Wednesday Thriller Lineup

Today’s ITV4 offers a mix of nostalgic detective work, high‑octane robot battles, and festive motor‑sport highlights. Below is your quick guide, complete with times (London BST), show descriptions and a bit of editorial spice to help you decide what to watch.

07:00 – 08:00 | Magnum, P.I. – S5 Ep4

Classic US action drama. Thomas teaches a university course on the finer points of being a private investigator and helps his class delve into a real‑life mystery.

Magnum, P.I.

If you’re in the mood for a seasoned detective with a laid‑back Hawaiian vibe, this episode is still entertaining and holds up well.

08:00 – 09:05 | Magnum, P.I. – S5 Ep5

Thomas agrees to help a 12‑year‑old half‑Asian street merchant find his missing American father from the Vietnam War.

Magnum, P.I.

A touching case that keeps the series reliable and emotionally grounded.

09:05 – 10:10 | Dempsey and Makepeace – S2 Ep4

Classic detective series where an injury during a raid throws Dempsey into an awkward partnership with Makepeace.

Dempsey and Makepeace

A witty episode that still offers classic police drama charm.

10:10 – 11:15 | Boon – S5 Ep9

Classic drama where Laura and Rocky tail a recently released prisoner; Ken helps with a motorbike shop owner’s request.

Boon

A solid, character‑driven episode that stays true to the series’ roots.

11:15 – 12:20 | The Champions – S1 Ep24

Fantasy espionage series where the Champions aid brilliant scientists duped into building a nuclear fission gun.

The Champions

The blend of science and spy work is engaging, even if a bit predictable.

12:20 – 13:25 | BattleBots – S7 Ep19

US robot combat series where Black Dragon faces Riptide in a main event that could set a record for unbroken battles.

BattleBots

High‑octane action that keeps you on the edge of the seat.

13:25 – 14:30 | Magnum, P.I. – S5 Ep6

Luther Gillis returns to Hawaii to investigate a case on behalf of Higgins.

Magnum, P.I.

A solid pick that maintains the series’ reliable charm.

14:30 – 15:35 | Magnum, P.I. – S5 Ep7

Robin’s friend stays in the guest house to focus on a new novel.

Magnum, P.I.

A quieter episode that still delivers the classic detective feel.

15:35 – 16:45 | Dempsey and Makepeace – S2 Ep5

Extortion and blackmail lead to a murder, an injury, and Makepeace taking Dempsey home.

Dempsey and Makepeace

A twisty episode that keeps the duo’s partnership interesting.

16:45 – 17:50 | Boon – S5 Ep10

Wedding bells ring, but Ken and Harry install security cameras for the big day.

Boon

A lighthearted episode that stays true to the series’ humor.

17:50 – 18:55 | The Champions – S1 Ep26

Craig poses as a criminal after a break‑in to find microfilm.

The Champions

A clever twist that keeps the espionage narrative fresh.

18:55 – 20:00 | Minder – S2 Ep3

Loveable rogue Terry and his sidekick Arthur look after gamblers threatened by a casino.

Minder

A classic drama that still offers reliable humor.

20:00 – 21:00 | Aussie Pickers – S1 Ep4

Australian spin‑off meets a car collector and a couple who collect together since their honeymoon.

Aussie Pickers

A fun, light‑hearted pick‑up that holds up well for casual viewing.

21:00 – 22:00 | Goodwood Festival of Speed Highlights

Highlights featuring Lando Norris, Kimi Antonelli, Damon Hill, Valentino Rossi and Gerhard Berger, plus the Hill Climb shoot‑out.

Goodwood Festival of Speed Highlights

An energising showcase that still delivers on the thrill factor.

22:00 – 23:00 | Coogan’s Bluff

Action comedy film starring Clint Eastwood and Lee J Cobb, 1968. A deputy sheriff sent to New York to arrest an escaped prisoner.

Coogan's Bluff

A classic action‑comedy that still entertains after all these years.

In short, ITV4 offers a blend of detective intrigue, robot battles and motor‑sport excitement on Wednesday evenings. Pick your genre and set your watch‑list. Good luck!

By Shockya Team