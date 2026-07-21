Wednesday’s Action Pulse: A Hard-Hitting Lineup on GREAT! Action









The Midweek Map







Time (BST) Show

06:30-07:00 Teleshopping

07:00-07:30 Teleshopping

07:30-08:00 Teleshopping

08:00-08:30 Teleshopping

08:30-09:00 Teleshopping

09:00-09:10 Good News on GREAT! Extra

09:10-10:10 The High Chaparral

10:10-10:40 Wanted: Dead Or Alive

10:40-11:36 Angel and the Badman

11:36-11:41 This Week Back Then

11:41-13:00 Angel and the Badman

13:00-14:00 The Unit

14:00-15:00 Burn Notice

15:00-16:00 Burn Notice

16:00-18:00 Eye For An Eye

18:00-19:00 The Unit

19:00-20:00 Burn Notice

20:00-21:00 Burn Notice

21:00-21:56 Maximum Conviction

21:56-22:01 This Week Back Then

22:01-23:10 Maximum Conviction

23:10-00:06 The Trust

00:06-00:11 This Week Back Then

00:11-01:10 The Trust

01:10-01:40 Dragon Ball Super

01:40-02:10 Dragon Ball Super

02:10-03:10 Coast Guard Alaska

03:10-04:35 Super Collider

04:35-04:45 Good News on GREAT! Extra

04:45-05:10 Air Rescue

05:10-05:35 Air Rescue

05:35-06:00 Air Rescue

06:00-06:30 Teleshopping

06:30-07:00 Teleshopping







Good News on GREAT! Extra delivers a brief dose of positivity, still entertaining for a quick mood lift.





The High Chaparral offers classic western grit; one of the better options for fans of frontier drama.





Wanted: Dead Or Alive keeps the suspense alive, holds up well with its tense chase.





Angel and the Badman brings a legendary John Wayne performance and a moral turn‑around; reliable storytelling with a twist.





This Week Back Then provides nostalgic flashes of past news bulletins, holds up well as a quick historical detour.





The Unit offers a tense rescue mission in Indonesia, still entertaining for those craving high‑stakes drama.





Burn Notice remains a reliable action staple, its mix of espionage and witty banter still holds up after years.





Eye For An Eye delivers gritty noir vibes; still entertaining and a solid pick for crime‑loving viewers.





Maximum Conviction brings high‑octane thrills; its pacing is solid but the plot sometimes feels rushed.





The Trust offers a clever cops‑and‑robbers caper; fairly reliable for a light‑hearted crime drama.





Dragon Ball Super provides high‑energy anime fun, still entertaining for fans of action‑packed visuals.





Coast Guard Alaska showcases daring rescues, reliable for viewers who enjoy real‑world heroism.





Super Collider gives a sci‑fi thriller premise; its concept is solid but may feel uneven across episodes.





Air Rescue episodes deliver tense rescue situations, holds up well for those who like high‑stakes survival stories.













