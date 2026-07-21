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FILMON TV

Wednesday’s Action Pulse: A Hard-Hitting Lineup on GREAT! Action

ByShockya Team

Jul 21, 2026
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Wednesday’s Action Pulse: A Hard-Hitting Lineup on GREAT! Action

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The Midweek Map

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Time (BST) Show
06:30-07:00 Teleshopping
07:00-07:30 Teleshopping
07:30-08:00 Teleshopping
08:00-08:30 Teleshopping
08:30-09:00 Teleshopping
09:00-09:10 Good News on GREAT! Extra
09:10-10:10 The High Chaparral
10:10-10:40 Wanted: Dead Or Alive
10:40-11:36 Angel and the Badman
11:36-11:41 This Week Back Then
11:41-13:00 Angel and the Badman
13:00-14:00 The Unit
14:00-15:00 Burn Notice
15:00-16:00 Burn Notice
16:00-18:00 Eye For An Eye
18:00-19:00 The Unit
19:00-20:00 Burn Notice
20:00-21:00 Burn Notice
21:00-21:56 Maximum Conviction
21:56-22:01 This Week Back Then
22:01-23:10 Maximum Conviction
23:10-00:06 The Trust
00:06-00:11 This Week Back Then
00:11-01:10 The Trust
01:10-01:40 Dragon Ball Super
01:40-02:10 Dragon Ball Super
02:10-03:10 Coast Guard Alaska
03:10-04:35 Super Collider
04:35-04:45 Good News on GREAT! Extra
04:45-05:10 Air Rescue
05:10-05:35 Air Rescue
05:35-06:00 Air Rescue
06:00-06:30 Teleshopping
06:30-07:00 Teleshopping

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Good News on GREAT! Extra delivers a brief dose of positivity, still entertaining for a quick mood lift.

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The High Chaparral offers classic western grit; one of the better options for fans of frontier drama.

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Wanted: Dead Or Alive keeps the suspense alive, holds up well with its tense chase.

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Angel and the Badman brings a legendary John Wayne performance and a moral turn‑around; reliable storytelling with a twist.

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This Week Back Then provides nostalgic flashes of past news bulletins, holds up well as a quick historical detour.

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The Unit offers a tense rescue mission in Indonesia, still entertaining for those craving high‑stakes drama.

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Burn Notice remains a reliable action staple, its mix of espionage and witty banter still holds up after years.

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Eye For An Eye delivers gritty noir vibes; still entertaining and a solid pick for crime‑loving viewers.

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Maximum Conviction brings high‑octane thrills; its pacing is solid but the plot sometimes feels rushed.

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The Trust offers a clever cops‑and‑robbers caper; fairly reliable for a light‑hearted crime drama.

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Dragon Ball Super provides high‑energy anime fun, still entertaining for fans of action‑packed visuals.

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Coast Guard Alaska showcases daring rescues, reliable for viewers who enjoy real‑world heroism.

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Super Collider gives a sci‑fi thriller premise; its concept is solid but may feel uneven across episodes.

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Air Rescue episodes deliver tense rescue situations, holds up well for those who like high‑stakes survival stories.

\nBurn Notice\nEye For An Eye\nMaximum Conviction\nThe Trust\nDragon Ball Super\n

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Related & More

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In all, the lineup offers a blend of nostalgic westerns, modern spy drama, and high‑energy anime, ensuring something for every taste. The mix of reliable classics and fresh thrillers keeps viewers engaged through the night.

By Shockya Team