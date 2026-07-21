Wednesday’s Action Pulse: A Hard-Hitting Lineup on GREAT! Action
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The Midweek Map
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|Time (BST)
|Show
|06:30-07:00
|Teleshopping
|07:00-07:30
|Teleshopping
|07:30-08:00
|Teleshopping
|08:00-08:30
|Teleshopping
|08:30-09:00
|Teleshopping
|09:00-09:10
|Good News on GREAT! Extra
|09:10-10:10
|The High Chaparral
|10:10-10:40
|Wanted: Dead Or Alive
|10:40-11:36
|Angel and the Badman
|11:36-11:41
|This Week Back Then
|11:41-13:00
|Angel and the Badman
|13:00-14:00
|The Unit
|14:00-15:00
|Burn Notice
|15:00-16:00
|Burn Notice
|16:00-18:00
|Eye For An Eye
|18:00-19:00
|The Unit
|19:00-20:00
|Burn Notice
|20:00-21:00
|Burn Notice
|21:00-21:56
|Maximum Conviction
|21:56-22:01
|This Week Back Then
|22:01-23:10
|Maximum Conviction
|23:10-00:06
|The Trust
|00:06-00:11
|This Week Back Then
|00:11-01:10
|The Trust
|01:10-01:40
|Dragon Ball Super
|01:40-02:10
|Dragon Ball Super
|02:10-03:10
|Coast Guard Alaska
|03:10-04:35
|Super Collider
|04:35-04:45
|Good News on GREAT! Extra
|04:45-05:10
|Air Rescue
|05:10-05:35
|Air Rescue
|05:35-06:00
|Air Rescue
|06:00-06:30
|Teleshopping
|06:30-07:00
|Teleshopping
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Good News on GREAT! Extra delivers a brief dose of positivity, still entertaining for a quick mood lift.
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The High Chaparral offers classic western grit; one of the better options for fans of frontier drama.
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Wanted: Dead Or Alive keeps the suspense alive, holds up well with its tense chase.
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Angel and the Badman brings a legendary John Wayne performance and a moral turn‑around; reliable storytelling with a twist.
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This Week Back Then provides nostalgic flashes of past news bulletins, holds up well as a quick historical detour.
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The Unit offers a tense rescue mission in Indonesia, still entertaining for those craving high‑stakes drama.
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Burn Notice remains a reliable action staple, its mix of espionage and witty banter still holds up after years.
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Eye For An Eye delivers gritty noir vibes; still entertaining and a solid pick for crime‑loving viewers.
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Maximum Conviction brings high‑octane thrills; its pacing is solid but the plot sometimes feels rushed.
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The Trust offers a clever cops‑and‑robbers caper; fairly reliable for a light‑hearted crime drama.
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Dragon Ball Super provides high‑energy anime fun, still entertaining for fans of action‑packed visuals.
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Coast Guard Alaska showcases daring rescues, reliable for viewers who enjoy real‑world heroism.
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Super Collider gives a sci‑fi thriller premise; its concept is solid but may feel uneven across episodes.
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Air Rescue episodes deliver tense rescue situations, holds up well for those who like high‑stakes survival stories.
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Related & More
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In all, the lineup offers a blend of nostalgic westerns, modern spy drama, and high‑energy anime, ensuring something for every taste. The mix of reliable classics and fresh thrillers keeps viewers engaged through the night.