ITV Thursday: From Quiz Thrills to Soap Drama and a Film Adventure
It’s a full‑stack Thursday on ITV: start your day with lively debate, test your knowledge in a trio of quiz shows, watch the familiar faces of Emmerdale and Coronation Street, dive into a culinary journey with Tom Kerridge, and finish with a high‑octane classic. Below is a quick guide to the shows you shouldn’t miss.
Game Show Craze: Deal or No Deal
The iconic game show returns at 15:00 BST, hosting Stephen Mulhern as he takes on the Banker. With a single question that could end a career, the tension is palpable. I’ve watched it before and it still holds up as one of the better options for a quick thrill.
Quiz Show Fever: Tipping Point
Ben Shephard leads the 16:00 BST episode where three players face an extraordinary machine for a cash jackpot. It’s a fun test of luck and knowledge, and it remains reliably entertaining.
Brain vs Chaser: The Chase
Bradley Walsh returns at 17:00 BST with a team of contestants tackling a Chaser for a chance at a thousand‑pound prize. The format is solid, and the stakes feel real, making it one of the most reliable quiz options.
Soap Drama: Emmerdale & Coronation Street
At 20:00 BST Emmerdale brings the latest camping saga, while Coronation Street at 20:30 BST tackles dramatic family secrets. Both soaps are staples of British TV, and their storylines keep viewers glued.
Cooking Delights: New: Tom Kerridge Cooks Italy
The 19:30 BST episode sees Tom Kerridge exploring Tuscany and Lazio, uncovering the secrets behind olive oil and rocket. It’s a culinary treat that still feels fresh and engaging.
Action Film: Bad Boys
From 22:50 BST, film lovers can enjoy the 1995 action comedy Bad Boys starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The movie remains a fun, reliable choice for late‑night viewing.
In addition to these highlights, start your day with Good Morning Britain (06:00–10:00 BST) and This Morning (10:00–13:30 BST) for news, debate, and lifestyle content. If you need a quick break between shows, the short segments of ITV Lunchtime News and ITV News London offer crisp updates.
Bottom Line: The Thursday lineup on ITV balances quick, high‑energy quiz shows with long‑running soaps and a cooking special, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick mental challenge or a deep dive into familiar storylines, ITV’s Thursday schedule has you covered.
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Want to catch up on your favourite ITV shows? Check out the latest episodes and behind‑the‑scenes footage on the official ITV website.