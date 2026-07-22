Thursday’s U&Drama Lineup: From Classic Dramas to Modern Mysteries

Here’s the rundown of what you’ll find on U&Drama this Thursday, with a mix of nostalgia, suspense, and a dash of humor. I’ve added my take on each pick to help you decide where to spend your prime‑time.

Teleshopping

Shopping from Home.

A straightforward start to the evening – not much to critique beyond the usual sales pitch.

The Bill

Bad For Your Health: Part 1: Nick Klein stumbles into a turf war between rival cigarette‑smuggling rings. S19 Ep41

The gritty police drama stays true to its roots, delivering solid procedural drama that still feels relevant.

Classic Doctors

New. Limbo: Jimmi realises how lonely he is when he helps a woman fleeing an abusive marriage with her son, while Karen finally manages to impress Vivien. S10 Ep201

A comforting slice‑of‑life that showcases the warmth of the original cast.

Classic Holby City

We Gave Her All Our Love: Connie performs an experimental procedure on a woman who needs a heart transplant. Ric leaves Nick in charge, but Jac does not approve. S8 Ep19

The medical drama keeps its emotional stakes high, offering a solid plot twist.

Classic Casualty

The Kindness of Strangers: More drama with the doctors and nurses from Holby’s emergency ward. Zoe oversteps the line when she attempts to help vulnerable young woman. S27 Ep8

A familiar hospital environment that delivers predictable yet solid storytelling.

Classic EastEnders

New. Emotions run high and years of resentment resurface as Charlie and Kat rake over their past in an epic showdown. Ronnie resolves to make the best of her situation. S27 Ep167

The iconic soap continues to keep viewers glued with its dramatic twists.

Classic EastEnders

New. Shirley, Phil and Glenda are thrown together by an unexpected business venture, but will Glenda succumb to Phil’s advances again? S27 Ep168

Another episode that delivers the classic emotional baggage of the show.

Classic Neighbours

New. Scott and Kim find each other at the old monastery. Julie Robinson comes home from holidays to help her family. S1985 Ep7

A light‑hearted moment that offers a break from the heavier drama.

Classic Neighbours

New. The fallout with the tape continues. Danny and Scott fight, Kim is accosted by a prostitute, and Daphne contacts a priest. S1985 Ep8

The usual mix of soap‑opera drama and small‑town intrigue.

Pie in the Sky

New Leaf: Another serving of the delectable detective drama series. Crabbe’s powers of persuasion are in demand when Fisher asks him to cook for a witness. S4 Ep4

A solid detective drama that keeps the audience engaged with its clever sleuthing.

Lovejoy

A Going Concern: More sales and scams with the cheeky wheeler‑dealer. Lovejoy house‑sits Felsham Hall in Lady Jane’s absence and decides to use the place to flog some antiques. S5 Ep3

The old‑school charm of Lovejoy still holds up well for fans of the genre.

Waiting for God

Diana’s Diet: More from those feisty senior citizens. Diana isn’t well, so Tom drags her off to see various doctors, before proposing to her. Geoffrey becomes a Hell’s Angel. S5 Ep4

A light‑hearted series that offers a comforting and reliable pace.

Last of the Summer Wine

Of Passion and Pizza: More silver‑haired silliness in Yorkshire. Mervyn is in love with ‘Her’ at the pizza take‑away, but lacks the courage to tell her. Can Alvin and Entwistle help? S30 Ep9

The world’s longest‑running sitcom still delivers its characteristic humor.

Last of the Summer Wine

It’s Never Ten Years: More pensioner power in the much‑loved sitcom. Clegg and Truly reminisce about their old friend Compo, who suffered at the hands of Nora Batty, and themselves. S30 Ep10

Another episode that showcases the timeless charm of the series.

The Marlow Murder Club

Death Comes To Marlow Part 1: A wealthy baronet dies alone in his study the day before his wedding and Judith, Becks and Suzie find themselves at the centre of another mystery. S2 Ep1

A polished procedural that offers a fresh take on classic whodunnit tropes.

The Marlow Murder Club

Death Comes To Marlow Part 2: As the suspects’ alibis stack up, Judith, Becks and Suzie are pushed to their limits. Can they solve the murder before anyone else gets hurt? S2 Ep2

A strong continuation that keeps the mystery ticking.

New Tricks

Dennis Waterman stars as the seasoned cop team investigate the murder of a young peace protester, killed near a nuclear base in 1984. Are they about to expose a cover‑up? S1 Ep4

The veteran detective series maintains its investigative edge, though the plot feels a bit familiar.

Silent Witness

In Plain Sight: Emilia Fox stars in a feature‑length forensics mystery. The accidental fatal shooting of a Polish teenager puts a firearms division under immense public scrutiny. S19 Ep4

A feature-length episode that delivers a well‑crafted forensic drama.

Darby and Joan (BSL)

Jack must face up to his past mistakes when he is asked to help a young woman who is a professional athlete navigate a sports doping accusation. [SL] S1 Ep6

A heartfelt story that brings a fresh perspective to the channel.

Bottom line: U&Drama offers a balanced mix of classic soaps, medical dramas and modern mysteries. Whether you’re in the mood for nostalgic storytelling or a gripping whodunnit, there’s something for everyone. Pick your genre and enjoy a TV night that’s both familiar and fresh.