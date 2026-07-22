BBC Three Thursday: Polar Races, Sharks, and a Psychedelic Coming‑of‑Age

Deadly 60: Louisiana & Bahamas

Louisiana’s wetlands and the Bahamas’ reefs host a menagerie of dangerous creatures. Naturalist Steve Backshall’s hunt for the most lethal species keeps the tension high. It’s a solid, science‑driven watch for anyone who enjoys adrenaline through a factual lens.

Top Gear: Polar Challenge

The Top Gear crew tackles a 450‑mile trek to the North Pole, pushing the limits of automotive ingenuity. The show blends practical challenges with the crew’s trademark banter, and it’s still entertaining even for those who prefer the road over the ice.

The Traitors Canada

In a high‑stakes game of deception, guests navigate a manor full of secrets. The multiple‑episode block offers a steady stream of suspense and sharp dialogue that keeps viewers guessing about who’s trustworthy.

My Old Ass – A Psychedelic Coming‑of‑Age

When 18‑year‑old Elliott experiences a transformative mushroom trip, her future self offers unexpected guidance. The film’s raw, surreal storytelling pushes the boundaries of conventional drama and is a reliable entry for those craving something different.

The Catch Up – News Round‑Up

For a quick spin‑through of the day’s headlines, the 5‑minute segment is a convenient refresher. While brief, it serves as a reliable snapshot of the current affairs scene.

Bottom line: BBC Three’s Thursday lineup delivers a balanced taste of adventure, intrigue and bold storytelling, giving viewers a range of options to suit any mood.