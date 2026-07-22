ITV2 Thursday Thriller: Game, Glam, and Gut‑Wrenching Reality – Your Must‑Play Lineup











It’s Thursday, and ITV2 is stacking the schedule with everything from high‑stakes cash games to simmering reality drama and a splash of animated mischief. Here’s your pick‑up guide to the shows you can’t afford to miss.





Deal or No Deal – 06:25 BST





Stephen Mulhern takes the mic again as players battle the Banker. The tense, cliff‑hanger moments are still entertaining, and the format keeps you guessing until the final box.





Dress to Impress – 07:30 BST





Three contestants vie for Annabelle’s heart with outrageous outfits. It’s a light‑hearted showdown that holds up well as a quick mood‑lifter.





Olivia and Alex: Parenthood – 08:30 BST





A reality blip where a golf game turns into a family bonding moment. The awkward humour is still reliable for a casual binge.





The Only Way Is Essex – 09:30 BST





Gatsby and Dani’s romance is front‑and‑centre, while Chloe’s interference adds a twist. The drama continues to hold up as one of the better options for reality‑watchers.





The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City – 10:30 BST





A new episode where friendships are tested and marriages face communication hurdles. The behind‑the‑scenes style keeps viewers hooked.





The Real Housewives of Orange County – 11:20 BST





Tamra’s arrival sparks a heated exchange. The show’s slow burn remains engaging for fans of long‑running reality.





Dinner Date – 12:15 BST





Personal trainer Junaid navigates five culinary challenges. It’s the kind of light‑comedy that still entertains while you’re on the sofa.





Supermarket Sweep – 13:15 BST





Rylan Clark‑Neal revives the classic game with a 3,000‑pound prize. The high‑energy competition remains reliable for a quick burst of excitement.





The Floor US – 14:15 BST





Rob Lowe leads a fast‑paced quiz about pop culture. The format still delivers a solid dose of trivia fun.





New: Love Island – 21:00 BST





The villa drama continues as audience votes shape the outcome. It’s a staple for anyone who likes a mixture of romance and reality.





Bottom line: ITV2 delivers a mixed bag of high‑stakes games, reality soap, and animated levity. Whether you’re in the mood for drama or light‑hearted banter, the Thursday lineup offers something dependable and engaging.



