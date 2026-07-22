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Judge Judy Tonight: A Thursday Night of Legal Drama and Dark Crimes

ByShockya Team

Jul 22, 2026

Judge Judy Tonight: A Thursday Night of Legal Drama and Dark Crimes

Tonight on TRUE CRIME, the channel brings a mix of courtroom drama, domestic abuse revelations, and gritty crime investigations. From the familiar gavel of Judge Judy to chilling UK crime stories, there’s something for every crime‑fan.

Judge Judy: 8 :00 – 10 :00 GMT

A series of 25‑minute episodes featuring the iconic judge tackling everything from visa fraud to pet‑related disputes. The first case involves a Slovakian woman suing over a visa scam, a scenario that still entertains despite its predictable legal structure. The episode concludes with a heated dispute over a vehicle, proving the show remains reliable for its audience.

Murder UK: 18 :00 – 19 :00 GMT

A harrowing look at domestic abuse in Buckinghamshire, the episode uncovers a 78‑injury death. While the narrative is dense, it holds up well as a sobering reminder of hidden violence.

UK Crime Files: Evil Walks The Streets: 19 :00 – 20 :00 GMT

Geoffrey Wansell explores a serial offender’s campaign along the South‑East coast. The investigative style is thorough, and the episode is one of the better options for viewers craving real‑world crime analysis.

UK Crime Files: Mystery of the Man in the Woods: 20 :00 – 21 :00 GMT

Dr. Nell Darby delves into a Newport drug‑underworld death. Though the pacing is slower, the episode still adds depth to the series’ catalogue.

Body In The Water: 21 :00 – 22 :00 GMT

Police divers in Loch Lomond find body parts, setting up a tense hunt for the suspect. The drama is gripping and offers a fresh angle on traditional crime storytelling.

Secrets of a Murder Detective: 22 :00 – 23 :00 GMT

DI Steve Keogh revisits a 1994 murder, with experts weighing in. The episode is a reliable add‑on for fans of investigative journalism.

Close Calls: On Camera: 3 :00 – 3 :30 GMT

Nick Knowles examines a surf‑board rescue. The show is still entertaining for those who appreciate real‑life heroism.

Teleshopping: 5 :00 – 8 :00 GMT

A three‑hour block of value‑for‑money products. Not a crime show, but a good way to unwind after the night’s drama.

Bottom line: This Thursday’s lineup is packed with courtroom drama, domestic abuse exposure, and hard‑hitting crime investigations. Judge Judy remains the anchor, but the UK crime specials add depth and variety.

By Shockya Team