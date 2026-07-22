Judge Judy Tonight: A Thursday Night of Legal Drama and Dark Crimes

Tonight on TRUE CRIME, the channel brings a mix of courtroom drama, domestic abuse revelations, and gritty crime investigations. From the familiar gavel of Judge Judy to chilling UK crime stories, there’s something for every crime‑fan.

Judge Judy: 8 :00 – 10 :00 GMT

A series of 25‑minute episodes featuring the iconic judge tackling everything from visa fraud to pet‑related disputes. The first case involves a Slovakian woman suing over a visa scam, a scenario that still entertains despite its predictable legal structure. The episode concludes with a heated dispute over a vehicle, proving the show remains reliable for its audience.

Murder UK: 18 :00 – 19 :00 GMT

A harrowing look at domestic abuse in Buckinghamshire, the episode uncovers a 78‑injury death. While the narrative is dense, it holds up well as a sobering reminder of hidden violence.

UK Crime Files: Evil Walks The Streets: 19 :00 – 20 :00 GMT

Geoffrey Wansell explores a serial offender’s campaign along the South‑East coast. The investigative style is thorough, and the episode is one of the better options for viewers craving real‑world crime analysis.

UK Crime Files: Mystery of the Man in the Woods: 20 :00 – 21 :00 GMT

Dr. Nell Darby delves into a Newport drug‑underworld death. Though the pacing is slower, the episode still adds depth to the series’ catalogue.

Body In The Water: 21 :00 – 22 :00 GMT

Police divers in Loch Lomond find body parts, setting up a tense hunt for the suspect. The drama is gripping and offers a fresh angle on traditional crime storytelling.

Secrets of a Murder Detective: 22 :00 – 23 :00 GMT

DI Steve Keogh revisits a 1994 murder, with experts weighing in. The episode is a reliable add‑on for fans of investigative journalism.

Close Calls: On Camera: 3 :00 – 3 :30 GMT

Nick Knowles examines a surf‑board rescue. The show is still entertaining for those who appreciate real‑life heroism.

Teleshopping: 5 :00 – 8 :00 GMT

A three‑hour block of value‑for‑money products. Not a crime show, but a good way to unwind after the night’s drama.

Bottom line: This Thursday’s lineup is packed with courtroom drama, domestic abuse exposure, and hard‑hitting crime investigations. Judge Judy remains the anchor, but the UK crime specials add depth and variety.