Thursday’s GB News Lineup: From Breakfast Buzz to Politico‑Pulse – Your Must‑Watch Guide

Breakfast with Stephen and Ellie – 05:00 – 08:30

Start your day with a light‑hearted mix of gossip, current affairs and a dash of breakfast nostalgia. While it’s a solid opener for casual viewers, the pace can feel a bit rushed for those craving deeper analysis.

Britain’s Newsroom – 08:30 – 11:00

Our flagship morning slot. Andrew and Miriam deliver the biggest stories with a no‑frills approach that keeps you on track. If you’re after concise coverage without the fluff, this is the segment that sticks.

Good Afternoon Britain – 11:00 – 14:00

Tom Harwood and Emily Carver dig into mid‑day headlines from multiple angles. The show’s balanced debate keeps the conversation engaging, though some viewers might find the format a tad predictable.

Martin Daubney – 14:00 – 17:00

Martin’s energy injects a fresh vibe into the late‑afternoon slot. He’s quick on the draw, but the rapid pace can leave you wanting more depth on complex topics.

Dewbs & Co – 17:00 – 18:00

Michelle’s straight‑talk style cuts through the noise. It’s a solid one‑hour bite‑size, and if you’re short on time, it offers a clear snapshot of the day’s key points.

GBN Tonight – 18:00 – 19:00

Hard‑hitting interviews and deeper analysis dominate the evening. It’s a reliable choice for viewers who want to stay on top of the day’s developments before the night shift.

Jacob Rees‑Mogg’s State Of The Nation – 19:00 – 20:00

Jacob’s unique take offers a distinct perspective on current affairs. His commentary can feel polarising, but it’s still a powerful voice for those looking for a different angle.

Patrick Christys Tonight – 20:00 – 22:00

Two hours of spirited debate and in‑depth interviews. The show’s sharp wit keeps the conversation lively, yet the pacing can be uneven for some viewers.

Patrick Christys Tonight Late Edition – 22:00 – 23:00

Late‑night coverage of breaking news. It’s a dependable wrap‑up for those who want to catch the final headlines before bed.

The Late Show Live – 23:00 – 02:00

Live from Washington DC, this segment bridges the UK and US narratives. It’s a reliable window into international affairs, though the time zone may not suit every viewer.

Bottom line: Thursday on GB News balances quick bites with in‑depth analysis. Whether you’re a casual news fan or a serious political reader, there’s a slot that fits your appetite.