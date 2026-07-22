Thursday Thrills: Dive Into the Darkest Cases on TRUE CRIME Xtra

Tonight’s lineup is a mix of raw investigations, forensic thrillers and courtroom drama. Below you’ll find the top picks for the evening, each with a quick rundown and a bit of personal commentary to help you decide what to watch.

UK Crime Files: Brighton Trunk Murders

Geoffrey Wansell digs into the chilling case of two women found in Brighton car trunks. The episode follows the forensic trail that led to a twisty conclusion, showcasing the power of evidence in modern crime solving.

The slow build keeps you hooked, and the final reveal still holds up well after the first viewing.

UK Crime Files: Murder of a Lonely Hearted Wife

Dr. Nell Darby exposes how Hassan Shatanawi’s attempt to erase his wife’s memory backfires, exposing an overlooked clue that leads to justice.

A well‑structured narrative that feels like a reliable case study.

Secrets of a Murder Detective

Detective Keogh and SIO Terry Crompton unravel the 2016 Yang Liu murder, highlighting the complexities of modern investigative techniques.

The episode offers a solid look at the procedural side of crime, one of the better options for those craving depth.

Medical Detectives

This segment follows a forensic investigation of a teenage girl’s disappearance, using fibre evidence to track the killer’s movements.

It’s a compelling narrative that still entertains after the first watch.

Judge Judy

A fast‑paced courtroom drama where real cases are dissected and justice is served in a matter of minutes.

It remains a reliable source of human drama and real‑world legal insight.

Bottom Line

Tonight’s lineup offers a blend of investigative depth and courtroom drama, ideal for viewers who enjoy a mix of mystery and real‑life justice. Whether you’re drawn to forensic detail or courtroom confrontations, there’s something for everyone on Thursday.