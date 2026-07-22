ITV4 Thursday Lineup: Magnum, P.I. and More – Pick the Best of Action, Mystery and Reality

ITV4’s Thursday schedule packs a punch with a blend of nostalgia and contemporary thrills. Below is a rundown of the most compelling picks, each followed by a quick opinion from our side.

Magnum, P.I.: The Island of Intrigue

Episode 6 – “Little Games” (S5 Ep8). This classic US action drama finds Thomas entangled with a security expert amid a high‑value jewellery exhibit. The episode delivers familiar sharp dialogue and a light‑hearted pace that still feels fresh. Still entertaining, it keeps the detective vibe alive with a modern twist.

Dempsey and Makepeace: Cold‑Hard Investigation

Episode 5 – “Tequila Sunrise” (S2 Ep5). The duo tackles a murder linked to blackmail, showcasing classic detective flair. The pacing is steady, making it a reliable watch for fans of polished procedural drama. One of the better options when you crave a classic detective atmosphere.

Boon: Everyday Heroism

Episode 10 – “Daddy’s Girl” (S5 Ep10). Ken and Harry navigate wedding bells and security challenges, delivering a grounded narrative. Still entertaining, it offers a relatable slice of life within a crime‑drama framework.

The Champions: Espionage Fantasy

Episode 26 – “Full Circle” (S1 Ep26). The series blends espionage with fantasy, following Craig’s undercover mission. The episode balances intrigue and humor, proving that genre‑mix can work. Still entertaining, it appeals to viewers who enjoy playful spy stories.

BattleBots: Gears of Glory

Episode 20 – “The Big Reveal” (S7 Ep20). Robots clash in a high‑octane showdown with Starchild and Minotaur. The action is visceral, and the storytelling around the robots’ backstories adds depth. One of the better options for fans of competitive robot combat.

River Monsters: Deep‑Sea Mysteries

Episode 3 – “Killer Torpedo” (S5 Ep3). Jeremy Wade explores central America’s waterways, hunting a fish that leaps into boats. The episode combines adventure with a touch of suspense. Still entertaining, it remains a reliable choice for extreme fishing enthusiasts.

Sharpe: Napoleonic Warfare

Episode 1 – “Sharpe’s Rifles” (S1 Ep1). The series launches with a dramatic rescue mission, showcasing military strategy and character depth. The pacing is brisk, and the historical context is engaging. Still entertaining, it offers an immersive historical narrative.

The Motorbike Show: Speed and Skill

Episode 5 – “The Oulton Park Showdown” (S4 Ep5). Henry Cole lines up on the grid for a first‑time race, joined by Britain’s top drag racers. The show delivers high‑speed thrills and a behind‑the‑scenes look at motorbike racing. Still entertaining, it captures the adrenaline of motorsport.

New: Black Sails: Pirate Drama

Episode 1 – “IX” (S2 Ep1). The narrative follows Flint, Silver, and Vane amid crew tensions, setting up a season of high‑stakes piracy. The pacing is dynamic, and the character arcs are compelling. Still entertaining, it offers a fresh take on pirate lore.

Hell’s Kitchen: Culinary Showdown

Episode 5 – “Homesick in Hell” (S23 Ep5). Chefs tackle burgers with wild ingredients, creating a chaotic kitchen environment. The tension and humor make it a reliable choice for cooking competition fans. Still entertaining, it serves up a flavorful experience.

Bottom Line: ITV4’s Thursday lineup delivers a solid mix of classic detective narratives, high‑energy robot battles, and engaging reality competitions. Whether you’re into crime drama or adrenaline‑filled contests, there’s something to hold your attention.