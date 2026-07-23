Friday Fervour on ITV2: Game‑Show Gambits, Reality Riffs & Animated Antics

The evening starts with a classic that never goes out of style – Deal or No Deal. Stephen Mulhern’s signature charisma meets the tense silence of the red boxes, and the audience can’t help but root for the contestant to walk away with a fortune. It’s one of the better options on the schedule, keeping the stakes high and the suspense tight.

Fashion‑Forward Follies: Dress to Impress

In the early hour, Dress to Impress brings Italian flair to the UK screens. Dom’s eye for style is tested as he picks a date from three stylish contestants. The show stays reliable – a neat blend of fashion and matchmaking that keeps the viewers engaged without turning the page on the drama.

The Only Way Is Essex: Love Guru Edition

The reality drama hits the mid‑night slot. The Only Way Is Essex finds its rhythm with a singles retreat hosted by Pete, while old flames stir the pot. These interpersonal moments hold up well, offering viewers a slice of gossip that keeps the narrative alive.

Supermarket Sweep: Shopping Showdown

When the aisles turn into a battlefield, Supermarket Sweep delivers a frantic, prize‑driven pulse. Rylan Clark‑Neal’s energetic hosting guides shoppers through a mad dash, and the game’s structure keeps the energy high; it’s one of the better options for a quick thrill.

The 1% Club: Trivia Triumph

The evening’s quiz segment, The 1% Club, tests intellect against a £100,000 prize. Lee Mack’s humor keeps the tension balanced, and the format’s accessibility means it holds up well for casual viewers.

Animated Antics: Family Guy & American Dad!

The late‑night hours open with Family Guy, a familiar blend of satire and family life that delivers a quick laugh. Following that, American Dad! provides a sharper, more political edge. Both shows remain reliable choices for those looking for a comedic break.

Bottom line: ITV2’s Friday lineup offers a mix of tension, fashion, drama and laughs. Whether you’re into high stakes or light‑hearted comedy, there’s something to keep you glued.