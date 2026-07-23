Friday on U&Dave: Car Chaos, Culinary Escapes and Real‑World Investigations

Kick off your Friday at 07:25 (BST) with the unmistakable roar of Top Gear. The show’s motoring madness keeps the engines revving and the jokes rolling, and this episode promises a new showdown between the Porsche Boxster S and the Mercedes SLK. If you’re in the mood for snappy quips and daring stunts, this is a solid pick.

Border Force America’s Gatekeepers – the raw‑edge reality you can’t ignore

At 08:25 (BST) the action shifts to the world of border security. In the first two episodes, officers battle a cartel ambush and uncover a 32‑kg narcotics stash. The tension is palpable, and the real‑world stakes remind us that the border isn’t just a line on a map.

Rick Stein’s Long Weekends – culinary journeys that feel like a passport

From 09:25 to 11:20 (BST) Stein takes viewers on a taste‑bud tour across Reykjavik and Berlin. The episodes hit the food scene with fresh cod and unique seasonal dishes that show how culinary tradition can be both local and universal. If you’re a food lover, this segment is a must‑watch.

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – a light‑hearted reality crossover

Between 13:25 and 14:10 (BST) the duo attempts to impress each other while fishing for tench. Their banter, coupled with a brief stop at a local brewery, gives a casual, relatable vibe that’s easy to enjoy on a Friday night.

Would I Lie To You? – comedy panel that keeps you guessing

From 18:40 to 20:00 (BST) the panel game hosted by Rob Brydon flips between fact and fiction. With a mix of humour and sharp wit, the show delivers a reliable dose of laughter without over‑promise.

Magnum P.I. – detective drama for late‑night adrenaline

The final hour from 21:00 to 22:00 (BST) brings a fresh spin on the classic detective format. The new episodes focus on identity mysteries and art crimes, offering a thrilling narrative that stays sharp until the last frame.

Bottom line: With motoring mayhem, culinary adventures, border‑security grit, light‑hearted fishing, panel comedy and detective drama, Friday on U&Dave offers a little something for every mood. Dive in and let the channel’s varied lineup do the heavy lifting.