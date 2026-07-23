Friday Night on More4: The Ultimate Reality & Crime Showline – Your Must‑Watch Guide

On Friday, More4 delivers a binge‑worthy mix of reality competition, cooking drama, home renovation, and crime mystery. Below we break down each genre, give you the timing in London (BST) and share a quick opinion on whether you should tune in.

1. Heir Hunters – 08:55‑10:00 BST

The team takes a new treasury case in India. The investigation gets tangled with family lineage, adding a cultural twist. I find the pacing a bit slow, but the intrigue keeps it reliable for those who enjoy procedural mystery.

2. Four in a Bed – 10:00‑12:10 BST (multiple blocks)

The hospitality showdown spills over several hours: Newton House, Highlands Pub, The White House, Wakes Hall Lodges, and more. Competition heats up as B&B owners vie for top marks. It holds up well for fans of light‑hearted rivalry, though some episodes feel repetitive.

3. Come Dine with Me – 12:40‑14:50 BST

A Mediterranean feast in Rochdale, hosted by Tanya. The cast dynamics are warm but at times thin. The show remains reliable for viewers who appreciate casual culinary banter.

4. George Clarke’s Old House New Home – 17:50‑18:55 BST

George tackles a 16th‑century Cotswolds cottage with surprise setbacks. The project feels grounded and offers a realistic take on renovation challenges.

5. Location, Location, Location – 18:55‑19:55 BST

A real estate update with Kirstie and Phil. The episode covers market trends and buyer stories, giving viewers a clear snapshot of the property market.

6. Grand Designs – 19:55‑21:00 BST

Michele and Michael transform a derelict blacksmith’s in County Antrim. The DIY spirit is evident, though the weather adds a practical twist. It remains one of the better options for renovation lovers.

7. New: The Sommerdahl Murders – 21:00‑23:00 BST

A fresh crime drama from Walter Presents. Danish nuances and a martial arts school intrigue set a tense backdrop. It holds up well for those who enjoy a cerebral mystery.

8. 24 Hours in A&E – 23:00‑00:05 BST

A look at King’s stroke team and a BMX champion’s hospital visit. The documentary offers an inside push on medical care.

9. 999: On the Front Line – 00:05‑02:10 BST

Paramedics tackle a cardiac arrest and an epileptic seizure. It’s a reliable showcase of emergency response.

10. A Place in the Sun – 03:15‑03:45 BST

Danni Menzies helps a client find a holiday home on Spain’s Costa Blanca. The episode is a light‑hearted look at property hunting.

Bottom Line

With a blend of competition, renovation, and crime, More4’s Friday lineup offers something for every taste. Whether you’re into procedural drama or casual food shows, there’s a reliable pick waiting for you.