Friday Night on 5*: Traffic Cops, Police Interceptors & More – Your Ultimate Guide

Friday Night on 5*: The Action & Drama Roster

If you’re looking to fill Friday’s evening with something that keeps your pulse racing or your heart racing, 5* has a solid list of shows lined up. Below are the standout programmes, their times in London (BST), and a quick take on why you should tune in.

06:00 – 07:00 BST – Teleshopping

Start your night with a quick dose of retail‑therapy. It’s a straightforward showcase of products, so if you’re into gadgets or home décor, it’s a reliable filler.

07:00 – 07:30 BST – Shop: Must Have Ideas

A short segment highlighting the latest in home and garden. A niche interest, but it holds up well for casual viewers.

07:30 – 08:00 BST – eFOLDi Mobility Scooters

See the lightweight electric folding scooter in action. It’s a niche but interesting look at mobility tech.

08:00 – 09:00 BST – Bargain‑Loving Brits in the Sun – Episode 39

Deb and Dave bring a taste of Britain to Costa Blanca. The episode is still entertaining, offering a relaxed cultural glimpse.

09:00 – 10:00 BST – Bargain‑Loving Brits in the Sun – Episode 40

Tony and Claire enjoy a sunny day; a light‑hearted episode that stays reliable for viewers.

10:00 – 11:00 BST – Traffic Cops – S12 Ep17

The flagship show for 5*. The 70‑year‑old biker incident and the gadget that saved him underscore the show’s knack for dramatic but grounded police action. Traffic Cops is the most popular, and it remains a solid choice for a high‑energy start.

11:00 – 12:00 BST – Traffic Cops – S12 Ep19

Follow a van with cloned plates as the chase unfolds. The episode keeps the pace and holds up well.

12:00 – 13:00 BST – Traffic Cops – S12 Ep20

A day on the road with a focus on drink drivers. The episode delivers a realistic look at road safety and remains reliable.

13:00 – 14:00 BST – Police Interceptors – S19 Ep13

A dangerous driver forces the Interceptors into pursuit. The episode’s action sequences hold up well for viewers who enjoy high‑octane police drama.

14:00 – 15:00 BST – Police Interceptors – S19 Ep14

A tram‑stop robbery sparks a hunt for suspects. The episode stays engaging for those who appreciate the thrill of the chase.

15:00 – 16:00 BST – Police Interceptors – S22 Ep1

The high‑octane documentary starts with a vehicle with obscured plates. It’s one of the better options for a late‑afternoon thrill.

16:00 – 17:00 BST – Shoplifters: Caught Red Handed

A look into investigative teams tackling high‑value theft. Though it’s a niche, it remains an interesting watch.

17:00 – 17:30 BST – Home and Away – S2 Ep??

The Australian soap provides familiar drama. It’s a reliable pick for continuity fans.

17:30 – 18:00 BST – New: Home and Away – S2 Ep??

Continuing the storyline, this episode offers fresh twists for loyal viewers. It holds up well for soap enthusiasts.

18:00 – 19:00 BST – GPs: Behind Closed Doors – S8 Ep15

A medical drama that follows a patient’s potential life‑threatening condition. The episode remains reliable for those interested in hospital drama.

19:00 – 20:00 BST – Casualty 24/7 – S5 Ep3

The fire alarm and spine injury storylines keep the pace dynamic. It’s one of the better options for medical realism.

20:00 – 21:00 BST – 999: Critical Condition – S1 Ep3

John’s stabbing and Adam’s paralysis drama keep viewers glued. The episode holds up well for intense medical narrative.

21:00 – 22:00 BST – A&E After Dark – S2 Ep11

The spinal and head injury plotlines bring high stakes to the screen. It remains a solid choice for late‑night watchers.

22:00 – 23:00 BST – Trauma Room One – Ep4

The 24‑hour neurosurgery race adds urgency to the night. The episode stays reliable for those who enjoy medical drama.

23:00 – 00:00 BST – Skin A&E – S5 Ep12

A 26‑year‑old’s chronic condition and a facial cyst operation wrap up a night of medical storytelling. It holds up well for viewers interested in skin‑related issues.

Bottom line: If you’re after adrenaline‑filled police action, Traffic Cops and Police Interceptors will keep you hooked. For drama lovers, Home and Away and the medical series offer solid, reliable entertainment. Make the most of your Friday night with this curated line‑up.