BBC Parliament Weekend: All‑Day News, No Other Shows

What’s on? You’ll find BBC News from 5 am to 5 am the next day.

BBC Parliament’s schedule for the upcoming weekend is a single, unbroken block of BBC News. From 05:00 on the 25th July until 05:00 on the 27th July, the channel broadcasts the BBC’s rolling news service in 24‑hour, 6‑hour blocks.

For those who thrive on continuous updates, the coverage is reliable and comprehensive. Families can catch up at any time, as the news is available around the clock. However, if you’re looking for drama, documentaries or light entertainment, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Bottom line: this weekend on BBC Parliament you will only find BBC News, a dependable source of current events throughout the day. The channel offers no alternative entertainment, so viewers interested in other genres will need to look elsewhere.