Friday Night Showdown: Which ITV Quiz Game Will Grab Your Attention?

The 24th of July is a perfect night for a quiz‑filled marathon. ITV Quiz has a slate of shows that blend suspense, laughter, and a chance to win real money. Below is a quick guide to the most compelling titles, plus a personal take on each. Grab your favourite snacks and let the games begin.

Deal or No Deal – 08:00‑09:00

Stephen Mulhern tackles the Banker’s mind games while Alex M navigates the perilous decisions that could net a £100,000 jackpot. The format is familiar, but the tension is real. I find the psychological duel between contestant and Banker compelling—watching the choices feel like a high‑stakes poker game, and that’s the kind of drama you crave after a long week.

Tipping Point – 09:00‑10:00

Ben Shephard hosts four contestants as they battle a giant machine for a cash jackpot. The show’s hybrid of physical challenge and quiz logic creates a unique viewing rhythm. Personally, I appreciate the sensory thrill of the big machine—it keeps the audience on the edge of their seats, which is exactly what makes quiz nights memorable.

Lingo – 12:00‑13:00

Adil Ray leads a fast‑paced battle of words, featuring sisters, couples, and families. The game’s rhythm is addictive, and the host’s banter adds a lively edge. I think Lingo is one of the better options for a quick, sharp-witted break, especially when you have a few minutes to spare.

Tenable – 13:00‑14:00

Hosted by Warwick Davis, this episode pits a team of friends against “Top 10” list questions for a big cash prize. The camaraderie is palpable, and the questions tap into pop culture knowledge. It holds up well as a feel‑good, high‑energy segment that keeps viewers engaged.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? – 14:00‑15:00

Six contestants battle 15 questions to earn a million pounds. The stakes are high, but the format’s familiarity keeps it grounded. I find the tension between the “fifty‑fifty” lifelines and the final answer fascinating; it’s a classic test of nerve and knowledge.

Riddiculous – 15:00‑16:00

Ranvir Singh hosts a rapid, ruthless quiz where contestants face Henry Lewis’s riddles. The quick pace creates a thrilling atmosphere. In my view, it’s a refreshing twist on the traditional quiz format and works well for viewers who enjoy mental puzzles.

The 1% Club Rollover – 20:00‑21:00

Lee Mack hosts this spin‑off focusing on logic and common sense, with 100 contestants vying for up to £500,000. The sheer number of participants adds a crowd‑pleasing energy. I think the format stays true to its roots while offering a fresh take on the classic “1% Club” concept.

Bottom Line: For a night of high‑stakes drama, word‑play excitement, and quick‑fire riddles, ITV Quiz’s Friday lineup delivers. Whether you’re drawn to the psychological tug‑of‑war in Deal or No Deal or the thrilling machine challenge in Tipping Point, there’s something that will keep you glued to the screen.