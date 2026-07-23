Legend Xtra Friday Night: Kick‑Starter Shows, Classic Rewind & Thriller Teasers

If you’re looking for a mix of action, nostalgia and cinematic depth to end your weekend, Legend Xtra’s Friday schedule has you covered. Below is a breakdown of the most noteworthy programmes, complete with times in London, a quick description and a personal take.

05:30‑08:00 – Teleshopping (Start‑up Shopping)

A straightforward block of value‑for‑money offers to kick off the evening. It’s a casual way to spend a few minutes browsing, but if you’re looking for a full show, skip ahead.

08:00‑09:00 – Walker, Texas Ranger (Action/Western)

Chuck Norris returns to the screen in a gritty episode where the hero and his sidekick uncover a conspiracy surrounding a condemned man. It’s still entertaining, with a familiar mix of martial arts and moral clarity that fans of the original series appreciate.

09:00‑10:00 – T.J. Hooker (Police Drama)

A brief adventure in Hawaii as the duo protects a US senator from a terrorist threat. The episode feels reliable for those who enjoy a straightforward police procedural, though it may lack the depth of newer shows.

10:00‑13:30 – The Sting (Classic Crime Dramedy)

A 1973 classic featuring Robert Redford in a tense con‑man narrative. The film remains a solid pick for fans of period crime stories, holding up well with its witty dialogue and slick pacing.

13:40‑17:00 – In Harm’s Way (WWII Drama)

With John Wayne at the helm, this wartime drama follows two disgraced Navy officers striving to redeem themselves after Pearl Harbour. Though dated, the storyline is still reliable and offers a perspective on heroism that resonates across generations.

17:00‑19:00 – Six Million Dollar Man (Sci‑Fi Action)

A quick episode where a covert assassination squad threatens a transport of convicts. It’s a predictable plot but works well for fans of the 70s action genre.

20:00‑23:40 – In The Line of Fire (Action Thriller)

Clint Eastwood leads a tense thriller where a disgruntled Secret Service agent seeks revenge for a historic failure. The film is one of the better options for those craving a gritty, high‑stakes narrative.

23:40‑01:30 – Acts Of Vengeance (Revenge Drama)

Antonio Banderas takes on a silent lawyer turned martial artist avenging his family. The plot is a familiar revenge trope, but the action sequences hold up well for fans of the genre.

01:30‑03:20 – Maximum Conviction (Action Adventure)

Steven Seagal leads a night‑time convoy under siege. While the premise is familiar, the film can still be engaging for those who appreciate straightforward action.

03:20‑04:55 – Standoff (Thriller)

Laurence Fishburne portrays a veteran guarding a young girl from a hitman. The tense narrative remains reliable, though it may not compete with more recent thrillers.

Bottom Line

Friday’s slate offers a solid mix of nostalgia and fresh thrills. If you’re a fan of classic action, the Walker, Texas Ranger and The Sting are the first picks. For a deeper dive into wartime drama, In Harm’s Way delivers a robust narrative. Overall, the channel keeps the evening lively without overpromising.